Muscle Car Ranch has hosted a plethora of music events in the past, with acts such as Jefferson Starship, Ambrosia, Dr. Hook, The Turtles, Lovin’ Spoonful and more. Owner Curtis Hart has spent years turning his land into an amazing festival ground with multiple stages showcasing artists like John Ford Coley, Player and more.
This year’s TwisterFest 2022 lineup features over 40 different bands and acts from across the nation including a few Southwest Oklahoma names.
Performances begin from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. tonight; 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, and (main stage only) from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
For fans, there’s a lot to look forward to at Muscle Car Ranch, 3609 S. 16th in Chickasha.
For performers, it’s a pretty sweet opportunity. With one hour sets slated and all genres welcome, there’s hopes for everyone to win new fans and maybe even sell some merchandise. With an all-ages atmosphere, there’s a lot of possibilities, according to Ben Ellis, booking agent for the festival.
“Aside from many great local artists, we are bringing in some outstanding acts from the Austin music scene,” he said. “We have enlarged the camping area to about 100 acres of sticker-free grass fields with three lakes. And we have even more really cool camping spots and unique vehicles and artifacts.”
Several Southwest Oklahoma artists are set to make strong impressions. Fildio will perform as a band one night and Ellis, guitarist Clay Commings and drummer Nathan Red Elk will be backing Don Williams’ son Saturday night, according to Ellis.
Anthony Spencer, Brian Zircon San Fee The Analogue Dream, Dave Lawrence, Bret James, Jimmy Jack Whittaker, Man2ooth, and the columnist’s-own collective, Norville are representing the area’s kaleidoscope of sounds.
Here’s the full-scale lineup per stage; locals highlighted in bold. I’ll post links to videos next to the locals. Visit the online edition at swoknews.com and click on the links to go directly to the music. Always free to view online.
Trail Boss Amphitheater
•Friday:
6 p.m., Brian Zircon San Fee The Analogue Dream.
“Rock Out With Randy Bachman”: https://youtu.be/uBJapHsdsls.
7:30 p.m., Fildio.
“Tether”: https://youtu.be/DKpmU1jxEOo.
9 p.m., Rattlesnake Milk.
10:30 p.m., Captain Ledge.
Midnight, Wild Sallee.
•Saturday:
3 p.m., Tory Rae Music.
4:30 p.m., Bryan Tronsgard.
6 p.m., The Close.
7:30 p.m., Randy Moore.
9 p.m., Scott Haggard.
10:30 p.m., Jonathan Tyler.
Midnight, Ramsay Midwood.
Mesa Stage
•Friday:
6 p.m., TBA.
7:30 p.m., Riley Downing.
9 p.m., Lorena Leigh.
10:30 p.m., Armadillo Road.
Midnight, Rance May and The Coyotes.
•Saturday:
3 p.m., TBA.
4:30 p.m., Copperhead Crossing.
6 p.m., Aquafire.
7:30 p.m., White Recluse.
9 p.m., Gypsy Railhead.
10:30 p.m., Modulated Spiral Groove.
Midnight, Norville.
“This Witch”: https://youtu.be/Ux0E0CExfY8.
Power Generation Station Stage
•Friday:
6 p.m., TBA.
7:30 p.m., Afloat.
9 p.m., M.A.S.H.
10:30 p.m., Bret James.
“Angels and Outlaws”: https://youtu.be/IDX9d8t_rhw.
Midnight, BanD’s Lighthouse.
•Saturday:
3 p.m., Plutoh.
4:30 p.m., Chasing the Sun.
6 p.m., 12 Valve Diesel.
7:30 p.m., Hiway 67.
9 p.m., Peace of Mind.
10:30 p.m., Gravity.
Midnight, Seadog Records.
Crossroads Stage
•Friday:
7 p.m., Anthony Spencer.
“Hard Being Me”: https://youtu.be/8XZrNVGe3vs.
8:30 p.m., NDN Soul.
10 p.m., Dave Laurence.
“Breathe Awhile”: https://youtu.be/gndOHrLQpMk.
11:30 p.m., Jimmy Jack Whitaker.
“Wait on Me”: https://youtu.be/7jEWQGP6Vws.
•Saturday:
5:30 p.m., Josef Glaude and Guitars Gone Wild.
7 p.m., Man2ooth.
“Chuck Mantooth and Larry Chrisner Blues”: https://youtu.be/PeNvb3dYUNY.
8:30 p.m., Roswell A.D.
10 p.m., Chuk Cooley.
11:30 p.m., TBA.
Tickets are $50 for a full weekend pass with camping through Sunday or $15 one day pass.
When you purchase tickets, select the band your are there to see (so they can get paid). Tell them when you’re at the gate or purchase them online: https://www.ticketstorm.com/e/26576/t/.
Once a buyer selects a weekend pass, Friday, Saturday or Sunday on the next page fill in how many tickets and select the band you support from a drop down list. It will not let you finish purchase without selecting a band.
This ought to be a lot of fun. With Norville, this will be my first festival performance in over 30 years of being in bands. It’ll be interesting to see what everyone thinks of our nine-piece collective and our creations.
I’ll tell ya about it next week, but it would be real cool for a bunch of you to come out and see it for yourselves.
