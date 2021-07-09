It was another fantastic weekend of music in Medicine Park over the Independence Day holiday. With an electric fierceness from the Main Stage and the eclectic cornucopia of sounds from the side stages, a walk in the park meant you got a full dose of the 9th Annual Rock in the Park Music Festival.
Event coordinator Rodney Whaley was pleased as punch with its kickoff. The night’s double-dose of rock featured Echo 21 and the closer, Another Pink in the Floyd. He said Hitchin’ Post Park was electrified, or more like “electrifried” by the night’s performances’ end.
“Echo 21 wowed everyone,” he said.
Under the tree-canopied audience and performers, with lasers lights, smoke machines and no mirrors, Another Pink in the Floyd found its way to the “Dark Side of the Moon” and back over a ferociously authentic three hour set. Whaley said it was above and beyond last year’s already called historic, standing room only set at the fest.
Throughout the town on Saturday and Sunday, the sponsored stages at Santa’s Snack Shack at Bath Lake and Nice Ice/American Legends Tattoo Stage provided music from noon until night. From the Lightfoot Family Singers near the swimming area to Brad Good, Richard Clift Jr., Cade Roth and so many more near the fire station, music filled the air.
Whaley credited the businesses for seeing the potential during the side stage inauguration at the Roots Ball in May. They took it upon themselves to make it happen and to see the potential to create that vibe from South By Southwest in Austin about 25 years ago. That’s what Whaley wanted and hopes to see grow and flourish with the Blues Ball to close out the summer season.
Always steady at the soundboard, Jim McLinden kept the system running to perfection through the next two full days of performances on the Main Stage. Backstage, the interaction between a mingling of the band members of the following acts provided insight into the familial connection between musicians.
Johnny Mack (Jernigan) opened his acoustic performance with moments as electric as any amp-plugged sonics. It would have to be with RDO Smokewagon to follow. After exploding onto Medicine Park stage to open the Roots Ball, Ryan Oldham and company continue to build their reputation through memorable performances that leave a mark.
With the Wight Lighters closing out the night, including the 9:30 p.m. fireworks show intermission, it was up to Gannon Fremin & CCRev to spark their own explosives beforehand. These young guys are a Southwest Oklahoma red dirt rock and roll panzer division. Enough so, Whaley said they were invited back for another fiery set at 5 p.m. Then they headed over for a 4th of July concert at Lake Lawtonka’s Schoolhouse Slough.
Drummer Tyler McCartney said this is the payoff from the live music shutdown over the pandemic. It was the proper tribute for an aspiring rock god.
“I’m loving playing music,” he said. “It probably makes it more special each time I get on stage.”
And that’s what Sunday was about with a pair of tribute acts to a pair of rock and roll deities. Even if you didn’t make it there in person, there’s a lot of Facebook live video from the day’s performances.
Louisiana’s spicy contribution to the Elvis-universe is Jelvis. As video from his performance showed, he came to rock, to roll and to leave it all out there to kick off the day’s music with “The King,” baby.
The grand finale brought Next Halen to the stage. Following the Van Halen (and not Hagar) model of this indelible 1980s rock and roll machine, the band put out and shouted out loud enough everyone heard “Jamie’s Cryin.’” And at its close, you can be sure there was an “Eruption” from the audience.
You can rock and you can roll all you want. But when you want to do it right, do it in Medicine Park.
It’s been six years.
Six very long years.
But when the first new song from Allusion comes out like ”Dropping Out” has, you understand why they did. Here’s a sneak preview: https://www.facebook.com/allusionokla/posts/1966549743498016.
For six years, the band’s 2015 EP, “Land of Sleep” has remained in slot two of my Honda’s multi-disc CD player. For six years, my ear has come back to crave it at least weekly and, for many weeks at a time, only. All I can say is, “It’s about time.” I can also say, “Man, did that pay off.”
They took the time to hone and refine their strengths into the fullest potential in this over-5-minute tonal wonderland. Opening with the sound of rainfall and Tyler Farmer’s hypnotically spiraling guitar, the fuzzy pummel of Pete Skulski’s bass line sets a stage. It’s here where singer Seth Andrus takes his stage with vocals carrying nuance and unbridled support of the lyric’s point. “If I could only find the truth, I’d hide it from you ...” This hook is masterful in execution.
I’ve heard snips of snares and other bits of the rest of the recording during various stages over the past year. Produced by fellow band/blend member Brandon Cramer at 1121 Recordings in Lawton and mixed/mastered by Mychal Soto at Oklahoma City’s Slamnasium, there’s nothing produced as clean as this since ”WiseSpoken III” by Takeez at Fyu-Chur Recordings. They each punch differently but no less powerfully.
I’ll be hanging with these guys this weekend to hear the rest of the collection, find out its title and torment them for insights into the songs, the recording process and in surviving steadily as a band without the rushed pace of their youth. You’ll get the scoop in next week’s edition.
Looks like I’ll have a fresh CD to log into the ol’ multi-disc player in the car real soon.
