There’s a dude down Duncan way named David that’s got a lot to sing about.
You see, David Halliburton is singing his dream as a solo artist and while also performing with the Garage Mahalix, The Highway Hippie Coalition and sometimes even with The Drivin’ South Band. It’s the road he’s always wanted to travel. There’s just something special about being under those stage lights.
This 40-year-old father of three girls and three boys is a pretty busy guy. First picking up the drums, Halliburton said it all really began for him at 7-years-old when he began playing guitar. Lead guitar and then bass would follow. It’s a family tradition, of sorts.
“I come from a family of musicians,” he said. “My mother was a singer and rhythm guitar player and my uncle was a singer/songwriter and guitar player.”
Those roots are growing forward. Halliburton said his oldest son, Dalls, helps him with the music as both a guitar player and drummer.
“He’s my right-hand man,” he said.
Halliburton said his play and sing. A proud papa, he said his middle daughter, Angela Halliburton, just won Miss Snow Owl at the Elgin Pageant where she also earned the “Best in Everything” title.
With a versatility as a performer, maybe the father is living up to her model. It comes from his root influences.
Halliburton said he was definitively turned on by the sounds of his youth. With influences ranging from the blues influence of The Black Crowes and Government Mule, to the grunge movement of Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Stone Temple Pilots, it drew a bit wider with a love for Aerosmith, John Mayor, Bob Schneider, Stevie Ray Vaughn and Ray Charles.
“The list goes on forever,” he said.
As a solo artist, Halliburton said he uses a loop box as part of his arsenal of voice and acoustic guitar.
“So I can give the audience a full sound with just one person,” he said.
You can learn a lot about Halliburton from his February 2020 audition video for “The Voice.” He adds his own touch to Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” and The Black Crowe’ “She Talks to Angels”: https://youtu.be/2o7BrtYQpYk.
Visit the column’s online page at swoknews.com and click on the link to go directly to the music. As always, the column is free to read online.
As great as having the full control of his songs and performance as a solo artist, Halliburton said there’s just something about being in a band. That’s why you’ve seen and heard him a lot recently with the Garage Mahalix. A solid staple of the local scene, there’s a busy schedule that comes with its a mix of country, red dirt and rock and roll
But another group is a fun labor of love as well, according to Halliburton.
“The Highway Hippie Coalition is a funk, hippie jam with all different blues, red dirt, reggae with a little rap,” he said. “We’re trying to find that one song for everyone.”
But wait, there’s more. Halliburton said he has a lot of fun performing as a special guest with Joe Hopkins and country/bluegrass Drivin’ South Band. They have a peak spot performing at the upcoming Velma picnic.
Music is also how he shares his spiritual parts. Halliburton said he sang in church, ran praise teams and his first album was a Christian rock collection called, “Saved.”
“I really enjoy all music … I still occasionally play at church from time to time,” he said. “I think all music is worth playing. No matter where you are you need music: church, home, picnic, at the lake, casino or creek side bar; all go better with music.”
It’s an enthusiasm felt when you see Halliburton on stage. All cool cat with his aviator sunglasses, the smile on his face while performing gives away that he’s just a big kid living his dream in each moment with an audience.
At the minute, Halliburton is tightening down and mastering the songs or an album to be recorded soon. The new single, “Who Am I” should be out sometime in October. An earlier version has made its way onto Texas radio. This one will have different musicians accompanying.
With Garage Mahalix, Halliburton will be joining the band Saturday night at Medicine Park Tavern and July 23 at Guitar Bar in Lawton.
Keep up with this busy musician through the David Halliburton or Garage Mahalix Facebook pages. He said The Highway Hippie Coalition page will be up soon, as well.
With his new release, “What Normal Was,” Billy Howerdel is stepping out by being himself. Merging the music he’s made with A Perfect Circle with early influences like The Cure, Depeche Mode, Echo & The Bunnymen and more, this artist is exploring the ambience of electronics among the familiar textures of guitar and vocals to make for some serious ear candy. It’s been described as in the realm of Pink Floyd channeled through Nine Inch Nails.
Howerdel described it in a statement as stepping back into his early teen self’s mindset while experienced enough to make it happen. Crafted during the shutdown of the pandemic, the isolation translates into a collection of cold desire for the warmth of others.
Lead single, “Poison Flowers” carries the promise of Howerdel’s vision and influences through “a perfect circle” and into his own creation: https://youtu.be/3Z00_1yhahs.
Howerdel’s voice sounds eerily similar to his A Perfect Circle vocalist Maynard James Keenans as he leans into the synth-heavy “Selfish Heart.” It’s sultry. There’s something to be said about working with a master in their field; it could apply to either of these iconic figures.
The 80’s-style synth-swing of “Free and Weightless” lifts and dances in Depeche Mode territory. Followed by “Ari,” it provides an arc in the album you can both dance and brood to.
“Beautiful Mistake” is far from a mistake for inclusion in this collection. Gothic and dreamy, it offers a pillow cloud of atmospheric perfection.
Far from its title, “The Same Again” thrives in electronic drumbeat while the synthesizer paints a soundscape. With the driving “Follower” Howerdel makes his marks connect like craftwork (Kraftwerk?).
The thriving piano line pared with pulsing snare and kick drum on “Bring Honor Back Home” drops into thunderous percussive verse that offers an air of forboding before the hook of the chorus. The music embraces the lyrics to “… free yourself.”
“EXP” leans heavily into the Pink Floyd realm while remaining a modern and technology tinged intonation of electronic doom that could easily be at home on any A Perfect Circle album. It’s a boss.
Ending with the over five minute long “Stars,” Howerdel seeks the stratosphere as the return of his thunderous guitar works provides a hyper-strong structure to build this journey into the stratosphere, be it in outer or inner space. Written and performed with Concrete Blonde’s Johnette Napolitano, it’s a perfectly crescendoed conclusion to this collection.
Released June 10 through Alchemy Recordings/Rise Records/BMG, Howerdel’s “What Normal Was” is something far above “normal.”
I hope you check it out and explore its beauty.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.