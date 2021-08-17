County health departments in Southwest Oklahoma are ready to administer the third dose of both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to individuals with moderately to severely compromised immune systems.
The third dose will be available from a drive-thru vaccine clinic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Great Plains Coliseum Expo Building, 920 SW Sheridan.
Individuals with moderate or severely weakened immune systems are eligible for the third dose. The third dose is for those who received the second of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least 28 days ago. For those who received the single dose Johnson & Johnson, an additional dose is not recommended at this time.
This additional dose does not apply to people who are not immunocompromised. The Center for Disease Control does not recommend additional doses or booster shots for any other population at this time.
Patients will not have to show proof or have a medical documentation, and no reservation is necessary.