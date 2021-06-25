The Vaska Theatre is going to be offering something different these next two Friday nights with live music concerts. Its famous screen will serve as backdrop to performances by some heavy-duty local talents.
Gavin Taylor: Dropscene will be making his big introduction to the local live music scene with his 7 p.m. show tonight at the historic movie theatre, 1902 NW Ferris. Doors open at 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $15 at the door.
“It has been a special place for me since I was a little boy,” he said.
For Taylor, a lifetime of performance in one manner or another makes this Friday night debut the right introduction to his hometown community. And he’ll do it with style and panache.
“I feel most myself when I’m performing, so, whether that was on the musical theatre stage, singing for radio commercials, or acting in movies, I have always searched for ways to express myself. I also love fashion, as you will see on stage.”
Taylor is ready to show off his range of talents and raise the energy level among his audience.
“I am a very energetic performer and I love to make use of the entire stage,” he said. “If there are rafters, I want to swing from them. If there is an awning, I want to climb.”
Taylor promised a great show is planned with a mix of music that will have something “for everyone and for all ages.” From “wild and gritty rock moments” to some beautiful, heartfelt moments, there will be a range of emotional art on hand, he said.
“It will be a high-energy experience with lots of emotion throughout,” he said. “The audience can look forward to a rollercoaster of emotions and an all-around fun night.”
Taylor said material will come from his forthcoming EP as well as older material from his previous album “Recipe for Clam Chowder” while in the band Treason 58. Taylor’s excited about the new EP. He hopes it will translate on stage.
“For the title track, I’m working with an amazing artist, Catherine Young, to help me bring the song to life,” he said. “We have a very special treat planned for the audience. It’s going to be really beautiful.”
Grateful to perform at the venue, Taylor said he’s equally fortunate to work with “some truly talented musicians.”
“I’m proud to say I’ll have Isaac Stalling, Ethan Lynn Neel and Johnny Manchild sharing the stage with me,” he said.
A performer who appreciates his audience, Taylor hopes to create an exciting Friday night escape for people and grown his local audience. Readying for his senior year in high school, he said he hopes to meet new people and share a special part of himself.
“Give them an unforgettable experience and be able to relate to as many people as possible,” he said. “I hope you will take the night off, grab a best friend and come out for a great night. I promise to entertain you while I leave my whole heart on that stage.”
The Vaska will continue its local live music trend on July 2 when Steven Nuckolls, better known as the Hick Hop King of Southwest Oklahoma (if not the state) Knuckles knocks out a rare hometown concert with his hype man, Reddirt Rickert.
Knuckles has been traveling the country this year as the world has opened back up, with recent concerts at off road mud parks in Wisconsin and Illinois, as well as private events in Nashville, Tenn., and Denver, Colo. Performing his biggest and best known hits such as “Cowboy Boots And Shorts” and “Big Truck” as well as songs off of his latest album “The Rodeo”, which peaked at #125 on the US iTunes Hip Hop charts when it was released in December 2020.
The hometown show will offer something extra-special, according to Knuckles. It will be the first live performance of his patriotic single, “Army Brat” dedicated to his later father, a retired Army Sgt. Major who passed away two years ago. It means everything, he said.
“It’s sure to be a very heartfelt performance to cap off an amazing night of music,” he said.
Joined with Rickert, Knuckles said his sidekick brings his own unique sound to the stage. Rickert will perform his new single, “!,000 Pieces” for the first time live, as well. The song will be available on all digital platforms in July.
Tickets are $10 at the door for this all-ages show and opening acts are still to be determined.
Ride what you like out to Lake Lawtonka Saturday evening for a free concert by country music stars, Big & Rich. They’ll be joined by Governor Kevin Stitt and a bunch of Oklahoma politicians in the VIP area.
The free concert will be at Hilliary Farm at Lake Lawtonka. Gates open at 6 p.m. and Texwestus takes the stage at 7 p.m., followed by Flatland Cavalry at 8 p.m. and the headliners at 9 p.m.
No tickets are required, just bring a lawn chair. Beer and food trucks will be on-site.
More details: https://hillcom.net/concert/.
Muscle Car Ranch in Chickasha will be the place to be tonight through Sunday as the return of Twister Fest 2021 offers a large number of local talents a stage and audience to perform.
Located at 3609 S. 16th Street in Chickasha, the festival offers three days of music and more on tap featuring Oklahoma-only artists. Tickets are $30 for a full weekend pass.
Stages and lineups:
•Trailboss Amphitheater:
Friday: 6 p.m., To Kill Porter; 7:30 p.m., Roaring Truth; 9 p.m., Mudd Flux; 10:30 p.m., Travis Bond & The Rebel Souls; midnight, The Relevant.
Saturday: 2 p.m., Justin Shanholtzer & The Blacktop Rodeo; 4 p.m., Jared Foreman; 6 p.m., Pendulum Hearts; 8 p.m., Dollar 98; 10 p.m., The Captain Ledge Band; midnight, Pebo Wilson.
•Mesa Stage:
Friday: Whiskey 115; 7:30 p.m., NDN Soul; 9 p.m., Hiway 67; 10:30 p.m., Brian Zircon & The Analogue Dream; midnight, Clint Vines & The Hard Times.
Saturday: 2 p.m., Smokey Motel; 4 p.m., The Storm; 6 p.m., Drop Dead Dammit; 8 p.m., A Special Case; 10 p.m., Wild Sallee; midnight, The Relevant.
•Power Generation Station:
Friday: 7 p.m., Haggardz Hellraizerz; 9 p.m., Samhain Saints; 11 p.m., Tree Da Touch & Queenie De Vill; midnight, Knuckles.
Saturday: 1 p.m., A.S.H.; 3 p.m., Maddy B; 5 p.m., Hillbilly Handgrenades; 7 p.m., Solemn Road; 9 p.m., Modulated Spiral Groove; 11 p.m., Fildio.
•Crossroads:
Friday: 7 p.m., Mantooth; 9 p.m., Dani Carson; 11 p.m., Dylan Stewart; 1 a.m., Murder of Crow.
Saturday: 3 p.m., Anthony Spencer; 5 p.m., Caleb Herndon; 7 p.m., Amanda Howle; 9 p.m., Jimmy Jack Whitaker; 11 p.m., Howard & Skye.
•Main Stage:
Sunday, 2-6 p.m., Jimmy Jack Whitaker and Friends gospel and family entertainment to benefit the Jimmy Jack Foundation.
