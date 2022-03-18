This weekend marks the return of Medicine Park’s festival season and welcomes spring with some amazing bluegrass-inspired sounds.
That’s right, it’s time for the 12th Annual Parkstomp.
Dwight Cope, Medicine Park Economic Development Authority (MPEDA) event coordinator, said while the development of the new permanent stage/amphitheater under the canopy of trees in Hitchin’ Post Park, this festival will have the “permanent” temporary stage on the site for this weekend. It’s part of an MPEDA project to keep pace with the growing festival lineups and audiences who flock to town annually for these events.
“We are exploring grant options to upgrade the park, build a premium stage and develop some supportive infrastructure,” he said.
Things kick off tonight at 8 p.m. at, sponsors, the Medicine Park Tavern when the Copenhagen Angels perform. Chucky Waggs and The Company of Raggs will close out the opening night with a 10 p.m. to midnight set.
The permanent temporary Main Stage will open up at 3 p.m. Saturday with Brad Fielder and The Empty Bottles Boys, followed by Front Porch at 5 p.m., Eureka Strings at 7 p.m., and MK Ultra closing out the night at 9 p.m.
Sunday’s lineup opens at 3 p.m. with the always fun Redgrass String Band. Check out a video of them performing the Turnpike Troubadours’ “Down Here” from their great set at last year’s opening night: https://youtu.be/Ucrb3Zzzbzo.
The Hawf Brothers will take to the stage at 5 p.m. and the festival closes with a set by Arkansas at 7 p.m.
Southwest Oklahoma’s musical iron man, Zach Holliday will be picking guitar and pedal steel Friday night with the Copenhagen Angels at the Park Tavern.
He’ll be on the Main Stage Saturday night while joined with Eureka Strings. He’s probably not done there.
“You might also find me picking around the campgrounds this weekend,” he said.
Cope noted the festival events are free to the public and all ages are welcome. Bring a lawn chair but leave your own alcohol at home, there’ll be plenty on site, along with vendors offering food, drinks and souvenirs.
“We again wish to thank our sponsors, Coors, Hilliary Communications, Legend Driven Honda, Daniel Moore and many others,” he said. “It’s looking like the weather is going to cooperate so it should be a fun weekend.“
Along with the official festival lineup, you can be sure the sounds of music will be strummed and sang all up and down the edge of Medicine Creek. From the Santa’s Snack Shack stage by Bath Lake to the American Legends Tattoo and Nice Ice Baby stage, something sweet will sing its way to your ears.
The spirit of the festival will take hold and join with the first edition of the Medicine Park Farmers Market at Rock Shop Vintage, 18360 Oklahoma 49. Live music is on the menu for this and every edition of the market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On Saturday, Gary Lawrence and Kerry Hartman will swap songs and singalongs.
A great lineup of performers are scheduled for the season: April 2, Jack Tidwell; April 16, Rachel Briggs; April 30, Anthony Spencer; May 14, Moe Mitchell; May 28, Lightfoot Family; June 11, Jack Smiley; June 25, Amanda Howle; July 2, Dylan Stewart; July 9, Brad Fielder; July 23, Renee Nunley; Aug. 6, Jaci Jessen; Aug. 20, MAN2TH; Sept. 3, BanD’s Lighthouse; Sept. 17, Dani Carson; Oct. 1, Cade Roth; Oct. 8, Travis Komahcheet; and Oct. 22, Kerry Hartman.
Another Medicine Park venue hosting live music this weekend is the Small Mountain Street Tacos spot at 172 E. Lake Drive on Cobblestone Row. From 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Brothers DuPree will be debuting its latest edition, according to Hammond B-3 master and vocalist Danny Cox.
“Hope to see past DuPree fans and make new ones,” he said. “This will kick off a very busy season for the band.”
Cox said to commemorate the band’s 20th year, they decided to make a return to the original band format featuring two keyboardists and a drummer. That means the return of one face and the joining of a new one.
Founding member, keyboardist/vocalist Tommy Greer has returned, and George “Roadkill” Keck is taking over the drums. Cox said he’s sure there will be some surprises.
“Don’t be surprised to see some other Brothers take the stage,” he said.
Cox said the past six months have been filled with two to three practices a week to revamp the playlist. That means you’ll be hearing some tunes from Steely Dan, Stevie Wonder, Blood Sweat & Tears, Santana, Earth Wind & Fire and even some Beatles tunes.
Just because The Beatles are being covered, don’t expect stories of the breakup of DuPree’s prior lineup, Cox said. Once a Brother, always a Brother, it seems. He said remembering late-drummer Denny Baker’s death eight years ago has factored into what’s to come.
“Past members will re-join the band later in the year,” he said. “This is something we’ve been wanting to do to remember founding member Denny Baker.”
I figured it was a good time for a quick update on the Norville project. Since introducing it to you readers a few weeks back, a couple of members are recusing for the April 23 show.
See, Brandynn “Dammit” Garcia and Francis Balliet, along with drummer John Bona will be rocking the Diamond Ballroom stage as Drop Dead Dammit that same evening as openers for Texas Hippie Coalition. Tickets are $15 in advance and you can get ‘em from any of the band.
I know I’ll never hold it against ‘em. You’re getting paid to play the big stage, gents! Rock it!
And if you go, you can still get back to Lawton in time for the Once In A Lifetime 4/20 Show on 4/23 at the Railhead Saloon. You’re going to want to do that.
With Seth Andrus, Garrett Glass and Justin Stevens singing, you’re going to get a range of voices. That’s good. Josh Katvala will be joining the columnist on bass duties and Ryan Tyler is joining Dakota Hooper and Matt Shreve for the guitarmy assembly for this night. David Dodson will be pounding the drums and keeping this division moving. Brandon Cramer will be organizing and managing the sound for the occasion.
The band is still planning on recording the EP in June or July at Cramer’s 1121 Recordings and, Garcia and Balliet are expected to be rejoining that venture.
So, let’s make 2022 LOUD and everyone come together for something special.
Although the ”Today’s Best Soundemonium!” radio show is no more (on a regular basis), our social media presence remains so you can keep up with what’s happening and what’s next.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.