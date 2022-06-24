I’ve been itchin’ to share this project with you guys for a long time.
On Friday, you’ll get to know what I’m talking about with the single drop of “Caestus of Grief” by Astro Throne.
What is this Astro Throne, you ask? Here’s the answer: it’s the mad musical project borne from the creativity of Matt Shreve. It begins with a collection of songs this creative madman has been writing as far back as 2018.
Shreve said it breathed its first real breath in 2021 during a performance lull due to the pandemic. It allowed the songs to breathe and grow. He was among many area musicians who took advantage of the down time to evoke new levels of creativity.
“Over time, music sometimes begins to write itself, and a specific vibe started to shine through. I began to write stories that I found interesting: sci-fi, horror, dark fantasy; and started to explore the idea of a thread winding through each piece,” he said. “And so Astro Throne, as a whole, become a conceptual project.”
Shreve said his inspirations are heavily from the old pulp and sci-fi publications from the early part of the last century, whose torch would be carried forward with things like “Heavy Metal Magazine.” It’s a collection of loosely associated stories that stand on their own and explores a wide variety of subjects and ideas, he said.
“I wanted Astro Throne to take up that torch as well, only this time in ‘sound,’” he said. “The first single, ‘Caestus of Grief,’ is one such story.”
“It paints a picture of a rotting and archaic landscape, wandered by a wretched man, on his way to meet the duelist who has challenged him to combat,” he continued. “And that’s what I wanted the song to feel like — a fight to the death, and you are losing — to explore that feeling of giving your all, everything you have, and to still come up short.”
As Shreve described it: “Prepare to travel to far away lands, through old keeps and archaic halls — beyond the Ash Heap — to meet your destiny on the Fields of Fate.”
Taking sonic inspiration from bands like Sleep, Red Fang, Mastodon, and “especially, of course, Black Sabbath,” Shreve is knocking on some fantastic doors to enter his own blend. Much as with Norville, of which he is also a key member, Black Sabbath is the cornerstone. There’s something about the boys from Birmingham, England.
“Their brand of music touches on something in your core, and builds on the structure of blues that came decades before, and so remains timeless,” he said.
For the recording process, Shreve said there was no question Brandon Cramer at 1121 Recordings was the right man for the job. I concur. His keen ear and background as a musician lend themselves as he masters the sound to its full potential. He’s also not afraid to layer on the fuzz in just the right doses to make a monster.
“His ear for sound and his technical abilities are absolutely stellar, and he caught the vibe of what I was trying to do almost immediately,” he said. “With him at the wheel of sound design, we were able to create something beyond what I had even imagined.”
With the final version of “Caestus” and from the other tracks, now in their final stages of post-production, Shreve said he couldn’t be happier with the partnership with Cramer on the board.
“The album slams, and is heavy in a way that invokes the actual feeling of the words,” he said. “And it’s very much thanks to his many hours of work that we were able to accomplish that.”
I can attest to the process. It’s a true collaboration between producer and artist. I was brought in for a special spoken portion for the album (you’ll have to wait for the full release to catch it in its final form. Me, too, for that matter).
But the collection is destined to be more than simply an aural experience. One that is best experienced with headphones and high volume to fully realize the textures and tones throughout. But there is a visual connection that will come with the final product. It’s one he plans on pushing through future EPs to continue sharing these stories. This is where his profession as a tattoo artist at Avenue Tattoo comes into play.
“I wanted to create snapshots of the feeling of these songs — heavy on psychedelia and mysticism — something for the eyes to see while the ears took in the story,” he said. “I miss the days of sitting down with a record and getting lost in it — not driving to and from work, or tuning out while working out — but to actually dig into what is being presented and losing yourself to the idea as a whole. Full immersion.”
Thus, the headphones and high volume. The art will be equally screaming for your attention, as some of the early images for the album and single show. Shreve said that, although his job takes up most of his free time, it has also allowed time to find focus to fine tune the entire project in between tattoos. One form of creativity would fire the sensors for other parts, he said.
“I could stay in a creative headspace while I oscillated between tattooing and creating the EP, and that was the best situation I could be in for what we were trying to do,” he said.
Of course, once things are ready, the live performance aspect will be the next sphere of creativity broached. Shreve promises more than simply a “performance.” The musicians in this lineup are impeccable.
“I’ve enlisted the help of several accomplished local musicians,” he said. “Wes Morin (Titan Metal/Deadcore/Hellsing) and Dakota Hooper (Norville/Lucavi) will be filling out our guitar section along with me. That’s three guitars to capture that heaviness in a live setting. Josh Katvala (Deadcore/Desecration Conflict/Norville) will be rounding us out on bass, and Dayton Keel (Titan Metal/Deadcore) will be supplying the rhythm on drums.”
Shreve said he, Morin and Keel all bonded over music in high school and have been working together in multiple ways over the years. But this, this is special, he said.
“I love all these guys and have played with them for many years, and I can’t wait to hit the stage with them to give audiences something to behold,” he said.
Following Friday’s release of “Caestus of Grief,” another single will drop a week-and-a-half later, Shreve said. About two weeks later, you should have access to the full album, according to the plan.
When it’s all together, Shreve wants people to explore the album as a whole. Take the collection together as one full listening experience and explore these massive tales from the Astro Throne. He simply wants you to feel something. If you get the vibe of his enthusiasm and effort, you will be moved.
“More than anything I want listeners to experience the music as a whole,” he said. “I want them to get lost in the songs, I want them to see these images in their mind’s eye, and feel the weight of the music.”
Shreve wants you to do something more.
“But most of all, I want them to groove,” he said. “I want them to remember what it was like to pick up a record with the sole purpose of having an immersive experience.”
Later this summer, Shreve will be rejoining the boys in Norville for recording at Cramer’s 1121 Recordings for the debut EP. The music never stops.
But, until then, follow the Astro Throne Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/talesoftheastrothrone; and the Instagram page: Instagram.com/talesoftheastrothrone.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.