I love it when a local musician hits the big time.
Born and raised in Lawton, Milton Toles is finding life in the spotlight making music with Giovannie & The Hired Guns a dream come true.
Toles said his musical journey began as a 3-year-old when his parents got him his first play drum set. It was an extension of his upbringing where he gained inspiration.
“I grew up in churches all over the south side of town and the music really got my attention and that’s where it really began,” he said. “I sat on the front pew with my grandfather and would just watch the drummer play.”
There’s a real appeal to rhythmically pounding an object to make music. But for Toles, it didn’t stop there. His grandfather’s influence led him to pick up the guitar. Then he taught himself how to play the piano/keyboard. Elementary through high school led him to tackle the saxophone.
It was the call of the drums, however, that led him to hit local stages backing Samantha Rose and then joining the Bobby Dale Band. It was a connection with another local musician who’s hit the big time that led him down his current path.
“In December of 2018 I was approached with an audition post for Giovannie & The Hired Guns from my buddy, Shyloh Powers (of Koe Wetzel’s band),” he said. “I took my chances and drove down to Dallas-Fort Worth for it and out of eight of us that auditioned they picked me.”
The next month, Toles played his first show with the band and, he said, “it was like it was meant to be.” He said his musical background is what made him stand out from other drummers in the Texas music scene. Big things followed fast.
“It became real to me when my first big show was opening for Jason Aldean and Kane Brown at Globe Life Park (Texas Ranger stadium) and seeing over 30,000 people in the crowd,” he said.
The band has moved its sound “a little more to the rock/outlaw country scene,” Toles said. That means they’ve shared the stage with a diverse range of artists such as Kiss, Rob Zombie, Jelly Roll, Machine Gun Kelly, Brantley Gilbert and many more.
Giovannie & The Hired Guns marked a first last year as their single, “Ramon Ayala” reached No. 1 on the Active Rock Radio Chart and the Alternative Radio Chart. It was the first time in over 15 years that an artist’s first career-charting radio single reached to top spot on both charts.
The band was invited to Hollywood, Calif., in March to attend the iHeart Radio Music Awards where they brought home the award for Best New Alternative/Rock Band of the Year.
Check out “Ramon Ayala” and you’ll understand why: https://youtu.be/QYU6sZnK3UQ.
Visit the column’s online edition at swoknews.com and click on this and any other links to go straight to the music. As always, it’s free to read online.
Toles will tell you life on the road isn’t all fun and games. But it is a good life, he said.
“Don’t get me wrong, I love what I do but you miss a lot,” he said. “Friends, family, events, days of just being able to call up a friend and say ‘Hey, let’s hang out.’ Getting to travel the country see different things and explore while doing what you love is worth it though.”
You can see the joy in their live cover of “Pumped Up Kicks”: https://youtu.be/DgsPEDLOJXI.
Toles and the band have begun a new leg of the “Tejano Punk Boys Tour” where they’ll be on the road for the next month with Clutch. You can catch that show on Aug. 19 when they take over Tulsa’s Cain’s Ballroom. In September, they join with old friend Powers as they open up for Koe Wetzel to packed audiences.
“We have three albums currently out now, and in December we will begin the process in the studio for album No. 4,” he said. “We have a European tour that’s been confirmed and will have announced details soon.”
For Toles and his bandmates in Giovannie & The Hired Guns, the road goes on forever and it’s taking them to great new heights.
Saturday night at the Railhead Saloon, 909 S. Sheridan, marks the return of the columnist and bandmates in Norville as we headline a show with Ludus. It’s the first of two Saturdays performing at Miss Kay’s iconic local live music hotbed.
This week, we’re bringing some surprises and high energy with what we’re promising to be a concert to remember.
Then, on Aug. 19, Norville is opening up for Dallas, Texas, heavyweights We Are Band Nerds. They always bring a big time performance and we’re looking to match that intensity.
Shows are free to enter for those 21-and-older and shows start around 9:30 p.m. Come hang out!
Keep your eyes and ears out as we ready our debut EP, ”The Elephant” for your earholes in the coming weeks.
