Forty years after winning Country Music Association (CMA) Female Vocalist of the Year, Janie Fricke is performing in Lawton.

Fricke will be performing, along with Moe Bandy and Joe Stampley, at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Apache Casino Hotel Event Center, 2315 E. Gore. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

