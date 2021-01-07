Happy New Year! We hope everyone had a safe and happy holiday.
The Fort Sill Living Guide for January and February is here! Check out upcoming events and happenings with the digital version at https://sill.armymwr.com/happenings/fort-sill-living-quarterly-magazine. You can find a printed copy at any of our MWR facilities and other on-post buildings.
Registration for Child and Youth Services Youth Sports TEEN functional fitness class and archery is now open. The Functional Fitness Classes are FREE and begin February 2 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Youth Center.
Archery is open to CYS registered youth ages 8-18 and is $65 per participant. For more information call the Youth Sports & Fitness Office at 580-442-5926/5420 or visit sill.armymwr.com. Enroll online at webtrac.mwr.army.mil, or call 580-442-3486. CYS Youth Sports is always in need of quality volunteer coaches.
The Youth Center’s Cooking Club runs Thursdays from 4-6 p.m. Recipes vary weekly. Registration is FREE and open to CYS registered youth in grades 6-12, and can be done at the Fort Sill Youth Center, Bldg. 1010, 580-442-6745 or at Parent Central Services, Bldg. 4700, 580-442-3486.
The Patriot Club is hosting a Murder Mystery Dinner Feb. 6. The WHODUNIT Dinner Theater will be performing “Grave Gatsby.” Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Ticket sales are available at the Patriot Club from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Advanced tickets are $30; and door tickets $35. For more information, call the Patriot Club at 580-442-5300.
This month’s Stable Call is Jan. 15. Join us at 5 p.m. in the Jack Daniel’s Lounge with your battle buddies, co-workers, or friends for free hors d’oeuvres, drink specials, and lots of giveaways. Must be 18+ to enter. Masks are required unless eating and/or drinking. It’s free and open to all ranks.
Calling all active duty and training units. The Twin Oaks Bowling Center is hosting No Pin Left Behind for you. Come out on Wednesday, Jan. 13 and 27 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. for an $18 special. It includes three hours of bowling, shoe rental, and 1 large-topping pizza. For more information call the TOBC at 580-442-2882.
Just a reminder, ACS services are currently by appointment only. Please call ACS at 580-442-4916 to make an appointment. As voicemail services are not currently available, alternate methods to request an appointment are e-mail through the facility contact form on our website (https://sill.armymwr.com/programs/army-community-service) or message us through social media (facebook.com/FortSillACS). Lastly, Domestic Abuse Victim Advocacy services are available 24/7 through their hotline number 580-574-0871.