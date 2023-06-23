If at first things don’t come together, you try again.
That’s what Clay Commings said about the origins of the Oklahoma Outlaws band.
Originally, guitarist Commings and singer Tony Garrison had talked about putting it together with Garrison on drums. They have history as former members of the Terry Allen Band. Unfortunately, Commings said, their schedules didn’t converge and nothing got off the ground.
Then, around November or December of 2022, they decided to give it another shot, this time with Garrison singing. With the addition of Bret James on acoustic guitar and sharing lead vocals, Mike Stewart on the bass and Adam Aguilar on the drums, the Oklahoma Outlaws were born, according to Commings.
Garrison knows exactly how to describe this band.
“We are what happens when you hire a rock band and try to get them to play country,” he said. This is probably due to the heavy rock influences Clay, Mike and Adam have.”
Originally serving as the house band for the now-closed Guitar Bar, Commings said they found their chemistry was so good they started booking other places to perform.
With that grit, the Oklahoma Outlaws are traveling all over Oklahoma and Texas and are building up a good fanbase, Commings said.
Commings is quite the busy guitarist. Performing with Fildio, he’s already got a pretty good load of performances ahead and now he’s working up an instrumental surf punk band that’s definitely one of the more anticipated new acts I’m ready to hear.
But the Oklahoma Outlaws have a lot going on. You can keep up with the band via its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090121489162&sk=about.
Russell Traywick has been working on it quite some time and now, his new album “Lost” is complete and available online worldwide.
“I think it’s going to blow up,” the affable bluesman.
Check out the video of the title track, “Lost”: https://youtu.be/WOxfTvq33DQ.
Queens of the Stone Age released its latest collection, “In Times New Roman,” last week and, man, have I been waiting for this.
It’s been just under six years since 2017’s “Villains” album and, to me, this one is a return to form following the pop/gloss experimentation with Mark Ronson’s production. This eighth installment in the band’s discography, produced by the band, is as rock and roll as 2023 allows.
Singer/guitarist Josh Homme and company had me with the release of their initial single, “Emotion Sickness.” Along with having one of the coolest lyric videos around, this song has so many great hooks to go with lyrical magnitude to be up there in my choices of song of the year: https://youtu.be/JkChW6WP0hU.
The second single, “Carnavoyeur” opens with some fat kick drum and Homme assuming the mantle of gothic descriptor as a vocalist since David Bowie’s passing: https://youtu.be/sUJnXLl8SdY.
“Paper Machete” is the driving rocker that fits in the realm of the band’s masterpiece from “Songs for the Deaf”: https://youtu.be/MrAFdBy-F-c.
With its bottle taps and finger snaps preceding a beefy bassline, “Sicily” is a moody groover. “What the Peephole Say” is a bop that gets you moving to one of the most fun collections this year. “Negative Space” has a Jack White-stomp groove that counters Homme’s dreamy vocals and is meant to be played loud.
“Made to Parade” has a groovy guitar line reminiscent of “Rock & Roll Part 2” but taking it to a cool new place. There’s something about “Time & Place” and the off time synchronicity of a band at its best that makes it a favorite.
Album closer “Straight Jacket Fitting” is nine minutes of slinky, blues groove that walks into a room and kicks the door in. That is, until the acoustic dirge that closes out the final two minutes of a masterpiece. There’s a reason Homme is one of the modern guitar gods and this one offers a great argument why.
Clocking in at just over 47 minutes, “In Times New Roman” is the album I’ve been waiting a while to appear. I hope it’s not another six years for the next one. But if it is, it’ll be well worth the wait.
Queens of the Stone Age will be headlining a Sept. 27 concert at Oklahoma City’s Criterion. I’m working on being there and I hope to run into you at the venue.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.