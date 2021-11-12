Coming off of pretty much a wash of 2020 for live music due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the new year prompted Zach Holliday to reach a goal.
The former 77th Army Band spotlight musician, Holliday knows what it’s like to set a mission and complete his assignment. Doing it as a civilian has caused 2021 to become a liberating landmark year for the guitarist/steel guitarist. The shows came fast and quick when the stages opened back up.
“Last year I had set a goal to play 100 shows in 10 states, still managed to do 40 during 2020,” he said. “I hadn’t really thought about trying to do that again until back in April when the gig offers started to line up.”
Holliday said this year allowed him to perform live with over 30 outstanding talents: Jared Rosin, Ben Brock, James Cook, Jack Tidwell, Chance Anderson, Danny Harp, Megan Marlene, Jason Scott, Ryan Oldham, Bryon White, Blake Lankford, Zac Copeland, Jake Simpson, Gannon Fremin, Morgan Ashley, Josh Polascheck , Cade Roth, Kyle Reid, Dwight Hamlin, Giakob Beasley, Anthony Spencer, Joshua Ray Walker, Jonathan Tyler, Zack Jones, Rachel Lynch, Colten Jesse, Whisper Cox, Skylar Payne, Rick Jawnsun, Rodney Whaley, Eureka Strings, The Breakfast Sides, Jahoonya, Wyatt Baker, and “I’m probably forgetting some people.”
Half of those opportunities came from connections made while performing with Ben Brock at JJ’s Alley in Oklahoma City. Forty of this year’s gigs came as sideman to Brock, he said. The pair have been recording Brock’s next album, due next year, at Classen Recorders in Oklahoma City. Tonight, they’ll be teaming up for show No. 101 at the Salty Bronc, in Stillwater.
It was Classen Recorders where Holliday laid down some electrifying pedal steel on the latest track from Cade Roth & The Black Sheep, “Dodging Rounds”: https://youtu.be/yRus2o-y07U.
Holliday said he’ll be joining Cade and the boys for a Saturday night show at the Mill Street Tavern in Ardmore.
Another partnership has been coming to fruition of late. Holliday said he’s spending a lot of time picking with psychedelic/hillbilly/honky tonk supergroup Eureka Strings in Eureka Springs, Ark.
“I met a few of the musicians in the group years ago when I was playing Park Stomp with Just Strangers and I was fortunate enough to get asked to play at the Hillberry Blue Grass Festival back in the beginning of October. I’ve found myself hanging out there and picking quite often at Chelsea’s Bar in Eureka Springs. I’ll be back there Sunday for the Ozark Folk Festival (and show number 103 this year).”
“At this point when people see me there they’ve been saying welcome home,” he added.
Show No. 100, was a special one last weekend in Las Vegas, Nev. Holliday said it began in August with a weekly Wednesday taco lunch at Classen Recorders with producer Dwight Hamlin. In the studio was professional bull rider Colten Jesse who was working on his debut album. Of course, the story leads back to his Oklahoma City performance home base, he said.
“After coming to JJ’s Alley that night to see me play with Ben Brock, he asked me to lay down some pedal steel on his album,” he said.
From there, Holliday joined Jesse for some gigs in Eastern Oklahoma, as well as Grady’s 66 Pub in Yukon. Then he asked him to join him for a performance at the PBR Finals at the T-Mobile Arena. He thinks a lot of this collaborator.
“I was beyond thrilled for the offer and it ended up lining up on my schedule to be my 100th gig of the year,” he said. “I’ve been grateful to work with such a talented, hardworking, and humble artist.”
Next week, they’ll be back to work recording in Oklahoma City.
Holliday is staying busy. Currently, he and Rosin are working on that anticipated debut 3-song EP. They’re doing their work at Longhouse Studios in Roosevelt.
A Medicine Park mainstay, Holliday said this year’s Park Stomp offered a rare treat. He said it was pretty cool having a, basically, 7 p.m. residency on stage all three nights. Opening the festival with his bandmates in RDO Smokewagon, he joined Cade Roth & The Black Sheep for a Saturday night stunner of a set before closing out the festival with James Cook.
Holliday said he’s “very excited” to be back playing with Ben Brock Nov. 18 at the Park Tavern as well as the mega jam Friendsgiving with the Parkies on Nov. 24.
Things could slow down after that. But don’t count on it, according to Holliday.
“I say I’m looking forward to taking it easy in December, but its hard for me to say no to playing music with my friends,” he said.
While he didn’t play on the singles when recorded, Carnegie’s own Shyloh Powers said it’s an exciting time to be part of the Koe Wetzel Band as the enigmatic singer received not just one but two Gold Records, signifying each song has sold over a half-million units.
Known as the “O.G.” hit for this rising Texas music star, Wetzel’s ”February 28, 2016,” a.k.a. “The Taco Bell Song,” it’s fitting the first gold record comes from this one: https://youtu.be/aF2T93Lyuwo.
“Somethin’ To Talk About,” another from Wetzel’s debut album “Noise Complaint” makes a proper second Gold. Here’s a live version from Oct. 16 at the Big Creek Amphitheatre featuring Powers’ rock star guitar work: https://youtu.be/cDrAHtD6dMM.
Powers’ lead work is the stuff rock legends are built to create.
After getting the news last week of the achievement, Wetzel posted to his Instagram page: “Guess it’s time to retire.”
Powers assures us he’s not. They’ve got too many big stages to play.
Although he hasn’t reached the 100 shows this year like the above-mentioned Holliday, Powers is playing in the big leagues and more than holding his own.
Texas doom masters Thunder Horse, featuring our old favorite “Uncle” Dave Crow has released a new music video for “Song for the Ferryman” from their latest release “Chosen One.”
Based out of San Antonio, Texas, their low tones and deep tracks are more than a genre, taking from classic doom, heavy blues and guitar-driven rock. With Crow on his 12-string bass, Stephen Bishop manning the vocals and rhythm guitar to bounce off of T. C. Connally’s lead work, these guys have earned their hype and then some.
Check out "Song for the Ferryman," it's a toll well worth paying: https://youtu.be/cDrAHtD6dMM.
Keep up with Thunder Horse and the Ripple Music family via all social media outlets.
Take a listen to a new song from an 18-year-old Lawton native who’s now a Primo Recording Company artist, BLY. Originally Bly Gomez, he’s been attending the Academy of Contemporary Music at the University of Central Oklahoma.
I’ll be getting with this rising star in an upcoming column. Until then, check out his latest single, ”Lucky Star”: https://smithmusic.ffm.to/bly_luckystar.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.