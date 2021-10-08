Takeez has some beautiful intentions to follow his latest release, “UGLY.”
For an album that pumps out with attitude, he said the EP comes from a moment of the artist deciding he was ready to make a statement.
“I wrote this EP from a place of ‘please be quiet …it’s my turn,’” he said. “This project is all bravado and chest out, get out my way and shut up, ya know?”
“UGLY” continues a streak of recordings since 2016’s “Stokely Carmichael” that strives to step up this talent’s game. Takeez feels he’s finding himself through each new endeavor.
“I’ve grown tremendously as an artist since that record,” he said. “I’ve found my niche and my sound and I’m running at a full powerful stride with it.”
The first single, “Other Side” offers a powerful hit to the beauty found in “UGLY.” Check out the ScholarKids Visuals produced video: https://youtu.be/JV6x3y2DpLc.
A video for “Habitat” is due to follow and, if all goes well, Takeez said he’ll make one for “Nobody.” But he’s not resting on the new EP’s laurels, he said he’s ready to push things further by spring of 2022 with a new, full-length album.
“I like to let things flow organically,” he said. “I kinda hate forcing things into space, so I just create freely and catch a wave. But, yes, a full length album in the next six months would be my full intentions.”
I’m pretty sure it’s going to be a monster. But until then, I’m going to give you a review of “UGLY.”
If you read last week’s column, you already have my thoughts on “Other Side.” It’s got a subtle power that locks behind the thick beat and dancing piano line under the hook to make a hit.
The EP opens with a fire beat by Killer Keyz, Takeez’s production alter/ego. This one hits that 70s soul cool felt in earlier work but with a punch from his singular voice. It’s the way to kick off this four-song collection.
59Kobain produced the sonicscape for Takeez to “havin’ my way, havin’ my way” and push the story through over a kush beat. This is fire.
Closing with “Greatness,” Takeez pronounces his aspiration to go beyond ordinary. When it’s over, this song makes you want to hit replay for a double dose of 3:16 hip hop/soul fire. Then you restart the EP.
That’s how you make four songs sound like a manifesto.
Takeez, you did it again, bub.
You can give the entire album a preview here: https://shortydeuce.bandcamp.com/album/ugly-ep.
The EP is available on all online platforms.
Last Saturday night knocked loose some heady music from the legendary Railhead Saloon stage with the return of Allusion. Joined by the sonic space cowboys of Oberon and opened by Texas pop/punk powerhouse Ladybird, this lineup turned things on their heads for the heavy metal Mecca as the crunchy beats and powerhouse drums were tools to head into a live music head space not seen in a long time.
It was live music melded with ear candy.
It had been almost four years to the day of Allusion’s last appearance at the hometown stage. The night would prove well worth the wait.
For bassist Peter Skulski, it meant pulling double-duty. He’s the bassist for the North Texas power-trio Ladybird, as well. All I can say is this is a band to watch. I’ll be reviewing their new EP produced at Allusion guitarist/producer Brandon Cramer’s 1121 Recordings. Here’s a hint: it’s something special.
Now for the enigmatic Oberon. The biggest takeaway I can offer is one pronounced over and again during their stunner of a set:
“Each time I see Oberon is the best time I’ve seen Oberon.”
This progressive Ada act takes you sonically into deep space and brings you back to Earth with some interstellar flair. From the instrumental “Perehelion” to open things and driving into the deep dish that is “Pangea,” this four-piece took you there and then some.
“Lunar Rising” was another hit that had you hearing stars. A columnist favorite, the instrumental shine of ”Whisper of the Wales” proved to be an almost out-of-body experience for the listener. Check it out for yourself and take the trip: https://youtu.be/lR4hYBn-OJA.
It’s been too long for an Oberon show at the Railhead but, much like the headliners, well worth the wait. I’m still tingling from this trip. Some bands just know how to present live. This is one of those bands.
Allusion is another of those bands that know how to stand and deliver with a live set. They fought through some sound issues to more than live up to their headline billing.
After impeccable sound for the prior two bands, singer Seth Andrus learned that being the only singer for the evening handling the microphone with his hands could cause some unexpected sound issues. Once a patchy microphone cord was replaced, things went smooth.
That doesn’t mean that battling through unexpected glitches didn’t make for a fantastic kickoff to the set. The band showcased its latest EP, “III” and proved that, live or on recording, this is some of the best music of 2021.
The angst of being offstage so long proved palpable as they kicked the set off with the powerhouse “Karoshi.” Fighting through it, this monster five-piece kept their noses to the grindstone and offered a gut punch to kick the set off. Following with ”Lucid,” the band offered some hook heavy rock to roll your boat. Check out the last sound-challenged song of the set: https://youtu.be/VuJYoMq_2xc.
With the album’s lead-off single “Dropping Out,” sound issues were worked out and the band shown with Andrus’ huge lead voice joined by guitarist Tyler Farmer and Skulski’s backing vocals. This is the realization of what these guys have been becoming over their decade working together.
With producer Brandon Cramer back on stage in his guitar role and Jason Garmon taking his place on the drum throne, this band is back.
With ”Alone,” Andrus asked the audience to take advantage of a “slow song and grab a partner and do-si-do.” With that, the band showed why they are one of the coolest purveyors of doom when the song calls for it. Buckle up and check it out: https://youtu.be/qyyUrLzatqo.
Following up with possibly the catchiest song I’ve heard in 5 years, “Hollow,” Allusion proved that a diverse sound filled with as many hooks as it has heavy can take a Railhead crowd places never expected. It was a revelation.
The set closed with the new EP’s closing track, “Streets of Gold.” Wow. This sucker is even bigger and bolder live than recorded. It’s everything you can love about Allusion with hints of influence of some big idea bands.
Gents, welcome back. It’s been too long.
I’m super stoked to add a new Mastodon song to the ”Songs for the Sequestration.”
Their newest release called “Teardrinker” is something incredible. Heavy and catchy at the same time, I dare you to say that about any other new song with a fiery bass solo. Check it out for yourself: https://youtu.be/sx1L2XW1N0c.
