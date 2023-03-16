Becoming windy with rain and scattered thunderstorms throughout the day. High 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Destiny Savini, 9th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and BINGO, 97th SFS MWD, go through an obstacle course at Altus Air Force Base. The obstacle course is designed to familiarize the dogs with real-life scenarios such as scaling walls and fences.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray
Bingo runs through a tunnel at Altus Air Force Base. MWD handlers guide dogs through obstacle courses to prepare them for real-llife scenarios.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray
K-9 Veterans Day is a day to honor the service, courage and sacrifice of military working dogs. MWDs are trained for many purposes such as tracking, attacking, detecting explosives, search and rescue missions and safeguarding Airmen and their families.