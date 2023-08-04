I’ve been excited to review the latest album by Thunder Horse and now’s the chance.

The San Antonio, Texas-based quartet features one of my favorite Southwest Oklahoma musicians, “Uncle” Dave Crow on the 12-string bass and features Stephen Bishop on vocals/guitar, Todd “The Bird” Connally on lead guitar and Jason “Shakes” West on the drums has been a favorite since their 2018 self-titled debut that made a sensation on the Top 100 Doom Charts. Followed up by 2021’s “The Chosen One,” these guys have explored some sonic temples and shook them to the ground.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

