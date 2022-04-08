At 18-years-old, Avery Xaviera Kay Leach is a blooming talent.
You can hear it in her new song, “Underdeveloped.” It’s a title that is far from the case with Leach’s songwriting and performance.
“I wrote the song two years ago when i was reminiscing of my days in early high school,” she said. “I have always been a small girl, surrounded by girls who were more shapely than I. I felt insecure, and out of place.”
Check out the music video and give “Underdeveloped” a listen: https://youtu.be/S0rVBQcyYbo.
Leach grew up in Norman before moving to Burneyville at 9. At 16, she found Lawton to be home. Her mom and dad proved to be key influences to be a musician with a wide range of styles.
“They raised me on punk and alternative music; my mom was in a punk band and so was my dad,” she said. “I remember going to my mom’s shows when I was young, and i always wanted to do what she did.”
At 4-years-old, Leach began playing the keyboard. She joined that talent at 12 when she decided to pick up the guitar. At 16, she added the bass guitar into her arsenal. She said she’s following a family tradition.
“Music has run in my family for generations, from my great-grandparents to my aunts and uncles, to my parents,” she said. “My motivation has been keeping the tradition and making my family proud.”
Leach said music is and will be a constant part of her life. It offers a creative salve to her soul.
“A lot of my family had to give up music because life happens,” she said. “But music has always been the only constant in my life, it’s my therapy.”
Far from being solely a solo performer, Leach has been in several bands as well as participated in “Girls Rock” all girls rock summer camp in Dallas, Texas.
“Since I have moved to Lawton, I have been involved in many musical projects,” she said. “However, life happens and sometimes things just don’t work out.”
Leach said she and some friends are working on material for a new punk rock project. She hopes stages will follow soon.
With “Underdeveloped,” Leach said she’s working on releasing it on Spotify, Apple Music and all other streaming platforms: “It’s a work in progress.”
Leach promises several more songs are in the works. It’s just a matter of getting with her producer and putting them out. With her heart on her sleeve, she wants to gain fans through the authenticity of emotion as well as quality of the art.
“Music has always been my dream,” she said. “My hopes for the future are getting my music out there. All my songs are written with deep emotion and if just one person can relate to my music and feel less alone in this world, that means my job is working.”
Following a courageous fight against cancer, longtime Brothers DuPree bassist (and band chick magnet) Don Shelton passed away on April 1. His service will be at 10 a.m. April 15 at Becker-Rabon Funeral Chapel.
Shelton was Lawton born and raised. After picking up the bass at an early age, he was a teen on stage playing school dances, teen clubs and many downtown Lawton venues with The Young Breeds and Axis. Brothers DuPree bandmate and long-time friend Danny Cox noted that was back in the days when it was known as “Little Chicago.”
Shelton first hit the road in a band that opened on tour with Paul Revere and The Raiders. His path led to Southern California where his work as a trim carpenter is found in several custom celebrity homes, Cox said. His path would land him in the local music scene in Austin, Texas.
“My favorite story from the time was when a young, pimpled-faced Stevie Ray Vaughn asked Don to join his band,” Cox told. “After jamming with him Don declined the offer. Just another of the dime-a-dozen guitar slingers back then.”
Shelton would return to his Southwest Oklahoma home where he practiced his trade as a master carpenter working with his brother, Andy, and longtime “partner in crime,” Bubba Brown, Cox said. Practical joking was a part of his life, at work and while at play, he said.
In 1990, Shelton joined with the very popular Bootleg Boogie Blues Band, Cox said. They reached an apex performing for thousands as openers for Brooks & Dunn on their very first “Boot Scootin’ Tour” that included Vince Gill and many other national country, rock and blues acts.
Cox said Shelton joining Brothers DuPree in 2005 offered years of bliss as they enjoyed success on their own and in opening for keyboardist Chester Thompson of Santana/Tower of Power fame. There was one night that was as good as it got with the band, he said.
“And one great night when Blood, Sweat & Tears joined us on our stage (at the Apache Casino Hotel),” he said. They were very impressed with Don’s playing.”
Shelton had missed recent DuPree shows due to his cancer treatments, according to Cox. He was planning on rehearsing April 1 with high hopes of performing an April 9 show Saturday at Small Mountain Street Tacos in Medicine Park: “his favorite venue.”
The band will continue and, Cox said, Shelton will always be a part of its very fiber. It’s bittersweet, he said.
“Brothers Dupree will take the stage with mixed emotions without ‘Donwon,’ his moniker,” he said. “We know in our hearts he would want us to play.”
Cox remembers his dear friend as a “wise, caring, funny” guy. He said it’s exactly like him to check out on April Fool’s Day. Shelton’s talent as a musician, carpenter, artist, Brother, friend and jokester was on a level all its own, he said.
“Don was a perfectionist in everything he did, including music,” he said. “Most do not realize it takes months of rehearsing to prepare for a three hour show.”
Shelton was a big reason Brothers DuPree are known by many as “that tight band from Lawton,” according to Cox. It’s a level they plan to continue to live up to as Shelton joins other lost Brothers.
“We will continue to be that band in memory of Brothers DuPree: Don Shelton, Denny Baker, Chuck Bonar and Mike “Q” Quarles,” he said. “There will be a void never to be filled for his family and friends.”
You can view videos of Don and friends on the Brothers Dupree Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Brothers-Dupree.
