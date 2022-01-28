One of Lawton’s treasures is turning itself from simply being a historic movie theatre into becoming a must visit home to a wide range of entertainment.
Justin Hackney, owner, said he’s just following his passion with the Vaska Theatre, 1902 NW Ferris.
“Really, I’m just trying to bring a huge variety of shows here,” he said. “Whether it’s music, comedy, dance or whatever else. I want to appeal to everyone that I can. I want the Vaska as just a movie theatre to be a thing of the past and Vaska as an entertainment destination to be a reality.”
With bigger moves this year, Hackney said there will be an official rebranding. By refinancing the building to lower the interest rate, he said it’s opened up $100,000 extra for remodeling and upgrades.
Hackney said those efforts are already in motion. New rocker seats are going in, slowly replacing the well-worn unfold seats known all too well. New paint and flooring is in the bathrooms.
For the movie viewing experience, the old 600 watt projector has been replaced with a 2,000 watt model. Joined with a new screen and lighting, Hackney said it’s really shaping up.
“Plenty more to come,” he said.
Opening up the stage area, Hackney has found the Shadowcast who’ve tackled everything from Rocky Horror to Clue and taken things into Hocus Pocus territory, it’s one of the best experiences and is something the local fanbase reveres.
Comedians from our own Matt Ferrell to last week’s two-night events with Mick Foley and Catfish Cooley have shown the intimate Vaska can hold its own among American chucklehuts.
You’ll get a chance to check it out for yourself when Outlaw Comedy Rides Again! featuring Jordan Mack, Andrew Barton, Ian Mac and Billy McFarland happens on Feb. 18. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. and show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 pre-sale and $20 at the door.
With the renovations and expansion of the theatre’s repertoire, live music performances are something Hackney hopes to see develop. Especially for local talent.
With plenty of seating and room to move, coupled with the all-ages and no-smoking atmosphere, the Vaska offers a great venue to showcase your talents to a wide age range in audience. It also allows performers to enjoy a rare and special spotlight.
It’s something Knuckles and Anthony Spencer have known as well as the young talents who perform annually at the Phillips Music Co. Student/Teacher Showcase each spring. You’re seeing local talent at its best.
Gavin Taylor made an impression on its stage in June 2021. This teenage talent is a star in search of the right full-time supporting cast. I’d never really known if I hadn’t gone to his debut at the venue. (Side note: contact him via Facebook if you’re a young musician looking to join forces).
Check out his performance of original song “Reruns” and see how a kid can take over a big stage with even bigger talent: https://youtu.be/PqCABBvIl90.
Incorporating the music and film community, Hackney put on the inaugural Music Video Festival in September 2021. It was a great experience for the community as well as the artists to have their talents appreciated in the setting.
Hackney promises there’s more on the way.
April 8 is slated for what’s being billed as “the ultimate rock and roll/blues party of the year,” a night with guitar slinger Carvin Jones.
Known as “The King of Strings,” Jones was voted one of the 50 Greatest Blues Guitarists of all time by Guitarist Magazine. With accolades ranging from Eric Clapton and Buddy Guy to B.B. King and opening shows for Carlos Santana, Jeff Beck, Gary Moore, John Mayell, Albert Collins, Johnny Winter, Jimmy Vaughn, and many other blues legends throughout the world he’s bringing the pedigree of a master.
Check Jones out as he “Does His Jimi Thang” live at a club show: https://youtu.be/Codqj2xUlYM.
And you can see and hear Jones at the Vaska. That’s pretty cool.
Kids 12-and-under get in free. Tickets are available now: https://www.carvinjones.com/.../carvin-jones-vaska-theatre.
If you get your tickets by Feb. 15, you can check out and use the promo code XTRAFEB15 for a free upgrade from general admission seating to preferred and receive an autographed photo.
Hackney said he’s open to a range of local artists taking the stage.
“I’m not looking for anything specific in acts other than whether or not we think there would be enough appeal for it to work in this area,” he said. “We can always be messaged via our theatre’s Facebook page as well as emailed at vaskatheatre@yahoo.com.”
After the pandemic-induced pause last year, the always amazing Norman Music Festival is slated to go on April 28-30.
Held in downtown Norman, this free, all-ages-friendly festival has got another fantastic lineup.
From its main stage, the following alt-rock lineup is offering a mighty force of music.
•April 28: Luna Luna, Dreamgirl, Blac Rabbit, The Ivy, and Lust Online.
•April 29: DIIV, Husbands, Fat Tony, Babeheaven, Ghost Funk Orchestra, King Pari, Jabee, Traindodge, Jason Scott & The High Heat, Helen Kelter Skelter, TWIGGS, Mad Honey, and S. Reidy.
•April 30: The Drums perform “Portamento,” Wet, … And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead, Mothica, Spaceface, High Pulp, Blushing, Jared Matson (of the Matson 2), The Jack Moves, Johnny Manchild & The Poor Bastards, Rainbows are Free, Sunking, stepmom, Kat Lock, cursetheknife, and Money.
I’m a huge fan of Austin, Texas’ … And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead and am super-stoked they’re coming to perform. Can’t believe they’re not a headliner.
Check out their video for “All Who Wander” and see if you agree: https://youtu.be/5g1KzJ7RVoQ.
Along with all these acts, almost every venue that can host live music will be doing so. I know the last time I went, downtown Norman was literally exploding with creativity and expression, not to mention some fantastic music.
Performances by No Bunny, The Oh Sees, Shawn James & The Shapeshifters and John Calvin Abney were among some of the coolest and unexpected live performances. Exploring the space at a free festival can open your eyes and ears to something amazing.
Keep up with more information about the festival via: https://normanmusicfestival.com/.
Although the ”Today’s Best Soundemonium!” radio show is no more (on a regular basis), our social media presence remains so you can keep up with what’s happening and what’s next.
