This is a Shyloh Powers appreciate moment. Riding high with the release of the latest album by Koe Wetzel, “Hell Paso,” Powers is living the rock and roll dream in one of the biggest bands ready to break and first imagined when he was a kid in Carnegie.
Powers will tell you it was Nirvana who sparked his fire to play guitar. In the years since he’s learned the six-string, he’s taken to mastering its power. Many of you remember seeing him as a teen up on stage with some of Southwest Oklahoma’s finest musicians as the scene stealing soloist.
I do. I remember a festival several years back in Elmer Thomas Park where, through filling in on bass or guitar, filling in with a spotlight lead solo of the “Star Spangled Banner” as fireworks erupted or on stage as a then-part of the Brad Good Band, you knew Powers was going to be a star. Some giants can crush the biggest stages with each footstep forward.
When Powers joined rising country artist Koe Wetzel’s band in late-2019, the world changed. Sure, he still comes back home often. You’ll be pretty sure to catch him noodlin’ next spring in some Southwest Oklahoma lake or creek where the whoppers live.
But just as often, Powers is one of those whoppers. If you haven’t heard what makes Wetzel and his band’s music pop like it does, why don’t you check out the first single from “Hell Paso” called “Creep”: https://youtu.be/cb8fzuI7U5E.
Check out the latest release called “Cabo.” It’s got a spaghetti western vibe that hits just right: https://youtu.be/kfarbnqfRBE.
This mix of modern rock with a Southern vibe and coupled with a classic-era Van Halen meets Garth Brook sound is blowing up. That’s why Powers and his bandmates are performing for 20,000-plus audiences most nights of the week.
Last Saturday was a big one for Powers. The band headlined a sold out audience at Oklahoma City’s Paycom Arena. To say he was excited on Saturday is an understatement. To play for so many friends and family as well as fans on his home turf was a one of a kind situation to feel the first time.
“The mothership of Oklahoma,” he said. “I’ve spent my whole life dreaming of playing this arena and tonight that comes true.”
Here’s to many more dreams coming true for one of the hardest working musicians I’ve ever met. Not everybody’s going to make it to this big stage but through our local legend, we can keep faith it can be done and done well.
Bravo, Shyloh.
Tracy Lagerquist said music is life, in his view.
A 30-plus year guitarist living in Chickasha, he began his jouney at 12-years-old. Growing up in the 1990s, he said his influences were vast, as was the music scene of the time. To quote one, “What would you say?” about this artist’s inspiration in developing one of his guitarist traits.
“I was a huge Dave Matthews Band fan,” he said. “I played a lot by myself over the years and by using his style of percussive playing, I was able to channel the ‘jam style’ in my playing.”
From there numerous influences expanded and his ear grew. Lagerquist said Joe Satriani, Meat Loaf, Collective Soul and Allies opened things up further.
“There’s so many more that I don’t have enough room in this article to name,” he said.
That’s a good ingredient for anyone itching to make music on their own and work to establish their own voice as an artist. As any musician is wont to do, it led to playing for others. Lagerquist said he is among those string-strummers itching for an audience. A few years ago he found it close to home.
“I was in a very cool, local Chickasha band with a great group of established musicians called Southern Highway Band,” he said. “I played rhythm, lead guitar and shared some vocal responsibilities while focusing in on the blues/rock style. We performed quite a few shows for a few years around Southwest Oklahoma.”
Lagerquist said the experience of working on a professional recording of some tracks with Southern Highway offered a boost in believing in his abilities. The COVID-19 pandemic put that on hold.
“During that time, my confidence in singing and playing grew and I was able to continue to hone my playing,” he said. “When the plague hit, everything band related shut down. Nobody was having live music.”
During that down time, Lagerquist said he transitioned into the vocals and guitar roles as part of Southwest Oklahoma’s Fildio. Consistent performers, he credits that time over 2021 for exposing him to the stage often and over venues in four states. Things topped off with time recording the album “F1” with the band under the production of Greg Roller at Roller Pro Studios in Branson, Mo.
“It was such a surreal experience being able to live and watch the process of recording professional music step by step,” he said. “Greg Roller even took the time to record our only music video using his amazing video and drone skills.”
The song “Larry’s Moon” offers a good insight into the experience and Lagerquist’s voice: https://youtu.be/UZRYDi5c7XM.
There’s no real reason given by Lagerquist or the band regarding the singer’s split soon after the album and video’s release in 2021. Fildio has found new wind in its sails with Brandon Barnett taking hold of the microphone.
Lagerquist is finding his footing as a solo acoustic artist. He calls the opportunity to perform at a number of Chickasha and Oklahoma City venues. It’s where, he’s able to enjoy tuning with the audience as much as his guitar.
“I have been honored to be performing in and around the Chickasha area,” He said. “During my solo performances, the audience gets to experience an eclectic mix of original music and all different songs from all different kinds of genres.”
Flexibility and feeling the crowd makes the magic conjure, according to Lagerquist. Preconceived notions are left at home.
“I run with a setlist in my head and choose tunes as I go for the evening,” he said. “The venue vibe usually sets the tone for the playlist that evening. The audience will never know what’s coming because I usually don’t either until it happens.”
Lagerquist said he’s been honored by his “huge support system of family, friends, musicians, and local community businesses in Chickasha, “along with my amazing wife, Shannon, being my biggest supporter.” The wealth he seeks through his music is to gain friends and fans through sharing his music. It all goes back to a 12-year-old with his first guitar
“When I am performing, I am not performing for fame or fortune,” he said, “I perform the way I do because I was blessed with a talent and I want to give back musically what was given to me by my influences and many fellow musicians over the many years of playing guitar.”
Lagerquist next performs at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at Shakespeare Wine Company, 524 W. Kansas in Chickasha.
“I want to personally thank everyone for all the support throughout this life of music and tell everyone to keep supporting your local musicians, it means more than you all will ever know,” he said.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.