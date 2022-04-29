It was a perfect storm last Saturday night in many ways for the Norville: Post 420 Show at the Railhead Saloon.
With a lot on the plate, from trying to raise enough money to make the Rafael Montez mural happen to setting up video and at least eight people on stage at any time, there of course had to be some surprises. That is, if a tornado in April in Southwest Oklahoma can be considered surprising.
With tornado sirens going off a little over an hour before show time, there was some uncertainty in the air. Although the venue was more than half full by then, the hoped for turnout felt iffy at this point. By showtime, dozens more showed up for a near-packed Railhead near showtime.
It has been 17 years since last I performed on stage. That’s a long time. But I put in my time for over 13 years before it. I’d hoped nerves wouldn’t be a thing.
Fortunately, with a band consisting of singers: Seth Andrus, Justin Stevens and Garrett Glass; guitarists: Matt Shreve, Dakota Hooper and Ryan Tyler; bassists Scott Rains and Josh Katvala; and David Dodson behind the drum kit: seasoned veterans surrounded me. With Brandon Cramer handling the soundboard and live recording, this would be as good as it gets. There’s a ton of confidence that comes with that, not to mention a whole lot of practice.
When you love something as much as we love this combination and original songs, you can create magic.
Glass, Hooper, Dodson and Katvala opened the night with a cornerstone set as Lucavi. For the band’s second show since debuting last fall, this was a statement. These guys are ready to take over this town.
Offering an original metal sound unlike anyone else’s around here, Lucavi took things out of this world with their opening song, “Tombs”: https://youtu.be/etFzNRYhp0Y.
Visit the online edition at swoknews.com and click on this and any other link to go directly to the music.
Joined by Shreve, Lucavi set a high bar with “Humanoid”: https://youtu.be/n_nVJvDdUHw.
By the end of their set, all I could think is, “Who can follow this?” Fortunately, there’s heart found in the fact these guys are with me in Norville.
Robert Taylor Kennedy came in like a true pro to handle the Raffle for the Rafy Mural emcee duties. Few people have the talent this guy does for making something so chaotic come off successfully (more on that later). Clint Kennedy came through when it was time to “bring out the olives.”
And we were on. With the first rumble of notes, the nearly packed house came to life. There were no nerves, only readiness when Shreve hit those opening licks for “Norville, the Elephant”: https://youtu.be/Gzkx3Er9TAQ.
Followed with “The Witch,” the feeling packed as much punch as the wall of sound pouring from the house PA system. This one’s a banger and, man oh man, can Andrus hit that scream as Stevens croons: https://youtu.be/Ux0E0CExfY8.
The sonic extremes between its opening and bop main section of “Ashes of Black” allowed us to offer the heavy while remaining wily. Glass and Stevens killed it vocally while the stringed army punched precisely: https://youtu.be/ROmVsKm23FU.
With a tuning dropped to C, we took on the heavy factor with “Vlad.” Combining the twin forces of Glass and Andrus on vocals and a rumbling tank division, bodies moved: https://youtu.be/BjlnZgt60EM.
Of course, with it being a 4/20 event, we took on a rough bit of Cheech & Chong before delving into a desert rock instrumental riffer with “Earach/Sky Valley Revisited”: https://youtu.be/HMufZUwXT4k.
With the intended set closer, “Star Burial,” direction was brought back to the spirit of Rafy. Accented by film footage of a Viking burial before a montage of images of Rafy, this performance was felt as intensely by the band as the audience. And what can I say about the three-part guitar-harmonies except “amazing”: https://youtu.be/5V5B3LvVNh8.
The roar of the audience at song’s end, coupled with the energy of the event led to a two-song encore. It meant a return of the band’s signature song, this time with Glass and Stevens handling vocals while Andrus cooled off and caught his breath. The song’s a bop and the right energy to end the night: https://youtu.be/kUC5yqsNi8o.
In the end, the highest compliment from the audience is that last Saturday night felt like what the scene used to be. The familial connection between musicians and audience was electric. There’s no way to fully convey the emotions felt at night’s end.
We raised the money and Darry and Terry Shaw have been paid; the Rafy mural is currently under production and I’ll keep you posted for its hanging and unveiling so it can be the event it’s meant to be.
The generosity of the community who came out, who donated the amazing raffle prizes and all who chipped in was overwhelming. With much more raised than needed for the mural, we’re working something out right now to establish a Rafael Montez Memorial Music Scholarship for some kids who want to learn to make music. When it’s established and in motion, I’ll be letting you know that, too.
It’s hard to express how much I’ve gained from this experience. Words are sometimes harder than music. It’s crazy knowing a wild hair of an idea and joined by so many others who saw the vision could come off better than dreamed.
From coming together as a group of collaborators, these past months have seen Norville grow from a project to an actual band of musicians. Everyone were pros and I can’t wait to catch them next with their main bands. I’m a bigger fan of each of these talented musicians than ever.
But more than that, we’ve grown into a true band of brothers. The deep friendship, the mutual trust and effort and more laughs than should be legal were a bonus unseen in the beginning. It’s an honor to be a part of this.
And what was originally intended as a one and done deal, has become something more lasting. It goes back to these songs and more that are percolating. Recording at 1121 Recordings is on the horizon and I’m expecting some new material will be developed to join and grow the intended EP into potentially a full album.
There may be future opportunities for an audience to catch us on stage again. You’ll just have to keep up with the column and I’ll fill you in.
Like this column began, it was a perfect storm. It’s the kind you remember for a lifetime.
Before we leave, Apache Casino Hotel Event Center Manager Lee Bayless is making an offer that’s hard to refuse and it ties in the with May 14 concert by Quiet Riot. I’ll let him explain.
“We will make a Facebook post telling everyone to read Scott Rains’ column each Friday for the next three weeks to find the keyword to be entered into a Quiet Riot Ticket Contest,” he said. “Guests will comment on the post with the keyword (on the Apache Casino Hotel Facebook Quiet Riot Contest post) which is different each week.”
This week’s keyword is: FEEL THE NOIZE.
Two winners will be picked, first on April 30, then May 7 and 14. Each winner will receive a pair of tickets for the Quiet Riot concert at 7:30 p.m. May 14.
Tickets, starting at $25, are also on sale at the casino cage or online at www.apachecasinohotel.com. Must be 21 or older to win and attend concert.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.