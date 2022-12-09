The “Revival 2” all-ages rock and metal concert returns Saturday night at Lawton’s iconic Vaska Theatre.
Produced by Upside Down Entertainment’s Brandon Cramer and Scott Golden and hosted by venue owner Justin Hackney, this concert series movement has a lot of heart in it.
This show is all about rock and roll with just enough heavy to the lineup to, hopefully, inspire the next “baby mosh pit” as us old timers call it.
Theatre doors, 1902 NW Ferris, open at 5:30 p.m. and the music kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with Senseless. Gavin Taylor’s Muffled Sirens will follow before Texas-based and beloved power trio Ladybird take the stage. For the heavy metal moments, you’re going to want to stick around for Titan Metal and around 9 p.m., I hope you’re there as the columnist joins his bandmates in Norville to bring it all together with some Southwest Oklahoma-style stoner/desert/doom/psychedelic whomp.
This show has a purpose and that’s to benefit local charities. That’s why admission is $5 along with one toy and a canned food. Those 21-and-over can bring your cooler with adult beverage for $5 but you have to remember to keep your wristband on while at the show. You won’t be turned away if you have a monetary contribution instead, but the items are encouraged.
Hackney has plans for distribution of canned goods raised.
“We are looking at taking the food to the Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry if they can use it, if not we will find another place in need,” he said.
The toys will be going somewhere needed, Hackney said. He’s still reaching out for potential places to donate. But he’s also planning a day or weekend event at the theater to gain more toys and then make the donation.
“We want to make sure we have a good load of stuff,” he said.
Cramer said this second part of the Revival concert series is going to be “really cool” for that charitable aspect.
“Rockin for a cause,” he said. “Justin Hackney presented the idea and I love that we have a platform to be able to give back to our community.”
I’m super-stoked to be a part of this as a performer. It means a lot to be able to give back to the community while giving the future music scene a chance to find out what it’s all about.
The last show in October proved a delight while serving as emcee as an all-ages audience of around 250 packed in and pulsed to some live music. This is where you inspire the next generation of musicians. This is where you cultivate the next local music scene.
That’s the point, according to Cramer and Golden.
“The first Revival blew me away from the bands performing, the amount of people who showed up, and the support we have received from the local community,” Cramer said. “It was a smooth night even with the hiccup of the PA briefly dropping out. Shoutout to Senseless for handling that like absolute rock stars.”
The last show reached a lot of kids and Golden said he believes it will lead to a band boom locally “in our near future.” That was the goal of the series in the first place, and he hopes it continues with this one.
“We really didn’t know what to expect with the first one but the results were more than what we anticipated,” he said. “The feedback we have received since the first Revival has just been amazing. We have received so much support and positive vibes in what we’re trying to do for the Lawton scene that I have a restored faith in our music scene. … We hope to keep that momentum going.”
Hackney said the first Revival show far exceeded expectations. He called the whole endeavor “great.”
“I remember, Brandon walked up to me at one point early in before it even started and I asked him how many he thought we had in there and he said like 50, I think, and I said, ‘Well I think you’ll be happy’ and I showed him on my phone that admission had already surpassed 90 people.”
Believing around 100 people would ultimately show up, Hackney said “it was absolutely awesome” to end up breaking over the 200 threshold.
Invited to perform again at this week’s edition, Senseless guitarist/vocalist Lennon Billings called the first go-round “one of the highlights of my life and for the band.”
“Growing up, I never thought the Lawton music scene would have an event this cool,” he said. “Getting to play this all-ages show is special to us because there are not any venues here in Lawton that you can put on shows like this for everyone.”
Billings said the Vaska’s role in providing a much-needed outlet for the burgeoning music scene in Lawton with its reach to all ages offers an amazing opportunity for performers and the audience. Nearing 20-years-old, he hopes the next generation of local musicians will blossom from these shows.
“Most of all, we hope it inspires more and more people to pick up an instrument of choice or just be creative,” he said.
The first show has served as an inspiration for the band, according to Billings. Between working up new material to tightening up their show, he said it’s inspired them to play as many live shows as possible. It instilled confidence.
“With the new fans and friends we made after our first revival show we decided to release the three songs we recorded with Cramer,” he said. “We’ve had great responses from everyone and we can’t wait to record some more next year.”
Golden said Saturday night is part two of three in the series before it revamps next summer.
Cramer reminds that this is only a step in growing the next generation.
“A true revival doesn’t happen in one evening, which is why we have named this the Revival 2 and will be announcing a part 3 very soon,” he said. “We’re going to try and make every show better than the last; we have some cool upgrades planned for this one.”
Both, Cramer and Golden credit Hackney for buying into the idea, as well as to all who make the moving parts work.
“Special shout-out to Justin of the Vaska for seeing our vision and giving it a chance,” Cramer said. “Hopefully this is just the beginning of something awesome.”
Cramer said the plan in summer of 2023 is for more frequent events to begin. If you want to be a part of the all-ages shows, contact him on Facebook through 1121 Recordings or Upside Down Entertainment.
As musicians, Cramer and Golden know what it’s like being one of those kids who had their lives changed from being in that audience. As parents, they each know how important it is to provide the right setting for the kids to attend. It’s about artistic expression and an outlet for creativity.
Everyone benefits from that.
“At its core this was all started to revive a dead all-ages scene that once thrived,” Cramer said. “With every show the hope will be the same to provide the youth something to do in a safe environment as well as give them an artistic outlet to express themselves.”
Hackney said his hopes are that the audiences keep coming out and growing for a “great event.” As long as that energy thrives, the Revival has a home.
“As long as the scene stays alive, I’ll absolutely keep hosting it for them,” he said.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.