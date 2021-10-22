You never know how deep in the blues you can go or just how far they will take you.
But Rusty Traywick does. And that road has taken this Anadarko-based, Red Storm Records recording artist to Rentiesville and right into the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame.
Traywick said the news first came in a letter. He said he learned prior coverage in this column may have helped share the word. Traywick is a heckuva blues man, be it on an acoustic or electric guitar. If you’ve ever caught him at past Medicine Park Blues Balls, you already know.
Check out this performance of “Spoonful” from Park Tavern past: https://youtu.be/k2s0KkIcAx8.
Excited about his induction into the hall of fame, Traywick is even more excited to be recording his latest album. He’s recording at Buddy Holly’s home studio in Lubbock, Texas. She’s the rock and roll original’s niece and has an ear for good music.
Traywick said her husband, Thomas Scales, is producing the six-track collection of all original songs.
“Thomas is great,” he said. “I put down guitar and vocals; the next day I came back for a listen and ‘wow.’ He added everything else, even horns, strings, backup singers. A jaw-dropping moment.”
Traywick promises an advance listen for an upcoming review in the column.
A couple of spooky-punk outfits are trying to rejuvenate a missing ingredient to the local music scene: the all-ages rock and roll show.
Drop Dead Dammit and the Blood Junkies will be offering some all-ages rock and roll action beginning at 10:30 p.m. tonight at the Trail of Fear, 11101 E. Lee. Tickets are $2 and, come on, well worth it.
Members of both bands are thanking the venue and Phillips Music Co. for providing lights and sound to make this a show worth seeing.
Drop Dead Dammit guitarist/vocalist Brandyn “Dammit” Garcia knows the power of the all-ages show. These were a core staple in his years touring with the one-of-a-kind Day of the Sick in the mid-2000s. It’s going to be a show that fits the vibe of the season and the horror-themed park and offers people the chance to catch the new local band opening the show.
“The Trail of Fear show is all-ages which is something I hope to continue and we’re looking at having more all-ages shows in the future,” he said. “I’m looking forward to showing off our little brothers, the Blood Junkies, and us getting bloody and giving a good spooky show.”
Garcia said drummer John Bona’s son, Dylan, is going to be joining the band for some Misfits covers that “we’re excited about.”
The live grind continues Saturday night when Drop Dead Dammit headlines a night of music at the Railhead Saloon, 909 S. Sheridan. They’ll be joined by Shame in Nothing, Here’s Bloodlust and A Fit of Rage at the 21-and-older venue.
It was slated to be a triple-shot of performances this weekend with the band’s latest addition, the mighty Francis Balliet on bass. It’s a gig protracted but not denied, according to Garcia.
Drop Dead Dammit is part of the bill that includes Rid Them All and Fragmented Tranquility for the Otep-headlined show originally scheduled for Sunday night at Oklahoma City’s Oil Room. It’s not their fault, it’s just another casualty of the ongoing pandemic. Otep has had to postpone her tour after coming down with COVID-19.
The show has been postponed to Feb. 13, 2022. Tickets for the 21-and-older show are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
“As far as I know, tickets will be honored,” Garcia said.
Good news awaits, Garcia said. The band’s eponymous debut release as Kingside Records recording artists is set to drop on Halloween.
The album builds off of their debut EP released In January. Recorded at 1121 Recordings in Lawton, it’s still one of this year’s premiere releases from a local band. This new edition has great new graphic art and something special, according to Garcia.
“It’s self-titled and is basically a fancy release of our ‘Hell of the Plains’ with one new song on it,” he said.
Garcia said this release will be the swan song for the early stage of the band. They’re ready to explore the dark, sonically. However, everything’s on the table live.
“This record kind of closes the book on the fast punk rock stuff we have,” he said. “From this point in, we’ll be heading in a doom metal direction. I’m sure we’ll keep some of the fast ones in our live set, though.”
Check out this Dax Riggs cover of “Night is a Notion” that epitomizes where this band is heading: https://youtu.be/tQYzGt1cRL4.
Garcia said along with upcoming shows, there a lot of other things in the works for Drop Dead Dammit. He reminded it all begins and ends with doom.
“We’re trying to grow our brand of doom one show at a time,” he said.
Now, about those young upstarts opening tonight’s show.
If you haven’t heard of the Blood Junkies yet, you will. They’re the culmination of a fever dream Eugene “Stash” Hileman has been consumed with for a long time. After putting out a “Rookie of the Year”-worthy album in 2020, “Millennial Trash,” he took up the drums and hasn’t looked back.
After building a relationship with the Drop Dead Dammit crew, Stash has upgraded his kit, made connections and has found his dream team with vocalist Vlad Moreno, 17; guitarist Eric Sheffield, 21; and bassist Aidan Beydler, 18.
“We are a horror punk band founded Aug. 1st, 2021,” he said.
The quartet made their debut Sept. 11 at the Isaiah Whiteshield Memorial Skateboarding Competition at the skate park. Stash said they pulled it off in pure DIY fashion.
“We played the only few songs we had together and a couple of covers such as ‘Monster Mash’ with what equipment we could gather,” he said.
Tonight’s show was part of a dream Stash has been pushing for a long-time. He said his brothers in Drop Dead Dammit were immediately on board with making this happen.
“The whole reason why we wanted to play the Trail of Fear is because we are a horror punk band and Drop Dead Dammit is horror based so we figured it would be a perfect gig,” he said.
Stash said his band has added more new original songs as well as covers from bands like Misfits, Cancerslug and Blitzkid. They’ve also upgraded all of their equipment.
The band is taking the time after tonight’s show to head back into the studio to tighten up their established material while writing and recording new material, according to the affable drummer.
It’s looking like late-November or early-December before the Blood Junkies return to the stage. Stash said they’re ready to play anywhere that’s willing to host them. He’s also letting it be known that the effort to host more all-ages concert opportunities is key to his agenda.
That’s kind of what rock and roll is about: young people. It’s a music that’s meant to be experienced as much or, in some cases, even more so than simply listened to.
It’s heartening to know these two bands are working to reignite that spark of life into the local scene. The best way you can do your part is go to the shows and support these artists.
Remember: every big name musical artist is local to somewhere.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.