You can say he’s prolific.
That’s right, Steven Nuckolls, better known as Knuckles the King of Oklahoma Hick Hope has just released his fifth studio album. Partnered with his hypeman Ryan “Reddirt” Rickert, it’s the culmination of their combined work ethic.
The new album, “The Honky Tonk Trap EP” showcases Rickert’s skills and highlights what he brings to the package. He and Knuckles have a bond from their roots to the paths taken later on.
A fairly new face on the music scene, Rickert is also the son of an Army soldier, just like his partner in rhyme. The family settled in Lawton in 1997 and after graduating high school, the younger Rickert followed his father’s footsteps into the Army. He served until 2004. While in the military, Rickert found martial arts and fitness training to be a staple to his life.
“Then life happened,” Knuckles said.
Rickert moved to Colorado in 2013 to pursue a professional career in bodybuilding. Things took a turn and he admits he became addicted to drugs, partying and danger. It led to being homeless in 2016 and he went to prison in 2018.
A move back home in 2019 led to Rickert’s introduction to Knuckles. Refreshed from his old life, he was ready for something new.
During those hard times, Rickert reached inside and began writing music. Knuckles said he was the right fit to work with him on his live show as well as to create music together. They’ve since made three music videos, he’s had two solo singles and an entire EP.
“Ryan is a musical creative, more than just an artist and the poster child for adversity and success,” Knuckles said.
The duo definitely have chemistry. Check out their first video collaboration, “Bringin’ Home the Bacon”: https://youtu.be/WU7SARjY7oA.
Visit the column’s electronic edition at swoknews.com and click on the link to this or any other video and go straight to the music.
The song is among the half-dozen that comprise “The Honky Tonk Trap EP” and each has its own feel and sound as unique as the dynamic duo making the rhymes. Knuckles credits his producer, Andrew “Fyu-chur” Jackson for making the music pop like no other.
Check out the latest edition of 580 Monthly at local newsstands to get a closer look at how this amazing producer is taking his abilities into the “Fyu-chur.”
Knuckles is super-proud of the title track. He said it brings the hard hitting bass and a chorus that “proudly declares, ‘This ain’t yer grandpa’s music.’”
Inspirations for “Pop It, Pull It, Twist It” are good friends and good drinks and offers some fun bounce to the collection.
With another prominent country rap name, “Mike Bama” joins in for “Mud Tires, Bonfires.”
“This song has all the twang and punch you would expect from a mud park or an episode of ‘Longmire,’” Knuckles raved. He’s not wrong, it has a hook that snags ya.
Taking things a different direction, Rickert channels early-2000s Houston, Texas, sounds to make a strong lead statement.
Taking backdrop to the popular movie series, Knuckles offers some powerful drive with his rhymes and delivery on “The Last Boondock Saint.”
With the theme of “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly” to kick it off, closing track “OK Corral” offers Knuckles and Rickert working in full tandem to show this is a partnership. Knuckles said it’s a call for others in the genre to step the game up.
You can check out the entire EP and find out for yourself:
There’s nothing like the Oklahoma music community to come together when one of their own is facing the worst of times.
Living in the Oklahoma City metro-area, Brett “Shred” Landry has organized a benefit show for Big Willie from Samhain Saints and his family after their house burned down last week.
“They lost everything except their lives,” he said. “So I set this show up for him and his family.”
Landry and Big Willie have been working on an unnamed project when things turned bad. The day after the fire, Landry said he trekked from Norman to Spencer to get them clothes and supplies.
“That was the day the snow was super bad,” he said. “It tears me up, dude, seeing his wife and kids crying like that in the hospital and seeing him kind of traumatized.”
You have to find solutions to problems. Landry found one after working with the legendary VZD’s at 4200 N. Western in Oklahoma City to set up a benefit show on March 4.
The night will be headlined by Crucify Caroline and co-headliners, Bases Loaded. Landry’s band The Night Shifts and our own Fildio are on the bill and Nevermind the Embers is kicking off the night at 9 p.m.
Landry said there’s no GoFundMe account for the family. Big Willie asked him to pass a tip jar around during the show. Every single penny made is going to the family. It’s all about love and recognizing that this could be anyone, he said.
“I’m hoping he’ll get some money out of it,” he said. “I hope some high roller rolls in there that night and helps them. I hate to see a man lose everything he worked so hard for.”
When you talk about being on the up, it’s the only trajectory that describes the career of Gannon Fremin & CCRev.
April’s going to be a big one for these red dirt by way of rowdy rock and roll vagabonds.
First, the band is on the April 23 bill at Woodystock. Rain or shine they’ll be Live from the Bottom on a bill featuring fellow Southwest Oklahoma talent Zack Crow. Bri Bagwell, Ross Shifflet, Hayden Haddock and Kody West are rounding out the bill headlined by No Justice at the venue, off of Interstate 44 Exit No. 14 on East 3rd Street in Burkburnett, Texas.
Tickets are $35 and kids 12-and-under get in free.
Click on the link for ticket info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/woodystock-tickets-243281319977?keep_tld=1&fbclid=IwAR0a8e7rZAbMI3QnSnd-yUgI-zFD096gxaD2YInFZAVB2Idm3TMNIAsxaCI.
The next weekend, the band will be journeying up to Stillwater to be part of the 30th Annual America’s Largest Calf Fry Festival on April 29 at Tumbleweeds.
“We’re absolutely stoked to be making our Calf Fry Festival debut this year,” Fremin said. “We’ve always wanted to play this festival and couldn’t be more grateful for this opportunity.”
Fremin & CCRev will lead off a lineup that includes Slade Coulter and Randall King before headliner Cole Swindell. Giovannie & The Hired Guns are playing the afterparty.
Visit the website to purchase tickets: https://www.calffry.com.
Although the ”Today’s Best Soundemonium!” radio show is no more (on a regular basis), our social media presence remains so you can keep up with what’s happening and what’s next.
Visit, “like” (“love”) and follow our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/steveoandthescribe/.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.