Some legends are bigger than life.
And with that, Southwest Oklahoma music’s biggest example of this cosmic truth has passed into the next realm.
Following an illness, on Dec. 1, Big Mike Griffin slipped this mortal coil in La Vergne, Tenn., at the age of 70. In his over 50 years of making music, this 6-feet 10-inch tall giant of a man is known for being, both, a giant musical talent and genuinely kind soul.
I got to know Big Mike a little bit back in 2015 when he returned to his hometown of Lawton to perform. I learned he was firmly rooted in his beginnings, no matter the stages that followed.
“I’m really happy to be coming home,” he said during our interview. “I wouldn’t trade anything. It’s the way it was meant to be for me.”
The king of “Motormusic,” Griffin said his music journey began here, first from his father and then to the Hardy Suggs Music School. From there, he found guidance from Chuck Caldwell after playing with Billy Arnold & The Branders.
Griffin also offered that role of mentor or teacher to countless musicians who followed, including The Constitution’s Managing Editor Dee Ann Patterson.
Rob Duncan is among many who can also make that claim. From these beginnings, he later became drummer in Day of the Sick. Now living, in Albuquerque, N.M., he’s a multi-instrumentalist in several ongoing projects. It all began with Griffin, he said.
“I got a guitar for Christmas in ninth grade and walked once a week to Frontier (Music),” he said. “The first song he taught me was ‘Proud Mary.’”
Terry “T-Bone” Thornton remembered being in his teens and seeing the singular image of Big Mike working at Frontier Music: a friendly giant always in view and towering above the displays of cables and instruments.
Thornton said the purchase of his favorite guitar, an Ovation Twelve, is another memory of the big man.
“It was Mike Griffin that sold me that guitar,” he said. “I will never forget him. And I will never forget my thinking of ‘How the heck does a guy with such massive hands play guitar?’ That answer, we all know, is very well and in a big way. His heart was as big as big can get.”
From Griffin’s days in Brokin’ Spoke, stages shared with Hank Williams Jr., George Strait, John Conlee, and so many more his worldview opened and led to his leap to Nashville, Tenn. He would soon after become David Allan Coe’s lead guitarist for 1 ½-years until 1992.
Like many a blues man before, Griffin said when the blues call, you must respond. After leaving Coe’s band, his mastery of the blues grew. So did his legend. In 2014, he was inducted into the Oklahoma Blues Society Hall of Fame.
Word of Griffin’s death struck Jimmy Jack Whitaker hard. Calling him one of the “greatest blues guitar players I have ever known,” Whitaker remembered catching up with Griffin in Nashville when either of them came off the road. Talk always returned to the “good old days in Lawton.”
“He will be missed,” Whitaker said. “Hard to imagine he is gone. He loved his fans in Lawton.”
Both, Whitaker and The Brothers DuPree’s Danny Cox call Griffin “The Gentle Giant.” After meeting in the mid-1970s, Cox said Griffin was always a guest at the band’s Blues Bunker rehearsal space.
“He never forgot his roots, always reminiscing and bragging on his Lawton musician family,” he said. “We will all miss his annual holiday trek to Lawton to play a throwdown with his friends. … thankful for the memories.”
For years, Sharon Cheatwood worked with Griffin at the International Festival when she was directing Lawton Arts & Humanities.
“What a gentle, talented, creative and kind man,” she said. “After his concert, there were well over 20 in line to greet him. He impacted so many lives. May his memory be a blessing and comfort.”
Among Griffin’s legacies, the creation of “Motormusic” would probably be among of the most important. Marrying his two great loves: blues music and motorcycles; Griffin produced three iconic albums, “Harley In The Rain,” “Twin Brothers of Different Mothers,” and “Livin’ Large” through Chrome Link Records with his partner and best friend for decades, John “Ahab” Tubbs.
Their connection, like so many others, began with the guitar.
“Originally, my wife bought me guitar lessons 40 years ago,” Tubbs said. “I took one lesson and we became friends. I quit after that. … He still owes me three lessons.”
Griffin and Tubbs bonded while riding motorcycles together. The owner/operator of Chrome Link Cycles and Accessories here in Lawton said their combination would see every motorcycle rally the country has to offer over their friendship’s lifetime.
Tubbs said Griffin knew what he needed to do and the two men discussed their future. He’d seen the niche of the motorcycle and music melding after playing several rallies.
“We got together and he said, ‘I could sell the hell out of motorcycle music,’” he said. “I said, ‘What’s it take?’ and he said, ‘Just money.’ I said, ‘I’ve got some money, let’s make an album.’”
That album was “Harley in the Rain.” Tubbs said a German group bought the rights for five years, which covered the cost of making the album.
“Everything we made was just gravy,” he said. “After we saw the success in it, we started doing the albums together.”
In his prime, Griffin played between 150 to 225 nights a year. Tubbs said he performed 22 times at the Daytona Beach Bike Week rally. Tubbs was his tour manager.
“It’s been a good run,” he said. “We just kind of had fun. We’ve been to Europe and all over the U.S., he’s played every major bike rally in the nation. … He’s played everywhere there is.”’
Visit the online edition and click on the link for Griffin’s “Motormusic” anthem, ”Harley Blues”: https://youtu.be/DSIuRrcaGOU.
That merging of music and motorcycles is well documented. Tubbs told how Griffin ended up included with his custom motorcycle in a five page spread in “Easyriders” magazine. He’s also featured in the book “Harley People” by Garry Stuart and Steve Wilson.
Tubbs said he was with Griffin at the guitarist’s Full Moon Saloon in Nashville when an English man with a camera came in. Griffin was playing and Tubbs was about to enforce the “no cameras” rule in the club when a conversation turned the page, so to speak.
That conversation between the visitor and Griffin turned into a four-page feature in the collection of stories.
Check out Griffin’s 2017 performance at the W.C. Handy Music Festival. He’s stellar: https://youtu.be/WXHIu2CyZm8.
Larger-than-life in all ways, of course Griffin was featured in a movie. An award-winning 2008 documentary shares the story of Griffin’s quest to create a blues song about the town of Iron City, Tenn.
Check out the trailer, ”Iron City Blues”: https://youtu.be/T0euDJn9G98.
Tubbs said the impact his friend made is deep and he knows he’s not the only one hurting. If you met Griffin, his death means something to you, too. With the holidays, he said, a true local celebration of the big man’s life is going to come together when it should.
“A memorial event will happen and should happen,” he said. “People have reached out, a lot of musicians. I’m thinking in the spring we should do something.”
That seems fitting for Big Mike Griffin. Spring is the perfect time to take a long ride and sing the blues.
