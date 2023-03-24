Last weekend’s return of live music festivals in Medicine Park began this year with the 13th Annual Parkstomp Bluegrass Festival.
It was a prime party with some fantastic music. Walking up Saturday afternoon, the draw of the standup bass pulse from Front Porch Band’s Doc Hopper beckoned. It served as a homing signal from the sonic stratosphere.
The new speakers added to the Hitchin’ Post Park stage offered a clarity to the acoustic music that made it all the more magic. Master of Ceremonies Rodney Whaley credited Jim McLinden and his new hand on the sound wrangling detail Kerry Hartman.
“Jim’s always the MVP,” he said. “Kerry’s a great add to the team.”
The two soundmen made Friday and Saturday nights’ two locations for performances, Hitchin’ Post Park and the Medicine Park Music Hall, flawless, according to Whaley. Due to the cold temperatures each night, closing acts performed inside the music hall’s confines. It was a hit with the fans, he said.
As Redgrass String Band marked their fifth return to the festival, singer/guitarist Rick Fowble and his bandmates held court at the Innhabit Tiny House Resort when not performing. That meant music in the courtyard Friday and Saturday night.
“We’ll hit it hard tonight,” he said before Saturday’s set. “The Eureka Strings set up last night; they may have seen the sun come up.”
Redgrass proved why they’re a fan favorite during their set. As they tackled a Turnpike Troubadour cover, a couple danced together in front of the stage and everything seemed right in the world with ”A Long Time Gone”: https://youtu.be/6EDOFW1sHf8.
Of course, you can’t have a Parkstomp without Medicine Park favorite son Zach Holliday making his appearance or appearances. After playing a Thursday night set with Jack Tidwell at Park Tavern, he hit the road to sit in elsewhere Friday and Saturday. But on Sunday he returned to perform with the Copenhagen Angels.
“Yeah, I’ve been busy,” he said.
Holliday’s haunting pedal steel harmonized and accented the Angels’ terrific Sunday afternoon set. Check out ”Lost in the Dust” and weep with me: https://youtu.be/cDVywt5zwWA.
Only two more months until the return of the Medicine Park Roots Ball. I can’t wait.
Saturday night marked a triumph for Lucavi with their ”Unparalleled” EP release party at the Railhead Saloon. I can’t say enough about this heavy metal heavyweight’s debut. It’s been a long time coming. Produced by Brandon Cramer at 1121 Recordings, it’s everything you could want in heavy groove music. Check out the EP: https://youtu.be/b_3QSxrh9cw.
Live, the gents know how to bring it. Joined by Astro Throne/Norville wizard Matt Shreve, the gents ripped it up with this performance of favorite track, ”R.C. (Burn)”: https://youtu.be/PfQF6Wv5eSg.
There’s some cross-pollination with the bands so it was only fitting Lucavi joined forces with Shreve for an Astro Throne banger, ”You Will Know Him By His Sign”: https://youtu.be/Z2rZ4MZcM_0.
And of course, since most of the makings for Norville were there, including the columnist, the signature song ”Norville” was among three performed: https://youtu.be/WqC7iy3nO9E.
Big kudos go out to Senseless for putting on a headliner worthy set to open the night. Big Weezer fans, it’s only fitting they took on ”In The Garage”: https://youtu.be/q4iGasMmzbI.