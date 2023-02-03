Forty years after winning Country Music Association (CMA) Female Vocalist of the Year, Janie Fricke is performing in Lawton.
Fricke will be performing, along with Moe Bandy and Joe Stampley, at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Apache Casino Hotel Event Center, 2315 E. Gore. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Director of Publicity Scott Sexton said she will be singing plenty of her classic songs, such as “Down to My Last Broken Heart,” “Tell Me a Lie,” and “What’re You Doin’ Tonight.”
“This memorable night of entertainment will be one fans won’t want to miss,” he said. “Fricke’s beautiful voice and iconic career will be on display for a show like no other.
For Fricke, 1982 proved a career year, not just with her CMA honor but also with two No. 1 hits, “It Ain’t Easy Being Easy” and “Don’t Worry ‘Bout Me Baby.” In all, she has 18 chart toppers over her career.
Fricke has been credited with over 1,600 album projects and scored 36 hit singles, and Sony Music Entertainment made four of Fricke’s classic albums available to fans on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and other digital platforms via the Legacy Digital Vault campaign. Legacy Recordings also released “The Essential JANIE FRICKE” to all digital service providers.
Fricke has also been named Billboard Magazine’s Top Female Vocalist, was the First Female Voice on the Moon, and was named the UK’s Country Music Round Up’s Most Popular International Female Solo Act. She’s also reached gold and platinum sales among her 25 albums released.
Not bad for an Indiana girl. Fricke said she’s looking forward to entertaining a Lawton audience.
“I look forward to performing at the Apache Casino Hotel on Feb. 3 with Moe Bandy and Joe Stampley,” she said. “It’s always a great time sharing classic hits and some of my favorites from throughout the years.”
You can purchase tickets here: ecasinohotel.com/entertainment/concerts/.
Sexton said country music fans are in for a treat with Fricke’s concert tonight.
A new jazz combo featuring some familiar faces will be kicking off Mardi Gras with a Feb. 19 feast of smooth jazz and old school R&B at Mona’s Club Old School, 1816 W. Lee.
Music by Triple B will be from 6 to 9 p.m. and tickets are $10 each. Limited seating.
Triple B: Danny Cox, Hammond B-3/vocals; Barry Leday, drums/vocals; Russell Hulme, guitar; Jimmy King, bass; and Milton Hall, saxophone; will be playing favorites from Grover Washington Jr., Earth, Wind & Fire, George Benson and more.
For tickets, call: 580-483-1800; or 580-512-1936.
Terrific Texas trio From Parts Unknown have a new album released this past Tuesday called “Bad Haircuts.” A columnist favorite since catching them locally a few years back, this Dallas, Texas, based punk rock powerhouse have slogged thousands of road miles and hundreds of performances over its seven year history.
Check out the title track, “Bad Haircuts”: https://youtu.be/BjQGlv8XVyY.
The official first single from the album is “Blood and Teeth,” a catchy banger and the video is a pretty cool foray into “Fight Club” territory with the tongue in cheek anthemic flavor they’re known for: https://youtu.be/dWQ5WLn3HTg.
The band performed its first 2023 show last weekend at Oklahoma City’s Blue Note.
Now get out there and pick yourself up some “Bad Haircuts.” It’ll sound good to you and you’ll look good knowing From Parts Unknown.
