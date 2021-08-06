One of the sweetest voices from Southwest Oklahoma you may not have heard is Renee Nunley. You should change that pretty quickly.
You have your opportunity beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday from the Drunken Goose Stage at Small Mountain Street Tacos in Medicine Park. She knows it’s kind of a big deal.
I’ve got to sing the praises of Bernie Hogan for the tip to check out Nunley’s music. Now that I’ve heard what she’s about, I want you to as well.
For a girl born and raised in rural Southwest Oklahoma, Nunley said she found her passion for music began a couple of generations before with her great-grandmother Ellen.
“I never got to meet her, but her son, my grandpa, said I’m a lot like her,” she said. “She lived through the Great Depression, raising a family of five, and eased her soul by playing the guitar and singing hymns.”
It’s in that same way, strumming the guitar and singing her emotions, Nunley said she’s discovered music’s medicinal value.
“I have found myself enjoying music for its soul soothing attributes,” she said.
Encouraged by her parents to pick up the guitar at 9, Nunley said she didn’t really find passion for it until discovering the way music brings people together – “unlike anything else.” She was nurtured by those she loves the most.
“I spent a lot of time jamming and singing with friends and family, and still do,” she said. “As a child, we had a family bluegrass band.”
Nunley said bluegrass roots will always hold that special place in her heart. But when you add splash with folk, country and some acoustic old-school rock and roll, you got something special. It’s probably expected by someone equally influenced and inspired by Willie Nelson and Stevie Nicks.
A nice example of Nunley’s musical charms comes through in her cover of “Please Don’t Say You Love Me” by Gabrielle Aplin. She commits to her version of this song about not being ready to shackle into commitment. Click on the link on the column’s online version and check it out: https://youtu.be/pEFhWeuzBog.
As she’s matured, Nunley has found exactly how centering music can be for your life.
“My favorite thing about music is that it’s a constant in life,” she said. “If you’re sad, happy, going through hard times, going through great times, it’s a constant and it brings connection. There’s always a melody to play, and that’s comforting.”
Another nice example of Nunley’s ability to translate that kind of warmth into another’s song comes from this Kings of Leon cover, “Cold Desert”: https://youtu.be/Po60jnOVcGg.
“It was Hans Christian Andersen who said, ‘Where words fail, music speaks,’” she continued. “It’s a jewel in life that I treasure for sure.”
Nunley’s talents speak volumes through song. She’ll make a smooth opening note Saturday for the headliners at the “End of Summer Luau Party” from the Drunken Goose Stage.
And if you hear a buzzing from a Brothers DuPree amplifier, it may not just be from the fuzz of electricity and distortion.
Band keyboardist/vocalist Danny Cox’s home base at the Blues Bunker where jams are born, and the blues live in Lawton recently became the buzz of the town. A hive of honey bees had set up its own jam room inside the studio walls.
With good humor, Cox let the puns flow like honey.
“I couldn’t ‘bee’-lieve it,” he said. “To bee or not to bee!”
The bees were discovered about three weeks prior when Cox’s granddaughter, Penelope, noticed the bees buzzing around the Blues Bunker. Cox credited her young detective’s eye for noticing.
Cox found where the bees had broken into the bunker. It was a tiny crack found in the concrete blocks of the 1-foot thick walls of the bunker.
“That’s how they got in between the block and wood walls,” he said.
Three days of smoking out the problem, among other humane efforts, failed, Cox said. Finally, it was time to call in the pro, Chance “Champ” Winters. Assisted by his 10-year-old son Gunner and 7-year-old daughter Daisy, Winters found a wonderland of sorts.
A 6-foot by 4-foot section of the interior wall revealed the honey hole.
“He discovered a honeycomb 6-feet tall and 4-feet wide with an estimated 60,000 to 80,000 bees; he retrieved several pounds of honey,” he said. “It took him the better part of 7 hours to remove the queen and bees. It was a pretty amazing procedure.”
Cox documented the strange event. Apparently the buzz caught on as a steady stream of friends stopped by to watch the process. That is, until the repairs that followed.
They were for the greater good, according to Cox. With Saturday’s set coming up, you have to be “un-bee-lievably” ready.
“It took me 6 hours to repair the Bunker in time for next rehearsal,” he said.
Steven Nuckolls, better known as Knuckles, is making his pitch to be featured at the Redneck Rave this October and, if you’re a fan of his music or, at least, the success of a local artist, you can help.
Billed as “America’s wildest and craziest country party” featuring mud, music and mayhem, Oct. 14-17 at Blue Holler Offroad Park in Mammoth Cave, Ky, the Redneck Rave is going to offer performers opportunity before thousands.
This is just the situation the Hick Hop King of Oklahoma has been projecting to since first picking up a microphone.
Knuckles is asking everyone to flood the Redneck Rave and Who TF is Justin Time? Facebook pages with requests he get his time in its spotlight.
If you need more proof, check out his song that lives up to its name as a “Beast”: https://youtu.be/zxglYO7jklQ.
And if you need convincing of the kind of performer he is, Knuckles will be bringing his “Redknuck Road Show” to Robinson’s Landing on Aug. 28 for a special performance.
I told you a couple of weeks ago it was on its way. Now, it’s time to hear and see it for yourself.
That’s right, Allusion has released the new video for “Karoshi.” I stand by my feeling that this heavy hitter drives into galloping Black Sabbath territory and pushes through into something clean and modern. The video, produced by guitarist Tyler Farmer, is pro and does the trick to enhance the song.
Give it a click and you too may find it “never enough, never enough”: https://youtu.be/mbRLhkoT7eU.
Although the ”Today’s Best Soundemonium!” radio show is no more, our social media presence remains so you can keep up with what’s happening and what’s next.
Remember that all #VirtualSoundemoniumFest performances from the COVID-19 shutdown are archived on the column/radio show’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/steveoandthescribe/.
And, hey, if you have a song you want us to check out, email us: soundemonium@gmail.com.
Visit, “like” (“love”) and follow our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/steveoandthescribe/.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.