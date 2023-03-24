Last weekend’s return of live music festivals in Medicine Park began this year with the 13th Annual Parkstomp Bluegrass Festival.

It was a prime party with some fantastic music. Walking up Saturday afternoon, the draw of the standup bass pulse from Front Porch Band’s Doc Hopper beckoned. It served as a homing signal from the sonic stratosphere.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you