Well, it’s time to make an announcement.
I’ve been bursting for a while to share the news. But the time had to be right.
Now, with it being two days less than two months away, it’s the announcement of Norville and its Once In A Lifetime 4/20 Show on 4/23 at the Railhead Saloon. There will be a special surprise opener that you definitely won’t want to miss. Can’t say more than that.
There’s also plans to put on a cool multi-media experience interacting with the band. Fingers crossed technology perseveres. This is the planned Norville experience.
You may ask: “What is this Norville thing of which you speak?” Good question.
Named after the birth name of beloved cartoon character Shaggy Rogers from “Scooby Doo,” Norville is the result of the columnist reaching out to some of the Railhead’s heavy hitters to create something awesome: an ultimate stoner/desert rock/doom experience unlike any other around here for this one night only.
Right now, the columnist and Francis Balliet (Drop Dead Dammit) will be adding two layers of bass guitar, while David Dodson (Southern Aggression/Titan Metal/Lucavi and probably more projects) will be banging on the drums.
For the assembled “guitarmy,” Matt Shreve (Astro Throne/Plot Armor and, again, a million more project), and Dakota Hooper (Lucavi/Plot Armor and more) were there for Sunday’s practice No. 1. Brandynn Dammit (Drop Dead Dammit) and Wes Morin (DeadCore/Astro Throne) have also pledge to wield the axes as the riff station and sonic supermen and more may be joining before it’s all done. I’m talking, all at once!
Seth Andrus (Allusion), Garrett Glass (Lucavi) and Justin Stevens are among the voices handling vocals for the night. Josh Katvala (DeadCore/Desecration Conflict) is also planning to add his touch.
Producer Brandon Cramer (Allusion/1121 Recordings) is serving the project in every way he can to help the sound come together to its potentia. He’s also expected to add some more instrumentation when it’s time.
It seems the entire roster is growing.
After finally getting together for that first time in the band’s top secret lair last Sunday, it’s already coming together. Even with a lot of moving parts, when they’re good parts, it forms together quickly.
One note about the event.
It. Will. Be. Loud.
Born from a notion a couple of 4th of Julys ago, it germinated as a loose conversation with others for well over a year before opportunity came. As the columnist boned up on the bass after 17 years of only sporadic musical endeavors, Shreve and Hooper developed ideas. Add fuzz (and more fuzz) and play them through and the magic starts to happen.
It seems an immersion into the sounds we wanted worked itself into a cool place. When you’re guided by lessons learned from listening to Black Sabbath, Crowbar, Queens of the Stone Age, Kyuss, Neurosis, a pinch of ZZ Top and so much more, it becomes something all its own.
In October 2021, near-weekly visits to Shreve’s to jam resulted in a real sense of the purpose with this project. It also resulted in some fine good songs, if you ask me. I’ll forever be grateful to these two for the patience to work with me and help me grow.
I went into this guided by something Tom Morello once said: “Embrace your limitations.” It’s liberating to seek to only do what’s best for the song.
The weakest link as a musician, it really does help you grow when you surround yourself with stellar talent. I’m not a Geddy Lee or Geezer Butler, but this is a pocket that fits.
To be blunt, with this being 30 years since I stepped on stage with a band for the first time, and being dormant for almost 17 of the past years, this is a dream come true. To be a part of a band you’ve always dreamed of, for just one night, is more than many musicians can hope.
And then it’ll be gone.
But not completely.
See, we’re going to video the entire show and get the sound directly from the soundboard. And when you’re surrounded by creative people, the bounds of the project expand.
So, probably in June or July, we’ll all be trucking into Cramer’s 1121 Recordings to record the project EP. That’s an exciting opportunity to look to. Again, the columnist has been a part of a couple of one-off projects in the last 17 years, so I haven’t had the opportunity to record properly with a band in this era. I got out before the process became more accessible.
The Constitution’s returning writer/in-house-millennial, Gary Reddin is working with Stevens to film and produce a movie about the experience. I’m hoping all of this turns into a premiere event. I’m talking to you Justin Hackney and your amazing Vaska Theatre, 1902 NW Ferris. Then we’re going to put it out there for ya.
It’s not about money. We’re not making anything on any of this. It’s about a love. A love of this music community connected by Miss Kay and the Railhead Saloon is the heart of it all. She’s given so many that opportunity to shine.
One of the great memories was one of my last shows at the Railhead. Performing with a fill-in drummer, my two-piece band Pinto plugged through for what turned out to be one of the highlight memories from the stage, although I am a big weary of smoke machines.
And it’s been around a year since our beloved Rafael Montez passed. He and I plotted his use of an electric ukulele screaming through wah and fuzz to be a key component to the Norville project. His presence still fills the venue.
Miss Kay agreed we should honor him. I’m in discussions with Darry and Terry Shaw about what it would cost for them to paint a small mural to be hanged and displayed near the Railhead stage. We’re going to put out a beer pitcher at the front of the stage and everyone who wants to can donate to the cause. When I know more, you’ll know more.
Helping set this up with this growing list of accomplices is turning into one of the best experiences. From overcoming fear of failure to plotting an amazing singular event with some of the brightest minds in this alternative arts community, the journey is one-of-a-kind.
Now, to make April 23 that for everyone who comes out.
Tuesday brought bitter news. One of the under-recognized giants of the 30 past years of music, Mark Lanegan overcame so much to reach his destination at 57. Classic, just like the Chevy of same number.
Here’s why:
•Mark Lanegan — “Strange Religion”: https://youtu.be/RyUVNFBZ_X4.
•Mark Lanegan — Full Performance (Live on KEXP): https://youtu.be/TwKzkAYZtCE.
