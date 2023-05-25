Navajo students have ‘a moment of science’ with 97 AMW AIM Wing program

Students from Navajo Public Schools inflate a parachute at the 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron during the Aviation Inspiration and Mentorship Wing tour at Altus Air Force Base, May 10. The Students utilized team building skills to complete the activity.

 U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins

The Aviation Inspiration and Mentorship Wing program at Altus Air Force Base, partnered with Navajo Public Schools for an immersive tour around the base, May 10, 2023.

The excursion engaged 23 students in several science, technology, engineering and math and aviation-centered activities such as 3-D printing, flight simulations and virtual reality headsets. The tour also allowed students to visit several squadrons to see what Airmen do on a daily basis.