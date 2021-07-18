FLETCHER — Around 20 kids between 6-years-old and their mid-teens learned how to be on target Saturday.
After drawing back bows and letting arrows fly, many felt their first taste of directed flight. Each arrow that struck its target brought a new smile. If you were looking for a good thing, you found it on an oil lease about 8 miles northeast of Fletcher.
The youth archery clinic, put on by Blue and the Brave, was intended to help youth find their fit with archery and the outdoors, according to volunteer instructor Thomas Moore. It’s an activity, he said, he’s loved and enjoyed since he was a kid.
“The goal is to teach our youth to get involved in the outdoors and how to participate in an ethical way with the activity,” he said.
Hunter Bradshaw said Saturday was his first opportunity to experiment with the bow and arrow. He said it was something he wants to continue. Instructor Aaron Halvorson offered guidance to the young bowman.
“You’ve got to live up your name,” he said. “Relax, it’s all about form.”
Halvorson has been into archery since he was young. Now an active duty member of the military, he said there’s a lot of rewards to volunteering to work with these youths.
With 8-year-old Montana Wiggins readying to take his shot at the target down range, he said it was a lot of fun to shoot arrows with others, even if it was his first time with company.
“I used to do this all the time at my home,” he said.
That spirit of volunteering helped put the event together. Moore said the event, the second sponsored by Blue and the Brave, is driven by sponsors and donors. For Saturday’s event, Southern Plains Taxidermy, Archery Traditions, Cinnamon Ranch and TruPatriot Outdoors were key to its success. Everything fits into the mission of helping police officers, veterans and youths, he said.
Moore credited retired Lawton police officer Kurt Short. A key component to several programs to benefit kids and retired military and first responders, Short was the man working the grill Saturday. With 20 kids and at least eight instructors to feed, he had a mission.
“We’ve got a lot of hungry kids,” he said.
Another event will be coming up in August, according to Short.
“Next month, we’re trying to do a trap shoot as a fundraiser,” he said. “Obviously, stuff like this isn’t free.”
Moore said if anyone would like to keep up with Blue and the Brave, or better yet, would like to volunteer or donate to the cause, visit the group’s Facebook or Instagram pages. More events will be coming, he said.
“We’re trying to do them as often as we can,” he said.
Short said if you need him, he’s always ready to help or receive it.
“And you know me,” he said, “I’m really easy to find.”