Wow!
I’m still left speechless by the amazing night last Saturday that was Spacegrass 420+2 at the Railhead Saloon.
The columnist and bandmates in Norville were joined by Astro Throne and Ada’s legendary space cowboys in Oberon for a night of interstellar music and fun for a good cause: to raise money for the Rafael Montez Memorial Music Scholarship at Phillips Music Co. School of Music. It felt like a stadium concert.
Thanks to the generosity of so many who donated raffle prizes and those who joined the Railhead Family on Saturday night, we were able to raise $1,300 for this year’s offering.
Folks, you got your money’s worth.
Astro Throne opened things up with a fantastic set that covered the debut EP, “Tales of the Astro Throne” through to a Queens of the Stone Age favorite. Too frazzled to video the night’s events, here’s their version of “Go With The Flow” from an earlier show: https://youtu.be/NG1ZBLyZ89w.
Visit the column’s online edition at swoknews.com and click on any of the links to go directly to the music. As always, it’s free to read online.
Oberon made sure their set was legendary. Always exemplary, they went above and beyond with a set that encompassed everything that makes them such a special four-piece. They even dusted off a columnist favorite, the instrumental “Whisper of the Whales.” Here’s a version from a 2021 show at the Railhead: https://youtu.be/lR4hYBn-OJA.
To be able to perform on a bill like this was, for me, a personal dream come true. It was a good test for Norville to close out the night. I think we did exactly what we came out to do: rock and maybe melt a face or two.
Opening with a silly Slipknot-inspired look, our great friend Josh Jones caught a masked Norville during soundcheck and into the lead-off song, “Norville”: https://youtu.be/s7xJYsjcCdM.
Here’s the debut of our new song, “Hero’s Dose.” It just feels heroic: https://youtu.be/grUN8KQb63Y.
If you want to see the majority of the night’s set from soundcheck to the Lucavi encore, Josh has five videos posted to his YouTube account at Yosh 667 and you can get your dose: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLa0s-XDU-PcyQLfChhgBdzwjwsfTjw4V-.
Again, the whole goal of this annual event is to raise funds for this music scholarship in honor of our late-friend and brother in music. It goes hand in hand with the 1121 Recordings/Upside Down Entertainment “Rock Revival” series at the Vaska Theatre.
That’ll be the setting for the next Revival in May and where us Norville cats will be making our donation during the May 13 Student/Teacher Showcase. If you wanted to donate monetarily but couldn’t make it to the show, we’re still accepting donations before the final presentation, just contact anyone in Norville, Miss Kay at the Railhead Saloon, Stacy or Haley at Dogtown Grooming or me at srains@swoknews.com.
Speaking of the next generation of talent, a pair that have grown up striving and thriving locally while going through school are ready to graduate to their next levels.
2022 Lawton High School graduate and current student at the Academy of Contemporary Music at the University of Central Oklahoma (ACM at UCO) Gavin Taylor made an announcement Tuesday evening with some big news. I’ll let him spill it.
“So excited to announce that I have signed with Catapult Recordings for the next Muffled Sirens release,” he said. “Stay tuned everyone.”
Jaden Pierce is getting ready to graduate from Eisenhower High School. While he may be joining Taylor at ACM at UCO next year, he’s readying to make this his year with Sunday’s release of his full-length album “Life of a Rising Star.” I have a feature profile on this humble talent readying to burst into the stratosphere in the newest edition of Southwest Impressions that will be inserted in the Sunday Constitution and available everywhere this next week.
These are two of the most talented teens I’ve run across. There are more out there. I’ve been hearing and seeing it at these performances. And when they get older, there will be a next generation.
That’s what this music community is about: helping that next generation be ready to take their place on the stages and earbuds of everyone. You have to nurture and offer opportunity; those kids seem to know how to take care of the rest.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.