Kat Pratt has been growing her brand with one heckuva band since the summer of 2021.
Lead vocalist in her namesake, The Kat Pratt Band, is joined by Frank Ryan on lead guitar, Darren Herrod on drums and David Hastings holding down the low end on bass.
She said they joined forces in May of last year to jam and “see what happens” and quickly realized their musical interests and experience gelled just right. So, they formed a band.
“Our first gig was July 4th for a private party, and it’s been nonstop since,” she said. “Since our inception in May we have played 50-plus gigs all throughout Southwest Oklahoma.”
Pratt sings her bandmates praises. She knows she’s got a genie in a bottle with this lineup.
Ryan has played guitar since “birth” he says. He’s been quoted to saying he “had a Tele when he came out of the belly.” Pratt said his sense of humor is an equal instrument he handles masterfully.
“Any one of us will tell you he is a phenomenal guitar player and even better jokester,” she said. “He can truly shred some guitar.”
Herrod has been a staple to Southwest Oklahoma stages on the sticks for some time, including with Wild Ride. Since 2002, he’s played with a good dozen local bands. Pratt said he knows just the right way to keep her band’s beat and his experience helps the band’s sound in other ways.
“He is truly talented and knows his way behind the drum kit (as well as a sound board),” she said.
Originally from New Jersey, Hastings has 28 years on his instrument. His personality and abilities fit as well as the pocket he lays down, Pratt said.
“David is the most laid back guy you’ll meet,” she said. “He knows how to play the bass like nobody’s business. This cat can listen to a song and pick up the bass riff by ear almost instantly.”
Now, about the band’s namesake. Pratt said it started as many stories do: as a teenager learning to play guitar. She said at the time, she was the only musician in the family.
“For some reason I was just drawn to it,” she said. “My dad would play rerun concerts of Bonnie Raitt and B.B. King on the TV and tell me, ‘You need to learn to play like them.’”
Over time, Pratt said her music tastes evolved, something that is “ever changing.” Her trio of “idols” are Miranda Lambert, Stevie Nicks, and Bonnie Raitt.
“They are all excellent songwriters and so easily convey a clear picture of the point they are trying to make with the music they write/play,” she said.
Pratt has played many shows in Medicine Park on the once infamous “Big Stage,” she said. The old hookah lounge out there was also a past host to her talents.
If you visit Pratt’s SoundCloud page, you can hear where she was coming from seven years ago with the eclectically wonderful and witty ”The Mess I Made”: https://soundcloud.com/kat_pratt_music.
Visit the column’s electronic version at swoknews.com and click on this and any other links to go directly to the music.
After taking a few years as a break, Pratt said her musician friends could see she was missing “a little something.”
“Music,” she said. “Darren Herrod once said, ‘Music is like blood, it gets in your veins and you can’t live without it,’ and I can’t tell you just how true that is.”
Pratt said what her band has become is the perfect blending of the quartet’s personalities and performance abilities. You can’t really label them anything but the Kat Pratt Band.
“When deciding what type of show we wanted to play and offer for people, as well as what works well with all of our music styles was easy: play it all,” she said. “People at our shows are often amazed that we don’t just stick with one type of music genre. We like to mix it up.”
Pratt said it all comes down to one goal as live musicians: giving the crowd something to hold onto.
“Our goal every night at a show is to have people leave at the end of the night with a song stuck in their head,” she said. “Whether that is by Gretchen Wilson, ACDC, Smashmouth, or even our original song ‘Centimeter Peter.’ We play a variety of music to make sure there is something for everyone at our shows and everyone leaves saying, ‘That was awesome.’”
Check out a live studio session of “Mr. Devil Man” and find out what all the hubbub is about: https://youtu.be/8i9vOkRPgLI.
The band is looking to book its calendar into the spring and summer months. Pratt is writing some new material and hope to refine those songs into the set before taking them into the studio. All in all, she said, there’s a goal ahead.
“We’re all looking forward to, hopefully, having a very busy year,” she said.
You can find the Katt Pratt Band’s original songs on Spotify, Itunes, Amazon Music and any streaming platform.
Any upcoming events can be found on the band’s Facebook or Instagram pages: @thekatprattband.
Pratt said she is living the best musician life with her bandmates. She’s looking to making 2022 a stellar year, not just for the band, but also for the fans who enjoy their music.
“I’ve been very fortunate to play with such a talented group of guys and am stoked to see where this next year is going to take us,” she said. “I think everyone in The Kat Pratt Band is so appreciative of the response we receive from the fans at live shows. They sing along and dance and just show up, and it makes doing what we love even more worth it.”
With Friday night’s concert by country music star Lorrie Morgan at the Apache Casino Hotel Event Center, 2315 E. Gore, there’s some giving back that’s going on.
That’s what Lynn Ray, general manager, said the venue is extending great appreciation to the night’s headliner. She’s the one who agreed to allow the show to live-stream to the veterans living at the local veterans center and offer the best seat in their home.
“Apache Casino Hotel extends our great appreciation to Lorrie Morgan for allowing her concert to be live-streamed into the Lawton Fort Sill Veteran’s Center this Friday night,” he said. “We thank all members of the military and first-responders for their service to our nation.”
This goes with another promotion that saw a lucky reader of the column to win a pair of tickets for the show.
In the Jan. 21 edition of the column, Ray offered the tickets to entrants of the Lawton Constitution Ticket Contest. The entry by Walter Altic with the words, “PICK ME” entered at the venue’s Facebook page was selected at high noon last Friday.
The columnist offers congratulations to Altic for, both, winning the tickets and, more importantly reading this li’l ol’ column.
To all of you who tune in each week, as well as new readers who stumbled into this, thank you.
Although the ”Today’s Best Soundemonium!” radio show is no more (on a regular basis), our social media presence remains so you can keep up with what’s happening and what’s next.
Visit, “like” (“love”) and follow our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/steveoandthescribe/.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.