This week’s column spotlights a pair of Southwest Oklahoma originals who are making their music marks as artists on the rise.
The first tale takes us to Music City, U.S.A.
The road never gets easy for a musician. Since hitting the highways and byways to make his way to Nashville, Tenn., last year, Brett Landry knows this all too well.
It takes heart and soul and devotion to the one thing that is there when everything else is in the ether: Rock and Roll. Landry has a rock and roll heart. He said it’s the beat that keeps moving him forward with his mission to make it.
Known too long as “Wrong Turn,” Landry has been earning a reputation to live up to the moniker of “Shred.” But, man, has it been rough, he said.
Living in his car for the most part, Landry said he’d fended off robbery attempts of him and his gear at random Cracker Barrel parking lots more times than he cares to count. A musician, you sometimes surround yourself with others that will drain you of your energy and your money.
Now taking shelter in a tent – “I got tired of my car” – Landry said the nomadic life of a musician on a mission takes a toll. It makes you a little bit colder, he said, and rough around the edges than you want. Callouses come from toughening up.
“But I’m still alive and grinding,” he said, “not only for myself but for my home state as well.”
Landry said he’s encountered some “shady promoters” who refuse to put his band, The Night Shifts, into the performance rotation in the competitive Music City scene. He claimed that’s what happened after catching it in the act. It’s led to almost being blacklisted.
“I caught them only paying one or two bands at a show and then telling the other bands they are only playing for tips after some bands have traveled to get to the show,” he said.
But the love of playing guitar and the desire to succeed is what lights the fire, Landry said. He doesn’t deny being a little “thick-headed” but said, when you have a purpose in life, you follow it through to the end.
There is a potential payoff for perseverance. Landry said.
“We are headlining a show from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Bowie’s Nashville,” he said.
The Night Shifts are headlining with Kay Azna and Evolved opening.
“It’s gonna be a killer show,” Landry said. “A little bird in the tree told me every A&R rep in the city is gonna be there for this one.”
Landry said it was old fashioned supporting his music community and networking that helped land the coveted spot on this bill. It can mean everything.
“By going to actual shows, showing support and becoming actual friends with Michelle Terrazas, owner and booking agent of Bowie’s,” he said. “This could very well be my best shot at becoming the legendary guitarist I’m trying to become so badly.”
Landry said, with this show, he’s hoping to represent the best of Oklahoma rock and roll. For that, he enlisted the aid of fellow Okies, Eric Muskrat from Index Paradox to play bass and Robert “Tippy” Allen on drums. It’s important enough they’re driving out from Oklahoma for the show.
“I’m still out here supporting my home state every single day,” he said. “I owe that to all the people back home rooting for me, so I got some of the best two musicians I know from Oklahoma to come out and do this show with me.”
Landry said he wears the badge of an Oklahoma musician as a high title and honor. While he’s following that dream, he wants all those back home to see him as their rock and roll champion.
“I want Oklahoma to know I’m grinding for them,” he said.
You can keep up with Landry’s journey via Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms.
If you can’t catch the Nashville show, here’s a live take of the song “Move On” from February: https://youtu.be/pqLFDpji45k.
In our second tale, a musician leaving the nest has found his flock among the heaviest of the heavy.
For Mychal Soto, when he left Lawton a few years back to make a fresh start in Oklahoma City, he entered a realm as one of the leading talents of the Oklahoma slam metal scene.
What is “slam,” you ask? It is a sub-genre of brutal death metal that, instead of focusing on speed, is built on the beastly back of slow/mid-tempo breakdowns, feral vocals and intense fan devotion.
First forming Aberrant Construct, Soto built up a solid foothold in the slam scene. In the process, he developed his in-house Slamnasium Studio as the go-to home for a vibrant and pulsing breeding ground of new music.
Soto also put together another outfit called Strangled that seriously swelled with a national following over the past two years. On the cusp of crossing into bigger seas, the band has recently called it quits. The pandemic slowed down a growing live reputation until their recent final show a couple of weeks ago in Chicago, Ill. Video of the event shows a packed house devoted to every muted chord and demon-screamed vocal.
Check out this first and only live performance of Strangled performing “Violence is the Key” at this final show. It’s an exemplary example of slam at its finest: https://youtu.be/zeikflU9Wjw.
Soto said there’s a time to know the moment has passed.
“Strangled had decided it was time to end the band as we were seeing ourselves go down different paths,” he said. “Collectively, we decided that our show we had previously booked in Chicago would be our last show. As much as we loved Strangled it was just time.”
However, one end is another’s beginning. With that, Soto said drummer Joe Pelletier and bassist Austin Hirom had joined forces with original OMEN OKC guitarist Jason Frosty Parrish and Giveaway’s Damonteal Harris for vocals to create something new.
“It was like putting all the right ingredients into a pot,” he said. “What came from that is PeelingFlesh. This band is literally all of our ideas of what a heavy slam band in 2021 would sound like to us.”
Videos of new songs being worked out are offering tasty evidence that Soto and company are onto something special. He said it’s both, fulfilling and already rewarding that they’re coming into this without already releasing a first EP. Just recording it was enough, it seems.
“We asked Kirill from TRAUMATOMY to do a guest spot on a song,” he said. “His guitarist and label owner, Constantine Chevardin, asked me if we would be interested in signing because he heard the demo we had his singer do. He loved it, we loved the idea and that’s how it happened. We’re now signed to Vile Tapes Records and are so excited to work with him.”
The band will be debuting Sunday night in Tulsa at Mass Movement Community Arts. PeelingFlesh will join Caustic, 200 Stabwounds and SANGUISUGABOGG to offer a slamtastic introduction.
Oh, by the way, that PeelingFlesh EP is slated for release in August.
Lest we forget, Aberrant Construct is still alive and thriving. Soto said the band is about to release a split EP with The Green Leaves soon.
“We got together and wrote two songs in the fashion we love: heavy as hell,” he said. “We’re about to start to get together to start writing our full length in a month.”
Soto also offered the final mastering on the new album from Lawton’s Allusion, “III.” Produced and mixed by Brandon Cramer at 1121 Recordings in Lawton, the album is a sonic masterpiece in independent music. Soto also provides his services throughout the state’s slam community.
But that’s taking a backseat for a while, Soto said. It’s about immersing back into the format he loves most: the live stage. However, he promised he’s still working on “a few amazing projects” right now that will be coming to light.
On top of all that, Soto and his love of his life, Emily, made the trip to Hawaii earlier this year to tie the knot. He said 2021 is, from music to matrimony, breathing new life into his lungs.
“This year is definitely making up for quarantine already,” he said.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.