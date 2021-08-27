Kwamel Smith has followed his road since walking into Studio Blanket/Tent Fort a few years back and introducing himself to the greater Southwest Oklahoma music audience via the column’s defunct radio show.
Smith’s second offered a confidant announcement for the creation of his band Whiskey 115. Soon after that, stages opened up and this jazz-raspy singer/songwriter began earning the reputation as one to watch.
Check out this solo performance of “Paint the Town Red” from that secondvisit: https://youtu.be/3GHw_2cVT6w.
Things slowed with the pandemic. But with the still-recent return of live music, Smith and Whiskey 115 have picked up with a head of steam.
With drummer Katt and Jason Bass playing, what else, bass, the only full-time piece missing is a lead guitarist, according to Smith. Hired guns have filled in so far.
“We are looking to fill that spot permanently,” he said, “but lead guitar players don’t grow on trees.”
Every weekend since June has been booked with gigs. Right now, there’s a short break until Oct.15 when Whiskey 115 plays the Speak Lounge in Chickasha. Smith said the trove of shows have improved his overall performance.
“Man, honestly it’s been really amazing and a learning experience for me personally,” he said. “I’m always growing and trying to make myself better, especially when it comes to stage presence and putting on a show rather just standing on a stage and singing songs.”
Smith said the band took the pandemic-induced down time to get in “a lot of time to practice.” It also helped him figure out exactly what he wants to achieve as a musician and artist.
“It gave me a lot of time to write and think about our sound and what direction we wanted to take things and set goals,” he said.
Smith’s family got him his own mini-studio set-up to record ideas and develop them further. He said pre-production just wrapped up for the debut album, to be produced by good friend Jay Alexander.
Another booster during the down time was Takeez Meals. Smith said his long-time friend and now mentor was the perfect repository for information about recording and what he needed to create his home studio paradise.
“Not only that, he encouraged me through my own self-doubt when it came to this music stuff and I’m really forever grateful for that,” he said.
“All in all man, Whiskey 115 has seen a lot of growth this year whether it comes to the fans or the members of the bands themselves,” he said. “We are excited for what the future holds and are excited to have our Whiskey people go with us.”
Fildio and Friends Lakeside Beer Bash and BBQ at Robinson’s Landing Marina is Saturday and you might want to make plans for this one.
This annual get together that’s been the baby of the Fildio boys and Outlaw BBQ’s Mike Cowing has something for just about any musical taste.
Beginning at 3 p.m. with Anthony Spencer, the Kat Pratt Band follows at 4 p.m.
Party hosts Fildio will perform at 5 p.m. before returning for a 9 p.m. set. Mantooth, featuring Chuck Mantooth and Larry Chrisner will offer a 7 p.m. feast for your ears.
Drop Dead Dammit will be taking a sunshine spot on the bill with a 6 p.m. set. Always powerful, they knocked local socks off last week at the Railhead for their first hometown show since the pandemic closed things up.
With strong originals, it’s cool they still know how to crank out a groovy cover or two. They made Dax Riggs’ ”Night is an Ocean” theirs: https://youtu.be/HCDmrY0sy0Y.
An homage to a direct influence turned into a real screamer but still with a beat “you can dance to, if you want,” the band nailed Samhain’s ”Black Dreams”: https://youtu.be/HCDmrY0sy0Y.
Chasing the Coyote made their Lawton debut last weekend by opening for Drop Dead Dammit. A year after being ready, they finally had their spot and made an impression with originals like “Serpent God”: https://youtu.be/dC12J3Y303U.
Their grunge roots came out with a take on the Alice in Chains staple, “Man in the Box”: https://youtu.be/T4bb7Z7Sz5U.
This upstart ensemble will perform at 8 p.m.
With all this, how else do you top off the lineup? Well, you give Knuckles the 10 p.m. spot to send the night off with some royal hick hop fireworks and a show that features the bigger than life artist along with sidekick Ryan “Reddirt” Rickert hyping up the crowd, and his wife, D.J. Jersey Kitten (Ashley) handling the beats.
This is a day you can wear your baseball cap, favorite rock t-shirt, motorcycle jacket, cowboy boots and shorts and have the time of your life.
Following a premiere set before a lot of music industry people in Nashville, Texas, and with a pocketful of new connections, Brett “Shred” Landry has moved to Austin, Texas, where he’s throwing his signature hat into the ring. He wants to be the biggest fish in the biggest pond.
But before everything else, he and his bandmates in the Night Shifts, Eric Muskrat from Index Paradox on bass and Robert “Tippy” Allen on drums, are taking the stage Sept. 3 at the renown Oklahoma City venue, VZD’s. They are performing with David Wane Broyles and Murder By Love. Tickets are $10 and you’re going to want to get ‘em while you can.
As strong a self-promoter as anyone, Landry has been hitting the home state hot spots to get the word out. I’m pretty sure you’ll see him posting flyers throughout the Metro area while whizzing by on his skateboard. He’s tenacious.
“I want my home state to see this show,” he said.
Landry said it was time to find his new scene in Austin. Rock music just isn’t what’s moving in Music City. First he returned to Oklahoma to see family. We’re still living in the time of a deadly pandemic. Vulnerable parents with health issues meant any reunion was through a pane of glass.
“I haven’t hugged my own mother or little brother in over 2 years now because of this COVID,” he said. “It literally broke my heart that I couldn’t hug my family.”
Already dealing with depression plus living the “starving” part of being an artist, Landry took his last bit of money and his gear-laden car and hit the road. Things are already looking up. But a guy needs some gas money home.
“I think I might do better here,” he said of Austin. “So, I came out here and after a day got a job as a bartender at a restaurant. So that’s the moral of the story.”
And you can be sure he’ll be on those stages soon. Until then, if you want to get out and support a real rock and roll trooper, take the trip to OKC next week and tell Landry I sent ya.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.