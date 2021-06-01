Cameron University is one of six sites that will host free one-day medical summer camps for Oklahoma State University’s Center for Health Sciences.
OSU-CHS established Operation Orange, a one-day medical camp for students in grades nine through 12, to inspire high school students to pursue a career in the medical field by giving them a taste of what they would learn and experience in medical school. Cameron University’s session is June 7.
The camps allow high school students to experience a day in the life of an OSU medical student. Students will be given the opportunity to do chest compressions, insert breathing tubes in simulation mannequins, and study the anatomy of a human heart, lungs and brain with hands-on activities. They will also have the opportunity learn undergraduate admissions and what they need to do to prepare for medical school.
“Operation Orange gives us the opportunity to engage high school students from rural areas and let them know that a career in medicine is an option for them,” said Kayse Shrum, D.O., president of OSU Center for Health Sciences, Dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine and president designee of Oklahoma State University. “We need doctors in rural communities. Who better to care for rural families in Oklahoma than those from rural areas who have experienced the physician shortage in Oklahoma first-hand and who have a personal passion to preserve the rural way of life?”
Comanche County Memorial Hospital is one of the entities underwriting the Operation Orange camps.
To register or for more information, contact Ashley Marler, ashley.marler@okstate.edu or visit okla.st/operationorange.