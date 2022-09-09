Saturday night is hoped to be a rock and roll revival of sorts in Lawton.
That’s because at 6 p.m., the Vaska Theatre stage, 1902 NW Ferris, is going to host a rockin’ lineup called ”Revival” featuring young acts and some of the most established heavy hitting groups from the Lawton metal scene. Cost is $10 at the door and if you’re 21-and-older, you can bring your own beer/beverage for another $5 carry-in charge.
Here’s the lineup: 6 p.m., Gavin Taylor & Muffled Sirens, 6:40 p.m., Senseless; 7 p.m., Chasing the Coyote; 8 p.m., Lucavi; and 8:40 p.m., DeadCore.
Phillips Music Co., is helping out as the sound sponsor with the equipment to make it all happen.
The “Revival” is the baby of Brandon Cramer and DeadCore co-singer Scott Golden with a lot of input and help from a lot of sources. Cramer said he thinks it’s a great start with the night’s lineup for this to become a concert series available to all ages.
“I think that this is a very well mixed lineup of old/new local talent. This show will be the first of many all ages shows,” he said. “I think pairing with the locally owned and operated Vaska is the perfect place to start.”
Cramer, a veteran of the band Allusion and music producer from his 1121 Recordings said it was shows like what’s planned for Saturday that lit his fire.
“Growing up, for me, there were all ages shows happening around Lawton all the time and that is where I first fell in love with live music,” he said, “and it was a scene that helped mold me into the musician/producer I am today.”
Golden said the overall goal for the event and, hopefully concert series, is pretty simple.
“We want to revive a fading scene for rock and heavy styles of music that once used to be a staple in Southwest Oklahoma by bringing back the ‘all ages show,’” he said. “We want to take it back to the early/mid 2000s to the days of the Legion, the Asylum, the Vinyard, and the Cosmic Grind. That’s where I grew up and found my calling.”
The almost guarantee that a show was happening every weekend at one of those spots helped breed a music culture and community, Golden said. Many of the fans at the Railhead Saloon cut their teeth attending these shows.
“They were places that kids could go and feel like they were a part of something and would inspire to start bands of their own,” he said. “This is why we are calling it the ‘Revival.’ To do just that. We want to provide a setting that will cater to new talent in Southwest Oklahoma and give today’s generation something they can call theirs.”
Cramer said the aim is to try and bring back an all-ages environment to help cultivate that next generation of musicians and fans in Lawton.
“To give them something to do and an outlet to express their own music and find their own passions/friendships,” he said.
The benefits are hoped for all artists, whether new to the scene or well-established, to have opportunities to share their band in a setting that doesn’t restrict their audience, Golden said.
“We hope for this to be the first of many to come and we are so grateful for everyone that has come together to support and help make this happen,” he said. “I’m really excited to see where this goes and the new generation of artists in Southwest Oklahoma it will help cultivate.”
Cramer noted one of the bands on Saturday’s bill is Senseless, an all under-21, three-piece alternative punk band from Lawton. He recently recorded the band’s three-song demo and called them “an absolute blast to work with on this project.” Their spirit is exactly what the event is about.
Senseless singer/guitarist Lennon Billings said the opportunity to be part of this event is something special. You’ll learn a lot more about Senseless in next week’s column.
“Most of the time none of our friends can see us do it being in 21-and-older venues so we are very excited about the all ages shows at the Vaska,” he said. “We will be performing alongside some local artists I also admire.”
This is the spirit Cramer hope catches hold. He said Chris McGath is handling the night’s sound. The enthusiasm for the event includes DeadCore co-singer Josh Katvala making the posters that have been circulating in town and all over social media. He said Golden’s wife Meghan and Beth Sanchez have also been instrumental in promoting the event.
And, last but not least, Vaska owner Justin Hackney deserves all the thanks for helping make this happen with the historic venue, Cramer said.
Get out there at 6 p.m. Saturday night and enjoy the rock and roll ‘Revival’ as it should be, in the crowd and feeling the energy.
Well, what do you expect out of a great Labor Day weekend around here without singing the blues?
They howled with joy last weekend through the cobblestone community as Medicine Park celebrated its Sweet 16th Blues Ball in Hitchin’ Post Park.
With an opening night that led off with Sweet Brenda & Sour Mash and closed with Terry Quiett Band, Event Coordinator Dwight Cope said it was one for the books.
“I’ve been telling people they don’t want to miss out on Terry Quiett,” he said, “he’s amazing; his voice filled this place.”
Saturday afternoon kicked off with Lone Star Mojo from Wichita Falls, Texas. Master of Ceremonies Rodney Whaley said they were an amazing surprise. Comprised of an elder cast, this band were “the cutest things ever and they can play,” he said.
Cope said their use of a Hammond B-3 organ added to their sound.
“It was a load to bring it,” he said, “but when you hear it, there’s nothing like it.”
With Dirty Red & The Soul Shakers set to follow, singer Eric “Dirty Red” McDaniel said the park’s canopy and cool breeze from Medicine Creek were a great greeting for their first time on this stage. A veteran of many Blues Balls prior, now he’s not performing in the afternoon sun.
“Maybe I won’t pass out this time,” he said.
A neck injury left ol’ Dirty Red seated from the front of the stage for the band’s fierce set. Whether pulsing his voice through “They Call Me Pretty Boy,” or blowin’ the harp like a madman mixed with hurricane, he joined his bandmates in calling all the forces of nature with their blues. They were fierce.
Part of the reason this year’s Blues Ball sounded amazing while being easier to watch from anywhere was the addition of four new JBL monitors, hanged from atop the stage so as to not impede the view. With Jim McLinden captaining the mix from his shipping container sound booth, he conjured magic.
McLinden said the best part was the addition of an air conditioning unit inside the sealed room.
“I nearly died in July (Rockin’ the Park),” he said.
With more music following from names like Indigenous, Amanda Howle & The Big Bad Wolves, Chant DuPlantier and Kalo, summer was sent off with the sweet sound of the blues at their best in one of the best venues to enjoy it.
