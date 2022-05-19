MILLINGTON, Tenn. – A native of Lawton, serving at Navy Personnel Command was recently promoted to senior chief petty officer.
“How does it feel to be advanced to the next pay grade?” Senior Chief Petty Officer Richard Frye rhetorically asked. “It feels unreal. I’m still soaking it all in.”
Frye joined the Navy more than 13 years ago.
“I joined the Navy because I needed a change in scenery and wanted a better life,” said Frye. “I thought about the Army but my dad suggested that I go a different way so I wouldn’t end up in Afghanistan. Needless to say, I volunteered to go to Afghanistan, and would do it again if I had to.”
Today, Frye serves as a yeoman.
Yeomen perform clerical and personnel security and general administrative duties, including typing and filing; prepare and route correspondence and reports; maintain records, publications, and service records; counsel office personnel on administrative matters; perform administrative support for shipboard legal proceedings and maintain shipboard legal files; conduct reporting/detaching and required retention related interviews; prepare and maintain personnel security documents and perform other personnel related functions; and serve as office managers.
“My favorite part about my job as a yeoman is helping others get to where they want to go in their careers,” said Frye.
Growing up in Lawton, Frye attended Lawton High School and graduated in 2004. Frye uses the skills developed through past experiences in Lawton and those learned while serving to succeed in the military.
“Stay true to who you are and don’t change for anybody,” said Frye. “Those are a couple lessons I’ve learned.”
This mindset continues to help Frye while serving at Navy Personnel Command.
According to Navy Officials, the mission of Navy Personnel Command is to leverage an inspirational culture to man the Fleet with ready sailors, in order to allow America’s Navy to assure mission success and deliver unprecedented quality of service for sailors to thrive in a life-changing experience.
Serving in the Navy means Frye is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy contributes to national defense by being a show of force in the open waters of the world,” said Frye. “Our presence around the world allows freedom of movement for our allies.”
There are many opportunities for sailors, such as Frye, to earn recognition in their command, community and careers while serving in the Navy.
“I am proud to have influenced and impacted other sailors and helped them achieve some of their personal and professional goals,” said Frye. “But my proudest moment in the Navy was the first time I put on Choker Whites and my son said, ‘I want to be like dad when I grow up.’ That’s why my recent advancement to senior chief petty officer isn’t my own. This advancement is for the ones I love. They have sacrificed and had to let me go multiple times. The hardest thing is knowing you are going to leave again in 12 months, but not being able to get back home when you are needed because you have so much to take care of in the office. So again, this one goes to my family for being understanding and allowing me to do what I must to take care of the Navy, the command, and other sailors, before I would come home to take care of them. I love you.”
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Frye, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
“Serving in the Navy means a lot to me,” added Frye. “It’s giving me the opportunity to provide so much more than I could have ever imagined for my family.”