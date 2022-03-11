Well, she didn’t get the golden ticket, but a Cyril teen sure won a lot of hearts and fans Sunday night when her audition for “American Idol” aired.
Skylie Thompson is a talent to watch. You saw and heard that. The 18-year-old and her father, Davy, shared a moment in front of the judges few could imagine.
“That definitely helped me relax because I knew my biggest fan was right there beside me,” she said.
The daughter of two musical talents I’ve known since they were teens, Davy and Shana Thompson, Skylie has been singing since she was 3-years-old. This isn’t her first time to have her talent recognized.
In 2018, Skylie was featured on the YouTube channel Brat Productions’ “The Talent Show.” Her reputation grew from the experience.
Check out her performance from that experience. Accompanied by her father Davy playing acoustic guitar, the young singer sings the song her father wrote for her when she was young, “Time to Fly”: https://youtu.be/6mWIRNH0q0Q.
Check out this video of Skylie and her father covering Zach Bryan’s song, “Oklahoma City” at the Cement Opry from February 2021 offers a glimpse of her natural talent. Check it out: https://youtu.be/plarFpFE_0Q.
Alas, while “American Idol” judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan recognized Skylie’s raw talent, they concurred that she needs more time to hone and refine her delivery. The advice they offered, “don’t give up and keep practicing,” was taken to heart.
To be selected to perform before the judges was a victory in itself, according to Skylie. Her mother filled out the application and received information about the next setup. Due to COVID-19 precautions, first auditions took place via Zoom.
“I auditioned in front of a producer, and she loved me and put me through to a group of producers, who then told me I will be going to sing live in front of the judges,” she said. “We were all super excited because just making it in front of the judges was a big deal to me.”
Singing is just a part of life, according to Skylie. But this opportunity was too big to not go for.
“I’m a small-town girl with no agents or managers pushing me, just a mom that thinks I’m made for more,” she said. “So later that week we were told we’d be auditioning in Austin and had lots of meetings beforehand. It was all super exciting.”
The first experience with “next-level” production began almost immediately after that.
“Once in Austin it was sunup to sundown of interviews and filming and waiting,” she said. “I was nervous, but I was confident too.”
Each time she sang, Skylie said boosted her confidence as new ears offered new encouragement. It led her to take a leap most performers won’t make for the big audition. She said she has no regrets.
“I was doing an original song, which is usually frowned upon, but everyone was digging it and was like go for it,” she said. “So, I, of course, was super nervous but excited at the same time.”
There’s no stopping this 17-year-old sensation ready to burst into the big time. You can keep up with her through the Skylie Thompson Music Facebook page to find out what comes next.
Here’s some news I’m happy about: Kerry Hartman is getting back into the groove as, both, a solo acoustic artist and as part of a band with his significant other, the equally talented Sarah Agnes (Wright).
True “Bohemian” artists, the couple have been raising their recently turned 1-year-old son, Elliott; and getting things in order as owners/operators of Rock Shop Vintage on Oklahoma 49 in Medicine Park. But they’re always making music.
“I’m pretty stoked about this year and what it brings,” he said. “I’ve got acoustic shows booked and a new full-band lineup to be announced in the next weeks.”
Hartman said he’s doing an acoustic show a monthly to make time for the band project to get off the ground. A March 19 acoustic song swap with Gary Lawrence is slated for the first Medicine Park Farmers Market on March 19 and he’ll be doing his thing April 28 at Medicine Park Tavern.
Now about that band announcement. Hartman said he and Sarah are being joined by Jim Mclinden on drums, and Ronnie Harrison on bass. Former Cashroh bandmate Bryan Bruner is handling lead guitar duties.
“We’re building up the setlist these next couple weeks writing and working up new originals and getting the sound dialed in while we try to figure out a name,” he said.
Until then, check out Hartman, Sarah, Rodney Whaley, Rick Fowble and Craig Amburn as the Park Stomp All-Stars performing “Follow You to Virgi”: https://youtu.be/3fVzVbL2x3Q.
After earning the column’s Iron Man honors for 2021 by playing anywhere and everywhere he can and with just about anyone and everyone in need of his talents, it was inevitable.
Yup, now Zach Holliday is taking things to the big screen. According to him, it wasn’t much of a stretch.
“So, I played a pedal steel player in a movie that’s coming out soon,” he said in his low-key way.
Holliday is part of the ensemble for the movie, “A Cowgirl’s Song” that’s coming out in theaters and digitally on April 22 via Samuel Goldwyn Films. Shane Henry and Maggie McClure of The Imaginaries wrote all the songs and produced the film, written/directed by Timothy Armstrong.
Holliday joins Cheryl Ladd, Savannah Lee May and David Lynne, although they’ll be taking the majority of the screen time. He said he’s okay with that.
It happened when a friend, Kyle Reid, referred him to McClure and Henry, Holliday said. It was a moment of synchronicity when he received a text in June 2021 asking if he could “play” steel guitar in the movie being shot the next day in Chickasha.
“I somehow happened to have the day off so they sent me over the song and I learned it that night,” he said. “We spent the whole day shooting at Grady County Rodeo arena and it was a great experience.”
Check out the trailer for ”A Cowgirl’s Song”: https://youtu.be/yS4APduTjKo.
Holliday is back on the road outside of Oklahoma this week but will be returning for several upcoming shows as well as recording sessions with his bandmates in RDO Smokewagon. After a busy 2021, he doesn’t plan on slowing down with this year.
Takeez is back with his latest single, “Tyrone’s Revenge.” As with his prior work, he’s taking those 70s soul sounds to create some modern masterpieces to frame his distinct voice and storytelling style. He’s promising it’s a sneak peek of something big in the works.
Check it out for yourself: https://youtu.be/gYzqok3XV6Y.
If you like it, buy the single from any online platforms and support one of the best from Southwest Oklahoma.
