The return of live music to Lawton’s heavy metal Mecca, the Railhead Saloon is going to be a return for the ages.
DeadCore headlines Friday night’s show at the legendary Railhead Saloon, 909 S. Sheridan. They’ll be joined by Sathe and Lucavi for this opening night’s return.
About Lucavi. I’ve known this project was in the works but these secretive superstars didn’t let me know they were ready … or their band name. But on Tuesday, it all came together.
You see, the members of Lucavi were known as Nacho Kart for a pair of very special shows in the before pandemic days. And they did Pantera songs. And they did them well.
Following their New Year’s 2020 show at the venue, singer, Garrett Glass, guitarist Dakota Hooper, bassist Francis Balliet and drummer David Dodson decided they wanted to keep making original music together.
“It spawned from just jamming in the Nacho days,” Hooper said.
When one of Dodson’s other bands, Southern Aggression, had to drop off the opening night’s bill, Lucavi’s debut was given short notice. Hooper said they decided what better time than now.
“We found out Sunday we had the opportunity to play,” he said. “So we are playing a few originals already queued up and are dusting off some covers for time.”
Dodson, who also performs in Titan Metal, said he’s been itching to bang his kit before a live audience.
“We’re very excited to finally take the stage,” he said.
And with that note, it was left to Balliet to offer the final quote while Glass saves his voice for tonight’s performance.
“I ain’t got no quote,” he said. “And you can quote me on that.”
That’s putting money where your mouth is.
The next night will be the show that should have been for one of Lawton’s hardcore heavyweights, Desecration Conflict. They’ll open the night with a big finish by Band Nerds, the terrific Texas band who calls Miss Kay’s heavy metal mainstay home.
For Josh Katvala, singer for both Deadcore and Desecration Conflict, the two nights will be a homecoming.
“I’m probably twice as excited (pun intended) as any of the other musicians playing this weekend,” he said.
In their near 20 years, DeadCore have been the godfathers of the local heavy metal scene. Droughts between their legendary shows featuring masks, makeup, blood and their one-of-a-kind sound were few and far between. It’s been since February 2020 that they’ve played the Railhead due to the pandemic.
“I think it’s a homecoming of sorts and we’re all looking forward to the ebullition,” he said. “I’m pretty excited! I don’t just miss doing, I miss seeing.”
The pandemic put the kibosh on Desecration Conflict’s first show. After releasing their debut album, it was the next step. Katvala said everyone in the band is stoked.
With this being a homecoming event weekend for many of the Railhead Family, many faces not seen in a long time, both from the past year’s restrictions and/or from moving away will appear.
As a trained and licensed first responder, Katvala said he’s aware of the concerns that continue due to COVID-19. He offered some simple advice.
“As far as the pandemic goes, everybody has been affected,” he said. “Any adult should know the risks versus benefits and use precautions accordingly with the understanding that not everyone has the same values or ideologies. So, you probably ought to keep your finger out of your best bud’s chocolate cake.”
Speaking of the Railhead Family. It’s been bad enough this year with our beloved Rafael “Rafy” Montez. So many people came together to try and help out.
Montez’s bandmate in The Acoustic Yardsale and buddy Anthony “Mo” Moore is awaiting a liver transplant. It’s a fight for his life. It’s a fiscal nightmare, with the average liver transplant costing about $878,000.
Although he’s on a transplant list, there are costs building. And as a retired disabled military veteran, there’s only so much he can do through the system. And costs continue to mount with each appointment.
You can help by giving to his GoFundMe account: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/nft-anthonymoore?fbclid=IwAR2Ar-7lKxyZjkC9rv0UevaTprDSRYjVkbLRKrmwPDCW50QVFJs35oqr1Ks.
If you’d prefer to send your gift by mail: NFT Oklahoma Transplant Fund, 3249 W. Sarazen’s Circle, Suite 100, Memphis, TN 38125. Please be sure to write “in honor of Anthony Moore” in the memo line.
Now living south of the Red River, a hometown talent continues to remember and respect his roots.
Chris Lane said his newest track with the combined forces of “young generals” is showing their hometown that all sides can work together for the greater good.
Featuring Trouble 60 and Factor YBH with Lane, it offers a narrative of some harsh reality for some by voices telling their life stories as journalists.
Give “I’m From Lawton” a listen and live the experience vicariously from this tale: https://youtu.be/9Kg3nQZSO_w.
While there will be some fantastic music on tap Saturday in Medicine Park, I can promise you there will be “no bullying allowed.”
That’s because from 1-8 p.m. Saturday, a No Bullying Benefit concert featuring East Cache Creek and a variety of other musicians is slated from the stage near Bath Lake.
Hosted by Nice Ice Baby Medicine Park and American Legend Tattoos, there will also be a live auction.
East Cache Creek singer Cody Newby said the notion behind the event was from a news story he saw a month or so ago.
“It was about a young disabled woman from Mountain View that was lured to a park under false pretenses and was beat up and the beating filmed,” he said. “It was sickening to me that someone or several people would do something like that, so I contacted the family via email and offered my services as a musician to bring awareness to the incident as well as to show support for this young woman who has cognitive as well as physical disabilities and doesn’t really understand what happened or why and is afraid to go out of the house or trust people. Unfortunately the world we live in can be a cruel place.”
Newby contacted the cobblestone community’s event coordinator Rodney Whaley to see if something could come together for a benefit show in Medicine Park. Whaley did what Whaley does.
“He jumped on the opportunity and ran with it because he feels the same as I do about it,” he said. “Waylon Holley, Danni Carson, Rodney Whaley and the East Cache Creek boys will all be out showing our support and trying to raise a little money for this family to try and get an attorney or whatever they see fit to get something done about this deal since the law seems to have looked the other way.”
Newby said the idea is to be able to enjoy the day while knowing it’s for the right reason.
“We are looking forward to having a great time for a good cause,” he said.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.