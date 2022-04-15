A pair of trips to live music concerts in Oklahoma City last week offered a renewal of a spirit that had dampened over the past two years.
It had been a while.
My last trip to see a bigger name touring artist was with the missus outside the area was to see Dweezil Zappa and his band take on his father Frank Zappa’s “Hot Rats” album and so much more in March 2020. An amazing show. If it was going to be the last one attended for a hot minute, it was about as good as it gets.
Two years passed. Live tours have returned to life as the horrors of COVID-19’s spread have mitigated somewhat. The call to attend a live concert outside the local scene and venues sang like a siren.
So, when opportunity arose to see Baroness at 89th Street in Oklahoma City, it was taken on April 5.
The band had also gone stir crazy awaiting a return to the road and performing their songs after two years away from the fans. It served as impetus for this “Your Baroness” tour.
Advance tickets purchased online allowed the fans to vote for the 10 songs they most wanted to hear performed. It makes every show on this tour singular.
The venue is no bigger, really than Lawton’s Railhead Saloon. It offered intimate access to the band during their performance. For a weeknight crowd, the turnout may have been small on numbers, but the connection between a band and audience equally enthralled with passion for the music made for over two hours spent as part of one joined entity. Band and audience were one.
Audience voices raised to join singer John Baizley to propel the chorus to so many songs into a new stratum. A great example was their performance of “Take My Bones Away” that set the tone: https://youtu.be/tkzchHwL1U8.
Visit the column’s online edition at swoknews.com and click on this and any other links to go directly to the music.
Baizley prefaced the event with a proclamation said as his smile broadened:
“We’re going to do a little bit of everything tonight.”
The electricity found in being among an audience bonded solely by a love for this criminally overlooked band was goosebump level. As they played through fan favorites “Morningstar,” “Isak” and “March to the Sea” the experience was off the charts.
Five men and a woman stood shoulder to shoulder, arms draped around one another as they swayed and sang along with “Chlorine and Wine” it was one of the most powerful moments shared. In speaking with several fans, it was everything they wanted and expected. All concurred it had been a long time coming.
After the fan-approved songs were played, Baroness were far from finished. Over the course of their 23 song set, smiles from band and audience added to the stage lights’ illumination.
Near night’s end, “If I Have To Wake Up (Would You Stop The Rain?)/Fugue” hit like a sunrise of sonic color. It was a perfect culmination joining band and audience.
When the music ended, the audience chant of “One of us” back to the band reminded the band that these are their fans. And it was bliss.
Two nights later, the road would lead to Oklahoma City’s Diamond Ballroom with the missus for a night spent with Ministry, Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity.
Well, okay, we got there a little late and missed Corrosion of Conformity. However, I did get to meet guitarist/vocalist Pepper Keenan at his merchandise booth. The approachable veteran of decades on tour more than willingly took the time for handshakes, photos and autographs with his fans.
After catching up with some of the mates in the Norville project and other friends from Lawton, position was taken to experience the mighty Melvins. Over 35 years a fan, this was a long time coming.
From “The Kicking Machine” and “It’s Shoved,” to “Anaconda” and “Billy Fish,” it was everything promised and more.
The power of the three-piece band has rarely been more palpable than with “Civilized Worm.” This is the sound Nirvana always strived for: https://youtu.be/AxxGCZ_xFPA.
Closing with “Never Say You’re Sorry,” Melvins made sure no one in the audience was sorry to have missed it.
The night closed with a surging show by Ministry. It had been 30 years since I saw them last. This April 7 show in Oklahoma City rivaled that Lollapalooza II showcase in 1992.
Opening with “Breathe” and pulsing through “Deity” and “Stigmata,” not one step was lost.
The first true highlight of many was the Ministry take on Black Sabbath’s “Supernaut.” This was why I was there: https://youtu.be/vJ-d2Zpjak4.
With standouts all night culminating with “N.W.O.” and “Thieves,” this was what the mix of electronic dance and heavy metal is supposed to feel like.
With “Just One Fix,” Ministry offered the dose needed for a long time: https://youtu.be/IOw_wZ6kN7M.
We made for an Irish goodbye. Despite missing the band’s cover of Iggy & The Stooges’ “Search and Destroy,” all was well. The hunger was staved.
This was a night, nay: a week for the ages for this concert fan.
It served as sure inspiration for Sunday’s first stage rehearsal for the Norville project’s April 23 performance at the Railhead Saloon. There’s a lot planned for this event. Still keeping it quiet about who I’m talking about, but let me just say it’s going to be tough going to follow the night’s opening band. You’ll read more about it in next week’s column.
Here’s a taste of the sounds and vibes to come: https://youtu.be/wQ8_kEyZ2pU.
In the end, this week’s column is about reigniting that passion for music that comes from seeing it performed live. Be it the biggest bands or your local bands, being there is the biggest part of the experience.
