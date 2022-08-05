This week, the column’s going to be catching up on new music and updates about the Southwest Oklahoma music scene.
There’s a lot going on.
First, the one and only Takeez has dropped a new single called “Way Out.”
The title says it all. A talented rapper and singer, Takeez is no less the top-shelf as a producer. Mixing his deep rapper’s voice with his soulful croons over a soul-infused musical mix, he asserts himself as a top-level talent born and raised her in Lawton.
Crooning “Gonna get some peace of mind …” over the hook, it’s in the verses where Takeez shares stories that hit hard but flow smooth as silk.
Check out the track on YouTube: https://youtu.be/2zlxopMgxvo.
Visit the column’s online edition at swoknews.com and click on the link to go directly to this and any other music. As always, the column is available to read for free.
I’m looking forward to catching up with “Killer Keyz” soon and seeing what’s coming next.
You can find “Way Out” now on all streaming platforms. If you want to keep up with Takeez or take a listen for yourself, visit: https://linktr.ee/Takeez.
One thing about Oklahoma’s King of Hick Hop, Knuckles is unafraid to take chances.
After returning home from a long stint on the road through the month of July, he’s gathering his energy and booking more shows. On Wednesday, he received confirmation he’ll be performing at a mud park in North Carolina in November.
“It has been OK,” he said of the self-booked and financed touring. “Expensive but OK.”
On top of late 2021’s “The Rodeo” followed by his collaboration album, “Knuckles And The Boys Vol. 1,” the prolific artist keeps on keeping on. Here’s a list of the folks he has collaborations coming up with: Catfish Cooley, Cymple Man, The Stixxx, NonrealA, Timbo, J.J. Hughes, Marcotic, XillaGoreRela and, I’m sure, more.
But it’s his new single “Believe” that’s showing a different side of Knuckles.
“I am super excited to announce my first country single and music video,” he said of the song that dropped Sunday night. Instead of his signature rapped lyrics, he sows his Southwest Oklahoma oats by showing he can really sing.
Check out the video to “Believe”: https://youtu.be/TJuhPUHNuCU.
All vocals are by Knuckles and all production is with his long-time collaborator and producer, Andrew “Fyu-Chur” Jackson.
The column will be catching up with the man himself in the coming weeks once his body and mind catches up from the time on the road.
Lawton’s Drop Dead Dammit is keeping the doom moving forward.
Following the exit of drummer John Bona and bassist Francis Balliet, singer/guitarist Brandynn Dammit knew he was going to keep moving forward. He’s enlisted John Carter (Locomotive Gun) for bass duties and Reaper’s Underground for the skins as the band readies to reach new highs in the low end.
“Heavier, darker, doomier, we’re back renewed and ready to melt some faces,” he said. “Stay tuned for more updates.”
Signed to Kingside Records, the trio who put the power into the phrase power trio returned at midnight Friday with the world premiere of the new lyric video for “Plague Rat.” The link wasn’t available at deadline so here’s a link to another version from the “Hell of the Plains” EP. It’s a banger: https://youtu.be/lr2_sjSHsbA.
Speaking of heavy hitters making their marks, it’s time to offer a big shout out to DeadCore and Lucavi for being featured on last Sunday’s Local Talent Show on KATT 100.5 FM.
While we await the new EP from DeadCore, here’s a take of the band with Matt Shreve joining on vocals from a recent show for “Cry On”: https://youtu.be/UsSicK-lNmo.
Lucavi’s first single, “Humanoid” keeps building steam and is one of the grooviest heavy songs you’re going to hear in a minute. There’s a reason it keeps being featured on the Local Talent Show: https://youtu.be/UsSicK-lNmo.
Last weekend at the Railhead Saloon saw a four-band meltdown of Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas talent on Saturday night.
Norville opened the night and rising monsters of the desert grunge sound Chasing the Coyote closed at their first hometown headline show at the local home to heavy music.
Embrace the Embers from Dallas and Wichita Falls, Texas’ The Fleeting Romance asked us locals to join the bill for what was a nice night featuring a spectrum of sounds that was both, heavy and textured.
Speaking for the Norville crew, I’m taking a moment to thank these bands, the many fans who filled the venue and, most of all, Miss Kay for letting something so momentous happen in her humble little venue. It was exciting and one of the best live experiences I’ve had as a musician.
On that note, there’s been a terrific interest in Norville’s first “official” music video for “The Witch” (Live at the Railhead Saloon) recorded April 23. With that, we’ve decided to release the remixed song, courtesy of Brandon Cramer of 1121 Recordings, to all online streaming and music platforms. It’s available now! Seriously! Rush out and download it!
But, if you gotta try it out first for size, visit YouTube and check out the video, produced by Dustlord: https://youtu.be/hSZ14zW6iUQ.
You can keep up with what’s going on with the band via the Instagram or Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NorvilleTheElephantTheWhaleTheBand.
Okay, I know it’s not local but, man, have you checked out the new video released from David Lee Roth and guitarist John 5?
No? Why not?
If you love old school Van Halen as much as I love old school Van Haley then this is the track to hear. Produced by John 5 and Mike Savage, “Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway” is a love letter to Roth’s many years with the Kings of 80s heavy rock and roll.
With delicate finger-picking on an acoustic guitar, John 5 sets beautiful tapestry for an understated Roth to share his take on his time with the brothers Van Halen while making rock and roll history.
Check out the music video to “Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway” and enjoy the montage of photos from a happy time in the history of America’s greatest party rock band: https://youtu.be/Rleig5lGNEE.
I’m looking forward to reporting back to y’all on next Monday’s concert with Father John Misty at Oklahoma City’s Criterion. I’m pretty sure it’s going to be a life-affirming testament to being a fan.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.