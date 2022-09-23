When an Oklahoma Blues Hall of Famer wants to give you an update on the recording of his new album, you let him.
So when Rusty Traywick checked in from Lubbock, Texas, the columnist was all ears.
Traywick, an Anadarko-based, Red Storm Records artist immortalized at Rentiesville in the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame is all about the blues. After one guitar lesson, he said he had the feel and decided to figure it out for himself.
Teaching himself finger patterns and simple chords with books, and trusting in his ear while listening to records, Traywick made his way and by 16 he started his first ensemble, the Potterson County Blues Band. Influenced by Willie Dixon, Elmore James, Robert Johnson and Howlin’ Wolf, he also took in the British blues stylings of Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page to make his own sound.
Over the years, Traywick has played solo and with ensembles like the Cross Town Blues Band. He’s an electric musician on the electric guitar but has no less spark on the acoustic. If you’ve ever caught him at past Medicine Park Blues Balls, you catch my drift.
Traywick sent a photo of him playing guitar at the Jazz Hall of Fame with Rune Nordvik from Norway, a man known as “Papa Slide.” Traywick said they’re good friends and he’s a “good slide player.” As any bluesman is wont to do, he’s got a story to tell.
“That’s been a little while ago; anyway, I was asked to come play at the Jazz Hall of Fame in Tulsa that evening,” he said. “I was sitting with Marsha Storm, president of Storm Records. I was the first one she signed up.”
“I met this guy with a funny accent and they said, ‘That’s Papa Slide.’”
That first impression was something else, according to Traywick.
“So he played first then I came out and played,” he said. “While I was playing he was running all over the place looking for a place to plug in his guitar; he wanted to play with me. He finally got up there and we had a hell of a jam.”
When they were done, the two guitarists sat at a table and talked. Traywick said he was invited to come to Norway.
“I said, ‘How am I gonna get there, that costs a lot of money, don’t it,’” he said. “He pointed at the table next to us and said, ‘They will bring you.’ that was his people from his record company in Norway.”
The two lost track for a while but, through Facebook, Traywick said they’ve been talking and sharing music back and forth. Something from this may end up on the album in progress.
“He gave me a song he wanted me to do something with it,” he said. “I haven’t finished it yet.”
Over the past year, Traywick’s been recording at Buddy Holley’s niece Sherry Holley’s home studio in Lubbock, Texas. Traywick said she and her husband, Thomas Scales have great musical ears and are producing the collection of original songs.
But the itch to play live has again hit the hall of famer.
“It’s taking me longer on that recording than I thought so I’m putting some guys together to play out,” he said. “I’ve heard back from everybody except the keyboard player.”
On bass is Lee Norfleet from Muskogee, Steve Howell from Dallas, Texas, is on drums. Traywick hopes Lawton’s own J.P. Good will tackle the keys. Scales is also in the running to tickle the ivories, he said. The itch to perform is a strong one.
“I get to go ahead from all the players then I’m going back to the booking agent Thomas Wright in Dallas and the rest, as they, say is rock ‘n’ roll history,” he said.
Traywick said he recently spoke with Elizabeth Hollis who owns Radio IDL, a live streaming blues station out of Tulsa who wants to promote his performance in Eastern Oklahoma.
“She asked me what I thought about that and I said, ‘Let’s do it,’” he said. “She’s going to promote me for a while on the radio and then get some venues and we’re gonna turn Tulsa upside down. She wants to make it a music Mecca like it used to be when Leon (Russell) was alive and people like George Harrison, Eric Clapton, Delaney and Bonnie (and others) would go to Leon’s studio and record. … I forgot, J.J. Cale was in there, too.”
Good mojo is in the works. Traywick said it feels like a good time in his long career as a bluesman.
“We might just blow this thing up be like Elvis,” he said. “It’s in the thinking stage right now, then she’s gonna do some radio interviews, play some of my music, get the public interest up and then get some venues to play. Tulsa’s got some good ones.”
Keep your ears open and your eyes peeled on the column for updates on when this may all come together. It should be cool.
One of the coolest things around is the new song from Smokey Motel. Released Monday, the single “Bodies” offers a perfect blend of the rock-tangled dream pop the brothers Carter, Steven and Isaiah, and their bandmates have been perfecting the past few years.
They’ve come a long way from their Davidson roots. Now based in Norman, Smokey Motel has been earning the reputation of a band on the up with performances at some choice venues including this year’s Norman Music Festival.
“Bodies is the first single from the band’s upcoming release, “ASMR Part 1.” Recorded and produced by Jean Pump Recordings and mastered by Voyager Mastering, the band is excited for the upcoming release.
“Huge thank you to everyone that has helped manifest every aspect of this album from the bottom of our hearts,” they said in a statement.
Check out this musical statement called “Bodies” and enjoy the world of Smokey Motel:
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.