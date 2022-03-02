NORMAN — Zhytomyr is a city with old bones. Situated in the ancient forests of Northwestern Ukraine, the city is rumored to have been established in the year 884 CE, a date which is cut into a stone atop the hill where the city was founded.
The city is known as the hub for Ukraine’s Polish minority. It contains one of the largest Polish cemeteries outside of Poland. By most estimates, nearly 3,000 Jewish men, women and children were murdered during the Holocaust and buried in the city.
In 1996, a few short years after Ukraine declared its independence from the former Soviet Union, the Memorial to the Victims of Fascism was erected in the city.
It was here that Lyudmila Eppler, known as Mila, grew up among the first generation of free Ukrainian children in the wake of the country’s independence.
“I never really wanted to leave Ukraine. I love Ukraine very much. But what can you do, this is life, yeah?” Mila said, as she sat with her young son on Monday afternoon in her home near Norman, Oklahoma.
Mila is a yoga teacher who met her now husband Andrew Eppler while organizing a yoga festival in Ukraine just a few years ago. They were married within a year of meeting and she soon found herself living thousands of miles from her homeland in the Sooner State.
That distance has never felt more insurmountable than in the last few days, since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine igniting a war between the two countries. Mila’s parents, who live just outside of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, have been in and out of bomb shelters in the aftermath of the invasion.
“I am in touch with them every two hours, day or night. It doesn’t matter for me, and it doesn’t matter for them,” Mila said. “My parents, for now I can say they are alive. This is the main thing.”
Despite the constant anxiety and fear, Mila has been doing her best to keep herself from collapsing under the weight of this conflict, at once so distant and near to her.
“I think with the last few days I am trying to keep myself in a better place. I have a little baby, just 2 months old, I can’t just not sleep and not eat,” Mila said.
As a yoga teacher, Mila is well aware of the power of mindfulness and meditation. But she is consumed with news of the fighting back home, and the constant shifting state of her family’s safety, to the point that she has had no time for yoga.
Instead, once in the morning and once in the evening, Mila finds a quiet moment to whisper a short prayer. It isn’t much, but it’s all she has right now.
Before the war, Mila’s parents were working toward acquiring visas so they could visit her in the states. They did not finish the process before the invasion. Now, with no visas and no vehicle, they are unable to leave.
“They’d love to get to Europe, maybe Poland, but they physically can’t,” Mila said. “My dad, he is still going to work. I am very upset with him about that. He goes for maybe half a day at a time. My mom is just trying to get through the day when they aren’t in the shelter. She is just trying to make a regular life. Cooking and cleaning, it helps to keep her spirits up. It is strange to say, but those regular things help a little.”
Even if her parents were able to leave the city, there is little gas left at the pumps and even friends and neighbors with vehicles cannot get far, Mila said.
“My friends, I miss them also. I have been messaging them just asking them if they’re alive,” Mila said. “I think I’ve become closer to my cousins than I was before. We were close but never really talked that much, now I call them every couple of hours.”
Some of Mila’s cousins who have considered joining the Ukrainian resistance have been effectively placed on a waiting list, she said.
“The very interesting thing is that they don’t need more people right now. They have a lot of people — many, many people — who have joined the resistance. They aren’t accepting people because they don’t have enough weapons for everyone,” Mila said.
Mila calls this outpouring of volunteers “the spirit of Ukraine.”
“The people of my generation in Ukraine, we grew up in a free country,” Mila said, emotion catching in her throat as she continued, “they want to be people of the world. They cherish their culture, their language, their independence. It has always been important to my people. They will not give up. Putin does not have a chance there. People will not agree to his rule. My people aren’t afraid to die. They will protest. They will fight to the end. This is the spirit of Ukraine.”
The people of Ukraine are fighting for freedom and independence, Mila said, for “high moral principles,” and for the whole world. She does not pretend to know when, or if, the fighting will end. But until it does, she will continue to whisper her small prayer twice a day.
“I pray that the war will stop. That Ukraine will have its independence, and that it will have the help it needs.”