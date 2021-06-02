Two area students have received National Merit Scholarships.
The recipients are Megan Elise Waters, Duncan, and Benicio C. Adams, Lawton. Adams attends Geronimo High School and received a National Merit University of Oklahoma Scholarship. Adams plans to pursue a career in public relations. Waters attends Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics in Oklahoma City and received a National Merit University of Oklahoma Scholarship.
Waters and Adams were among 3,100 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities. Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the Finalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institutions, according to a press release from National Merit Scholarship Corporation.