I’ve been excited to review the latest album by Thunder Horse and now’s the chance.
The San Antonio, Texas-based quartet features one of my favorite Southwest Oklahoma musicians, “Uncle” Dave Crow on the 12-string bass and features Stephen Bishop on vocals/guitar, Todd “The Bird” Connally on lead guitar and Jason “Shakes” West on the drums has been a favorite since their 2018 self-titled debut that made a sensation on the Top 100 Doom Charts. Followed up by 2021’s “The Chosen One,” these guys have explored some sonic temples and shook them to the ground.
It’s a lot of fun hearing Crow’s background vocals and lower than low bass lines. It’s like a split part of his personality away from his roaring rockabilly rambunctiousness with The (legendary) JuJu Beans and the modern punk pop sensibilities of the Uncle Dave’s Rock Service projects.
On July 21, Thunder Horse released its latest collection, “After the Fall” and it’s a banger. Their sound is unique with its mix of doom, psychedelic, classic rock and New Wave of British Heavy Metal (NWOBHM) songs that expand beyond the realms of metal and rock.
Of course, it helps when you’re a band Orange Amplifiers proudly endorses as one of its own. The English amplifier manufacturers have provided the signature amplitude for the stoner/desert/doom sound over the past few decades. Thunder Horse have proven true ambassadors for its sonic legacy.
In May, Thunder Horse performed in that role on a mini-tour of England that saw performances at Desertfest 2023 alongside Corrosion of Conformity, Crowbar, Church of the Cosmic Skull, Telekinetic Yeti and more and concluded with a concert at the Grand Central in Manchester, England. Crow said the tour was a whirlwind that offered many great experiences.
The band are on Ripple Music, a label billed as one of the world’s leading purveyors of heavy psych, stoner, doom and heavy rock.
Thunder Horse is unleashing its album release with a party Saturday at The Mix in Albuquerque, N.M. to celebrate the band’s third worldwide release, “After the Fall.” The free show includes special guests Diamond Denim opening things up.
Following this, Thunder Horse will be joining Red Beard Wall, Zombieface and more with a birthday bash for Bishop and his wife Sheila celebrate with a free show featuring food, friends and heavy doom and desert rock jams promised at Santana’s By the Bay in Texas City, Texas.
So, let’s get into “After the Fall.”
Epic big rock riffs with a video cool enough to match the tone with the title track, “After the Fall,” the lead-off single from the album is a cool statement to open up this latest collection from the San Antonio, Texas-based, four piece.
Diving into the epic “Monolith,” the band dives further into sonic textures than to be as one-dimensional as its namesake. This song has some definite overtures that explore the space and time signatures that reminds of Mastodon without being derivitive. The fuzz, much like the Force, is strong with this one.
The acoustic opening and dreamy vocals to “The Other Side” allows the band to explore its Pink Floyd-inspired songwriting. This is the kind of song you could hear at midnight on your favorite FM rock station and it would feel at place with “Comfortably Numb” or “Wish You Were Here.”
And then “Apocalypse” surrounds you with wah-wahed guitars, rolling toms and thrumming low-end for days. This is a song that lives up to its billing.
The groovy bass line and rolling toms of “Inner Demon” offer a great framework for the cool riffs and chorus-heavy vocals to make it a party doom anthem. The rolling intro and dual harmony leads that introduce “Aberdeen” hearken back to some old school metal memory before the searing guitar lead that cuts through the introduction before the rocking groove. This one’s a banger.
Closing track “Requiem” offers a solemnity in mood before diving into a perfect closer to this collection. With a big chorus and stadium-worth riffs, this is a statement by Thunder Horse that the third album is, indeed, the charm.
If you want to give the whole album a spin, here’s your chance, “After the Fall” (full album). It’s worth it if you’re a big classic meets modern rock and doom fan: https://youtu.be/Wejt8LVybFM.
You can stream and listen to Thunder Horse on all online platforms and keep your eyes on this space for a hopeful show in the near future at Lawton’s Railhead Saloon. I’ve heard there may be a cool local band opening.