Thanh Le joined forces with Triple Eight to put out what could be considered an essential summer vibe with the new single, “I Don’t Know Why.” The video by 405 Films captures the song’s tone and energy well.
The song’s got a hook strong enough to hold your cherished memories on the wall and the production joins together for a high-point in Le’s musical legacy. In the past few years, he’s come far with his hybrid of genres to create something his own.
With COVID-19 putting his partnership with Oli Rey Ben in 1GCrew in a holding pattern, Le felt the need to continue making music for his latest solo project. Connections made in the Oklahoma music community led to his collaboration with the Oklahoma City-based Triple-Eight. It also led to using technology to transcend distance and create something that carries a lot of heart and soul.
Le said the song came about from a musical idea of his collaborator.
“Triple Eight wanted to do a JuiceWrld/ Marshmello type song,” he said. “So I made the instrumental and sent it to him to track guitars.”
Le went personal for his inspiration for the song’s lyrical tone. It made the song organic.
“The song touches on a past breakup of a toxic relationship, “he said. “’I Don’t Know Why’, that’s just what came out after we had the music made.”
The work with Triple Eight has allowed Le to be able to focus more on the art and less on production.
“Working with Triple Eight has been great, it has taken a load off of me as far as production so it has allowed me to step back and focus more on the being on the artist side,” he said.
Another song featuring Le with Triple Eight and “someone very special” will be coming out soon.
Le promised new material with 1GCrew is also in the works and will be here sooner than you think.
With The (legendary) JuJu Beans‘ new album titled “Weird New World,” all I can say is, “You can say that again.” And by “say,” I mean play it, as in “Play It Again, Sam.”
The trademark rocka-punka-billy Beans sound kicks things off with the opening track, “Tear It Down” and sets a pace that doesn’t let up. A real Rev. Horton Heat vibe carries the connection between Uncle Dave Crow’s style in “Missing Links” and makes it a rumbler. Carlos Curet’s drumwork is the stuff of dreams here. Check it out for yourself: https://youtu.be/ckiO58Z96T0.
Jeff McMullen offers a new wave-style keyboard intro to “Scumbag City Girl” that allows the band to show off its pop hook sensibilities. Followed by “I’m Coming Home,” the band hits a cool, swamp groove somewhere in its grinding rock and roll assault that works really well. I’m a fan.
A laid-back country guitar lick and easy-going backbeat make “Imaginary Girl” a dream come true as it hits its hook-laden mix of riff and melody. It crescendoes when joined with the trademark harmony vocals on the chorus Crow has mastered as a songwriter and performer.
But it’s the closing track that returns you to that sound that makes The Beans one of the great live acts of Southwest Oklahoma. While “Tunnel Vision” is reached to make this a precision number, “Weird New World” shows a band who aren’t locked into that world.
With bassist Pat Teel joining Crow and Curet as the band’s core, The JuJu Beans have offered more reason why their name will always be preceded with (legendary). Because they are.
You can preview and purchase a digital copy of the album: thejujubeans.bandcamp.com/album/weird-new-world.
Also, hit up any of the band members for a CD copy if you’re like me.
Bravo, gang. Bravo.
Portland, Ore.’s lead unit in the “Keeping Rock Alive Army” has returned with a new album that hits every note with precision.
“Arrows” is the latest collection by Red Fang. From their breakthrough debut album to now, these guys have kept on changing but always retaining elements of the same thing fans have known to love. From simply touring with the likes of Clutch and Mastodon, this powerhouse has come to a fruition as if the child of the two but with something else all its own.
The first single and title track hits that cool heavy boogie Red Fang has refined over its career. Add in the infectious vocals and terrific crescendo in its back third, and this song rules. The video is a perfect reintroduction to their infectiously funny and, primarily, fun catalog. With a katana sword, other bands’ videos are idiots. Check it out: https://youtu.be/lwQPJ1G2n5o.
The latest video for “Why” takes you into the dark underworld of mechanical pizza place figures and how they get their fix. The song’s doomy grind hits Melvins levels and does the trick for me: https://youtu.be/e8m8OD_xVAI.
The opening track, “Take It Back” offers 2:01 of doom mixed with weirdness to give you a hint of what’s to follow. It’s a perfect prelude to “Unreal Estate.” Full of obtuse bass heavy grooves, this track takes space into another time over its epic 5-minute journey.
The fast and furious burst of “My Disaster” gets the listener’s blood pumping before the stigmatic stoner grind of “Two High” turns into a Fu Manchu-worthy van boogie Shaggy and Scoobs would approve. It carries over into “Anodyne” and pushes the pace up until the feedback and drum-infused “Interop-Mod” that offers glimpses of Van Halen’s “Intruder.”
Red Fang offer their Melvins influence again in “Fonzi Scheme” that’s in the key of, what else, “Aaaaay.” “Days Collide” brings things back to an atmospheric level before diving into its groove and grind. “Rabbits in Hives” responds with a minute-and-a-half of Red Fang-infused punk that rocks. Animal themed-punk infusion is also felt in the wise old “Dr. Owl.”
It’s the closing track, “Funeral Coach” that hits notes of everything that makes Red Fang awesome. Check out the visualizer take on the song: https://youtu.be/x9jbbnzC7Q0.
“Arrows,” released two weeks ago through Relapse Records, is Red Fang’s fourth full album since their formation in 2005. Five years since their last feast for the ears, “Only Ghosts,” these guys are back and, dare I say, better than ever.
Now, go hit YouTube and enjoy their highly entertaining video collection: https://www.youtube.com/user/redfangpdx.
I’m hoping to get an interview with someone from the band and plan on being at their October show in Dallas, Texas. I’ll keep you posted on how that goes.
