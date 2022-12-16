Saturday’s night’s “Revival 2” all ages rock and metal show at the Vaska Theatre proved another well-received shot in the arm to help spur new life to the Lawton live music scene.
Serving to inspire a new generation of local musicians and live music fans, Upside Down Entertainment’s Brandon Cramer and Scott Golden and the Vaska’s owner, Justin Hackney, are championing this cause.
The night’s lineup featuring Senseless, Gavin Taylor’s Muffled Sirens, Ladybird, Titan Metal and the columnist and bandmates in Norville offered an array of sounds and experiences.
Everything sounded immaculate and so many people told me after it sounded like “a real concert” like you’d hear at the Diamond Ballroom. Kudos to Chris McGath for doing such a stellar job in keeping everything crisp.
I can’t rave enough about the performances. Each time Senseless, Taylor and Titan Metal play, it’s a real treat to be part of the audience. Ladybird are immense talents and rocked out one amazing set.
For me, there aren’t enough words of praise for my bandmates in Norville. With eight of us on stage and the projection screen running background videos tied in with the music, it felt like we were putting on the performance of our lives. But I’m a little too close to things.
That’s why I enlisted Constitution correspondent James Brown to guest review the show. New to Lawton’s entertainment offerings, he offers a fresh take on what the night had in store.
Take it away, James.
“Psychedelic lights, thumping bass lines, shredding guitar solos, head banging, mosh pits and electric performances — no, this isn’t Austin or Dallas or Oklahoma City, this is Lawton.
If the goal of ‘The Revival 2’ rock concert was to keep its audience entertained, it succeeded. Throughout the course of an entire evening the large crowd was treated to performances from a variety of bands, with sounds ranging from melancholic punk to thrashing metal, from acoustic ballads to hard rock excellence.
The range of performers was just as diverse as the sounds they created. Old-school rockers who remember scrolling through their AM radios and searching for their favorite 8-track tapes shared the stage with up-and-coming artists who haven’t yet left their teens.
If possible, the audience was even more varied. Kids thronged the stage alongside their parents, siblings, and classmates, and on the edges were the old guard, pleased at watching a new generation experience the joy of live music (and making sure the mosh pits stayed safe).
As an expression of hometown creativity and determination to revive the musical arts, ‘The Revival 2’ seemed like a smashing success. Multiple singers, responding to the enthusiasm of the young crowd, reminded them that they too could pick up a guitar, microphone, or drumstick and join the fun.
‘Learn to play an instrument, sing, or start your own band,’ said Garrett Glass, one of the lead singers for Norville, after the final song of the night. He was met with wild applause.
At one point earlier in the evening, I noticed a boy, probably not more than 9 or 10 years old, banging his head and throwing his hands in the air to the music of Ladybird. He stayed at the front of the stage (wearing ear protection) for the rest of the night, rocking with the best of them. It’s not hard to imagine that in five- or six-years’ time he might be on that stage himself, holding a guitar and leading his own band.
Perhaps he will look back on this concert as when his musical journey first began.
For some performers of ‘The Revival 2,’ it was a coming of age. The second band of the evening, Gavin Taylor’s Muffled Sirens, played an unplanned but beautiful acoustic set, made necessary by the absence of their drummer. The depth of their music was greatly enhanced by the addition of a haunting and soulful female singer, Drug Store Cowgrrrl, who accompanied Gavin. She knocked it out of the park, and at times reminded me forcibly of a young Stevie Nicks. Believe it or not, it was her very first time performing on stage.
At the end of the night, an exuberant emcee Scott Rains, who had just finished tearing up the stage while playing bass for Norville, told the audience to get ready for ‘Revival Part 3, coming in the spring of next year.
Personally, I can’t wait.”
I know I can’t wait either. Thanks, James, well done.
And thanks to the Upside Down Entertainment dynamos and to Hackney for making this idea to develop the next generation of local rock stars and live music fans become a reality. But it’s all up to you fans on turning out and supporting all ages live music, not just here but in venues featuring every genre.
I’m elated to know that this last show offered benefits to the community during the Christmas season. Many thanks to all who came out and donated toys and canned foods for distribution to those in need.
Rocking out with a reason that benefits your community in so many ways is probably one of the best things any of us involved have ever been a part of and it’s humbling in the best of ways.
In the coming weeks, I’ll be revisiting the local music highlights of 2022 as we ready to go into 2023. Personally, this one was definitely at the top of my experiences.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.