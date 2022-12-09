The “Revival 2” all-ages rock and metal concert returns Saturday night at Lawton’s iconic Vaska Theatre.

Produced by Upside Down Entertainment’s Brandon Cramer and Scott Golden and hosted by venue owner Justin Hackney, this concert series movement has a lot of heart in it.

