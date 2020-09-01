Extensions granted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture will help school districts continue to provide free meals to their students.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said Monday that his department will extend flexibilities through Dec. 31, allowing summer meal program operators to continue serving free meals to all children into the fall months. The move ensures students — in-class and virtual — have access to nutritious food as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, Perdue said.
The extension, available through the end of 2020 or until funding runs out, includes the Summer food Service Program (SFSP) and Seamless Summer Option (SSO). This will:
• Allow SFSP and SSO meals to be served in all areas and at no cost.
• Permit meals to be served outside of the typically-required group settings and meal times.
• Waive meal pattern requirements as necessary.
• Allow parents and guardians to pick-up meals for their children.
Collectively, these flexibilities ensure meal options for children continue to be available so children can access meals under all circumstances, USDA officials said. The agency said it is taking the action to respond to the needs of its stakeholders, who have shared concerns about continuing to reach those in need without enlisting the help of traditional summer sites located throughout communities. Officials said while some people have asked USDA to fund this through the entire 2020-2021 school year, the agency cannot spend more than is appropriated by Congress.
The summer meal program waiver extensions announced Monday are based on current data estimations, agency officials said. Over the past six months, partners across the country have stood up nearly 80,000 sites, handing out meals at a higher reimbursement rate than the traditional school year program. USDA has continuously recalculated remaining appropriated funds to determine how far it could provide waivers into the future because Congress did not authorize enough funding for the entire 2020-2021 school year, officials said.