What was borne from the columnist talking too much two Independence Days ago is set to reach fruition Saturday night.
So, let’s put on a show!
That’s right, the Norville: Post 420 Show on Saurday at the Railhead Saloon, 909 S. Sheridan.
Along with presenting an audio/video combination to create the ultimate live and local stoner/doom/psychedelic experience featuring some of the best musicians in Lawton heavy music (and the Soundemonium jerk) know that it will be loud.
There’s more than that on the bill. It’s called Raffle Time for the Rafy Mural. We’re still gathering some pretty good stuff, including a pair of choice two-seat sets of tickets for the May 12 concert by Quiet Riot (thanks Lee Bayless) as well as taking cash donations in order to raise funds. Here’s why.
The goal is to raise enough money to commission Darry and Terry Shaw to paint a mural of the beloved Rafael Montez to hang until end times on the wall next to the venue’s stage. It was his home in many ways and he is never forgotten.
Rafy was always on board with the Norville idea for the Railhead stage. He always wanted to add electrified/distorted ukulele solos. That and his physical presence are what’s missing for this event; his spirit lives and thrives there.
So, if you knew him and want to contribute, contact the girls at Dogtown Grooming, as well as Robert Taylor Kennedy or any of the members of Norville. Otherwise, come out to the show.
In an important announcement, with last week’s release of their debut single, “Humanoid,” Lucavi are ready for the world to see and hear what they’re about when they open the show. This band is one of the unique new voices to converge and help revitalize the local heavy music scene. I can’t wait for their debut EP.
Check out ”Humanoid” and find out what I’m talking about: https://youtu.be/3-WAZUbvysQ.
Now, about the Norville show.
Monikered by the given name to Shaggy Rogers from “Scooby-Doo,” there’s a lot to this connection with Norville, a musical “Mystery Machine,” until tomorrow night.
The project comes from the columnist’s fever dream envisioning joining with some of Southwest Oklahoma’s heavy music heavyweights to create a one-time monster music event at the Railhead Saloon on April 23. The sound is intended to correlate with the past Wednesday’s stoner holiday.
With members from Astro Throne, Lucavi, Plot Armor, Deadcore, Desecration Conflict, Nacho Cart/Kart, Southern Aggression, Titan Metal, Chasing the Coyote and Allusion, not to mention the now defunct Pintö, how could it go wrong?
Well, to make it go right, first, you have to enlist the army to create this sound. In sharing this dream, first entangled would be singers, Garrett Glass and Justin Stevens.
Then you spread the fever to guitarists Matt Shreve and Dakota Hooper, as well as discuss its feasibility. with the Railhead’s Miss Kay. For some strange reason, everyone had faith and enthusiasm in the idea and it was tentatively set on the calendar last fall.
The one thing I forgot to mention was having to basically recondition a part of the brain dormant for about 17 years. It meant being ready to play an instrument and do it in public. You get to work.
But who could resist the opportunity to take part in an event like this, especially after 30 years performing on stage in bands at one time or another?
Fortunately, Shreve and Hooper took the time and over the course of weekly jam sessions, something wonderful happened: these songs. They are from moments of inspiration that become exactly what you wanted when you didn’t know what it would sound like.
The songs, shaped by Shreve and Hooper, hint at all the influences inspiring the band. Shaping comes from loving songs of everything from Black Sabbath to Queens of the Stone Age with dips into the finest pools in between of stoner/doom/ grunge/metal. You can tell we like Melvins, Crowbar, Down, Kyuss, Soundgarden, Neurosis, Fu Manchu, Blue Cheer ... the list goes on.
It was time to collaborate as a band. Seth Andrus joined for vocals, along with David Dodson on the drums. This is where full collaboration came into play.
With the first Sunday practice at Dogtown Grooming in February, Drop Dead Dammit’s singer/guitarist Brandynn “Dammit” Garcia and bassist Francis Balliet were in the fold. It was amazing to hear the instrumental demos created by Shreve and sent via group chat on Facebook come to life with a unit for the first time.
Before a next jam could happen, Drop Dead Dammit were booked to play with Texas Hippie Coalition Saturday night at the Diamond Ballroom. They’re going to tear that place down and you can catch the locals and still get back to Lawton in time for our show.
Now, back to the Norville saga. The project is always intended to be at least three guitars and two bass. The idea is to create a wall of sound but with ear candy and colors added for the mind. Think a ferocious Pink Floyd-type vibe.
Always a beast of a vocalist, Josh Katvala is equally amazing on the bass. Chasing the Coyote’s Ryan Tyler was the obvious choice when the guitar spot opened. He can play like a monster and he and I had already bonded over our taste in music. When asked to join each said they were on board.
Check out this promo for the show featuring one of the live jams from a Tyler riff that is turning into something special: https://youtu.be/wQ8_kEyZ2pU.
Brandon Cramer has also joined the fold to produce the sound for tomorrow night’s show. You’re definitely going to be hearing something soon from this project produced by his 1121 Recordings. And it will sound huge.
Following weekly practices at Dodson’s lair, the past two Sundays have been spent working the songs and show out at the Railhead before its opening hours. You have to play and perform and you have to feel the vibe. The vibe is real.
From this experience, there is nothing that pushes you to be better more than working with others who are so amazing at what they do. With loved ones as the test audience, it was amazing to get the response to the music from those outside of us. Even when they love us already, their excitement was genuine about the music. We were already excited so to see that returned back to us was worth every minute of technical glitches that invariably plague a rehearsal.
A shared mission and, again, a true collaborative spirit has taken hold. It is about group creativity and each member is an equal in the process. It’s become a creative collective where all feed off each other.
To go from performing sets of music and mayhem, Stevens and Andrus have also been putting together video sequences to screen behind the band for each song. Again, short of lasers and fog machines, this is meant to be an experience unlike another.
Here’s one more promo featuring a “witchy” Norville number and Shreve’s stellar guitar and artwork: https://youtu.be/92x0vRBqOIg.
So, I’ll let you know how it goes next week.
I hope it’s an adrenaline shot that helps kickstart the local scene back into gear in a way that’s been missing since the pandemic.
