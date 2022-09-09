Saturday night is hoped to be a rock and roll revival of sorts in Lawton.

That’s because at 6 p.m., the Vaska Theatre stage, 1902 NW Ferris, is going to host a rockin’ lineup called ”Revival” featuring young acts and some of the most established heavy hitting groups from the Lawton metal scene. Cost is $10 at the door and if you’re 21-and-older, you can bring your own beer/beverage for another $5 carry-in charge.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

