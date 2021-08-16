County health departments in Southwest Oklahoma are ready to administer the third dose of both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for use in people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems. This additional dose does not apply to people who are not immunocompromised. CDC does not recommend additional doses or booster shots for any other population at this time.
The third dose will be available from a drive-thru clinic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Great Plains Coliseum Expo Building, 920 SW Sheridan.
Individuals with moderate or severely weakened immune systems are eligible for the third dose. The third dose is for those who received the second of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least 28 days ago. For those who received the single dose Johnson & Johnson, an additional dose is not recommended at this time.
Individuals may be considered for the third dose if: they have been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood, have received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system, received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system, have a moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency, have advanced or untreated HIV infection or are seeking active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune response.
Patients will not have to show proof or have a medical documentation, and no reservation is necessary for the Comanche County location, however all other areas require a call ahead reservation for treatment.
Other area health departments will also be administering third doses today from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. including: Elk City, 400 E. 3rd Street, 225-1173; Sayre, 115 S. 4th Street, 928-5551; Anadarko, 216 S. Broadway, 405-247-2507; Walters, 1501-A S. 7th Street, 875-6121; Mangum, 2100 N. Louis Tittle, 782-5531; Hollis, 1104 N. 7th Street 688-3348; Altus, 401 W. Tamarack Road 482-7308; Hobart, 431 W. Elm 726-3316 (1:00 pm to 4:00 pm only); Frederick, 1500 N. Main Street 335-2163.