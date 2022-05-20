Last Saturday night offered hope in the future for the local music scene as musicians in the making took center stage at the Vaska Theatre for the 13th Annual Phillips Music Education Center’s Student/Teacher Showcase.
The Davids (Wilson and Jackson) have been big time supporters of helping new musicians grow their artistic talents through the musical muse. For the nearly packed house, it was an entertaining event meant to support these burgeoning talents as well as raise food and money for the Lawton Food Bank.
Over the course of the production, Wilson, vocals/guitar; Curtis Suits, bass; and Malcolm Womack, drums; served in various roles as a cadre of young talent took their turns in the spotlight.
These young musicians deserve to be recognized for performing like true pros: , Landon Stokes, Nicholas Daukei, Fain Pool, Mike Swain, Ridley Noel, Trigger Buchan, Monica Daukei, Holden Vasquez, Caleb Garmon, Maximo Resai, Dilynn Hager, Ava Sheperd, Sandy Green, Sheridan Tillery, Trip Resser, Wes Ritter, Scarlett Johnston, Ambry Englehardt, Rosalyn Pennington, Evan Richey, John Marchessault, Samuel Parrish, Bobby Jo Tanner, Timmy Tanner, Autumn Lairson, Brian Resser, Mason Mustonen, Robert Hoadley, Sean Colohan, Chappy Jones, James Patterson, Anthony Montero and Crystal Kay.
“Bravo” to each and every one of you.
The event also offered opportunity for the presentation of $800 to establish the Rafael Montez Memorial Music Scholarship to benefit some students who may not be afforded the opportunity to learn an instrument. It was something Rafy had always wanted to make happen and following the April 23 Norville concert at the Railhead, the generosity of the Railhead Family overflowed.
The columnist and Norville bandmates: Justin Stevens, Garrett Glass and Seth Andrus; were joined by Montez’s long-time bandmates in Backwash and dear friends, Los Vissepo, and Aaron “A-Bob” and Brody “B-Bob” Hite, as well as Robert Taylor Kennedy, Clint Kennedy and Krystyna Newsom who helped in making the show happen, to make the presentation.
Just over a year since his untimely death, Montez’s life continues to be celebrated and the event offered a new generation opportunity to learn how much he meant to the local music scene for so long.
Here’s video of Backwash performing the song “11:34” in 2017: https://youtu.be/AVpfXjhFISI.
The first goal of the Norville show was to raise money for a Mural of Montez to be painted by Darry and Terry Shaw. It’s a pleasure to announce the mural is completed and is being installed later Friday on the east wall next to the Railhead stage. He’d told me that stage was his favorite place to be.
So, if you knew and loved Rafy and are 21-and-up, be at the Railhead at 7 p.m. tonight (Friday), you’re invited to the unveiling of this tribute to a true ambassador and landmark character of Lawton lore.
And, following last week’s donation to Phillips Music’s music program, another $100 has been gifted to the project. Any donations made at the unveiling will be added to that and given to the program on Saturday.
This whole thing has proved to be a motivator for so many. Enough so that Norville and friends are planning another event for the 2023 4/20 weekend to see if we can’t raise some more dough to make this something that continues to grow.
But, if you want some more from Norville, well, now’s your chance. See, we’re joining other Southwest Oklahoma music talents like Fildio, Anthony Spencer, Man2th and Jimmy Jack Whitaker for the TwisterFest 22 music festival June 10-12. I’ll give you the full skinny on the fest in a couple of weeks.
That’s right, we’re taking the Mesa Stage at midnight, June 11 at this year’s festival in Chickasha at Muscle Car Ranch.
You can get tickets ranging from single-day to the full-weekend with camping amenities on-site. You get them at the gate or go ahead and purchase a few dozen online via the ticket link: https://www.ticketstorm.com/e/26576/t/.
Once a buyer selects weekend pass, Friday, Saturday or Sunday the next page fill in how many tickets and select the band you support from a drop down list. It will not let you finish purchase without selecting a band.
So, there you go! Now get on out there to TwisterFest 2022 for the midnight June 11 show and share the Norville love!
