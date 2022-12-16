Saturday’s night’s “Revival 2” all ages rock and metal show at the Vaska Theatre proved another well-received shot in the arm to help spur new life to the Lawton live music scene.

Serving to inspire a new generation of local musicians and live music fans, Upside Down Entertainment’s Brandon Cramer and Scott Golden and the Vaska’s owner, Justin Hackney, are championing this cause.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you