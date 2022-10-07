This is a Shyloh Powers appreciate moment. Riding high with the release of the latest album by Koe Wetzel, “Hell Paso,” Powers is living the rock and roll dream in one of the biggest bands ready to break and first imagined when he was a kid in Carnegie.

Powers will tell you it was Nirvana who sparked his fire to play guitar. In the years since he’s learned the six-string, he’s taken to mastering its power. Many of you remember seeing him as a teen up on stage with some of Southwest Oklahoma’s finest musicians as the scene stealing soloist.

