With a name like RDO Smokewagon, what’s there to know?
Well, a lot.
RDO Smokewagon is a super group featuring Ryan Oldham, Zach Holliday, Brad “Red” Wolf and Eric Hoffman.
Ya think I’m bluffin’? Check out their debut single, “Stop This Train” and then get back to me.
“Stop This Train” is a rocker that’ll stop you in your tracks if you’re looking for that perfect mix of Southwest Oklahoma red dirt and rock and roll: https://youtu.be/4mbYCanpbwQ.
Oldham said he’s proud to announce it’s available to download or stream on all online platforms.
“Who knew Napster was still a thing?” he said with tongue planted firmly in cheek.
Oldham is an old soul who’s happy he’s hitting his stride with his bandmates as well as a solo artist.
It’s the production process with Dwight Hamlin of the Wight Lighters at Classen Recorders that made this an experience of a lifetime, according to Oldham.
“I think he is the best fit for us as a producer, as well as him mastering the final product,” he said. “He is there with his ear from start to finish so he knows from the get-go where we are taking off and landing that plane.”
“Man, Dwight can take a fart in a mason jar and turn it into a symphony,” he continued.
Oldham said he believes the new album is going to be the best work they an possibly put out to this point. It’s a little different than his solo stuff that has come before.
“I also think it has a more positive outlook and upbeat feel than the other tunes I’ve wrote,” he said.
Full-band live shows have been on the back-burner to get the record finished. Oldham said the band feels like it needs some new music to put out before going on the road.
But the writing continues. Especially in the past two weeks where, Oldham said, he’s been working on new Smokewagon as well as solo material. A writer’s going to write.
“I just take ‘em (songs) as they come,” he said. “I do think a solo acoustic record will drop in between the new Speedwagon records; I hear it’s already done and set.”
A noted road warrior, both, as a solo artist and with Smokewagon, Oldham said it’s almost time for that grind.
“Man. I’ve been taking it slow on booking as of late along with the band,” he said. “I feel like the band is finally in a place recording wise to where we can start getting back to it.”
New booking and management is offering some excitement, Oldham said. There’s just something about the RDO Smokewagon connection that’s special, he said.
“I enjoy playing the solo stuff but I’m excited to get the band on the road and put these new tunes out,” he said. “I think it’s some of the best writing we’ve done yet.”
But, for once, Oldham has been taking time to work on himself, to relax and rejuvenate. With a band and brotherhood together, he expects it to be a fantastic run.
“The road gets a little tiring when you’re by yourself,” he said..
In his hometown of Ardmore, Oldham said he still enjoys playing the Mill Street Tavern anytime they’ll have him.
“My buddy Dave owns the joint,” he said. “He always treats us great and we always have a great crowd. The food’s amazing, great sound, we always look forward to that gig.”
If you’re looking for something locally, Oldham said to hold on tight. Good times are coming with the Smokewagon.
“We are working on getting something put together for a stop in the Medicine Park/Lawton area,” he said. “I’m not sure what that looks like just yet but it will definitely be a stop in one of our runs we are working on.”
Until then, you can download and stream the new RDO Smokewagon single on all online platforms.
Today’s your lucky day.
Mine came a little early so I can tell you about it and it involves Astro Throne.
That’s right, the new EP “Tales of the Astro Throne” is now out to download and stream on all online platforms.
The baby of multi-talented musician Matt Shreve (also of Norville), he’s been working with Brandon Cramer at 1121 Recordings for a good chunk of spring and summer. Cramer said he know it takes time, but he has his reasons.
“I know I’m not the fastest getting these things done,” Cramer said, “but you hear the reason why.”
Shreve could barely contain his excitement during a preview of the album last Sunday at the Railhead Saloon.
“We can’t wait for you guys to hear this thing,” he said.
Now, about this EP. There are reasons you need to hear it: the songs and the sonics.
First, in an act of transparency, the columnist offers the narrator’s voice to the opening track, “Strange Skies, Sprawling Sea.” Kudos to Cramer for pitching my voice into a realm where I sound like if Darth Vader died and went to hell and was made Pinhead from the “Hellraiser” movies.
And then it’s on. Know that “big fuzz” was a driving force to everything to follow.
The opening strains of “Ice Giants of Glacia” kicks off with a Matt Pike-style drone followed by storming riff where Shreve merges elements of Sleep, Red Fang and Mastodon into an original triumph. With Garrett Glass (Lucavi/Norville) joining Shreve for the the chorus, it’s a banger: https://youtu.be/m40KH-9Pt08.
The first single release, “Caestus of Grief” follows and sends you on a sonic journey into the stratos. With its chugging opening riff, you think it’s going into a “Prehistoric Dog” direction before taking it into new realms. This is how you introduce yourself: https://youtu.be/veJMF_yt47M.
With “You Will Know Him By His Sign,” Shreve takes the riff into a rumbling overdrive like a tank division charging forward. With Shreve’s fuzzed out vocals joined by Glass’ trademark growl, this pushes the Southwest Oklahoma desert rock/metal limits.
“On Hyperion Shore” the atmosphere steps into Coheed & Cambria territory. It’s a good place for Shreve to spread his wings vocally with this driving rocker. This is where the collection expands into a realm of hues filled with ear candy for audiophiles.
Closing with “Dark Wizard,” Astro Throne returns its journey with a boogie riff that celebrates all that comes before it while sounding like a sci-fi adventure for the earholes. It’s closing grind riff joined with Viking ship drums offers a taut and dynamic close to this collection.
I can’t recommend this collection enough.
This is the album I’ve been waiting for since the Cramer-produced “III” album by Allusion in late-2020. Joined with Chasing the Coyote‘s self-titled release from around the same time, upcoming albums from Lucavi and DeadCore and with what Norville is planning when taking to 1121 Recordings in the coming weeks to produce our debut EP, there’s a feeling that Lawton’s heavy music community is creating an original array of sounds. You can tell the influences but none of it sounds like any one thing. And none of these projects sounds exactly like another.
It’s an exciting time.
Take a listen and learn for yourself what musical variety lives in Southwest Oklahoma.
