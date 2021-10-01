Talk about making a first impression. When RDO Smokewagon opened up this year’s Medicine Park Roots Ball in late-May, this quartet brought it and then some.
And they pushed further before taking a recent break from hitting Oklahoma stages. Guitarist Zach Holliday, bassist Brad “Red” Wolf and drummer Eric Hoffman have stayed busy working other projects.
Singer Ryan Oldham has stayed busy working on another project: himself. It’s helped him return to what he does best with his writing. It started with dropping drinking and drugs from his lifestyle.
“Man, I’ve been writing like crazy,” he said. “Being sober has opened up a part of my mind in the songwriting process. I feel like I wrote angry, sad songs for so long. And a lot of that was my state of mind and where I was at.”
A medical marijuana card holder, Oldham considers it his medicine. But it’s music that soothes his soul. He’s found himself in a new place.
“Now, I’m happy,” he said. “And the songwriting reflects that. I’ve found a breath of fresh air in sobriety and writing new material that I’m really enjoying what I’m doing again.”
Oldham has been taking the time in isolation with family, “staying at home” and “chasing kids.” It’s a big change of pace for a guy known to travel from one end of the state to the other for a weeknight show somewhere.
“It’s been nice slowing down for a bit and enjoying the other side of life,” he said. “It’s allowed me to go into a different place when writing. Different feelings and content. The new record is gonna be something way different.”
Citing the “weird times” of the last year-and-a-half in the time of pandemic, Oldham said it’s “changed life as we know it, forever.”
Times like these have instilled a debt of gratitude to those fans who continue to support the music through streaming songs, coming to shows and buying merchandise, according to Oldham.
“We know you work hard for your money and appreciate each and every one of you,” he said.
With that spirit, Oldham said the band is beginning pre-production at Hoffman’s studio in Pawnee. He called it “a special place with a vibe.” Once everything’s polished and ready, the band will record at Classen Recorders in Oklahoma City with buddy and producer Dwight Hamlin. There’s going to be some rumble in the red dirt, the singer promised.
“We are excited to get this rock and roll record out,” he said.
Oldham said the band has some shows coming up. Follow the RDO Smokewagon Facebook page to keep updated on shows and upcoming releases as well as video updates.
In the end Smokewagon is a collective band that rises above its individual characters, Oldham said. For them, it’s all about the music.
“We all bring different influence to the table and that will shine through,” he said. “We are not trying to be confined into a box, we are servicing the song with everyone’s individual touch, which is very exciting.”
After far too long the absence, Allusion returns to the Railhead Saloon, 909 S. Sheridan, stage Saturday night. Joined by Oberon and Ladybird, it’s going to be a big night of expansive music resonating from the iconic venue.
The band is ready to share their latest music from the album “III” as well as bring out some old favorites and even some more unheard moments, according to Tyler Farmer, guitarist.
“For what it’s worth at this point, we’re looking forward to shaking off the cobwebs from the one show we had in 2017 to get back to playing regularly,” he said.
With the core members of the band together a decade at this point, Farmer and singer Seth Andrus, guitarist/producer Brandon Cramer, and bassist Peter Skulski have developed together. Drummer Jason Garmon has added to the fold by taking over the drum parts recorded by Farmer on this latest album.
Check out their video for album opener, “Karoshi”: https://youtu.be/mbRLhkoT7eU.
Remember, visit the online edition of the column and click on any links to go directly to the video.
“We’ve all grown as people and players, this has allowed us to become a better tighter band,” Farmer said.
Their first release from “III” set the tone that this powerhouse band was back. Farmer directed the first video as well as this announcement the band had returned with “Dropping Out”: https://youtu.be/M1AcsyY80dQ.
Farmer said the band is proud of the diverse range of music they produced for, not only the new album, but for the next albums to come. Evolution is baked into this band.
“The music is a lot different this time around, but we’ll always continue to be different every time we release new stuff,” he said. “We love music for what it is and have no interest and being pigeonholed to one style.”
Takeez has unleashed his new single from his EP, “Ugly,” which drops today on all platforms.
I heard an early rough mix of the collection, and all I can ask is “How does he keep doing it?”
And by “it,” I mean how does he keep upping his music and verse combinations to always come through and up the ante from what came before?
Just know this, it continues the upward trajectory of one-of-a-kind hip hop from one of the best at it Lawton’s known.
The video, produced by ScholarkidVisuals, for “Other Side” smoothly carries the story contained in song into the visual world: https://youtu.be/JV6x3y2DpLc.
It’s not just the rhymes and projection of lyrics that puts Takeez head and shoulders in a league of his own: it’s the combination with those beats and underlying piano that makes it transcend.
I’ll be giving you a full review of the EP and maybe something more in next week’s column.
COVID-19 ain’t letting up and neither am I. It’s been a few weeks but I wanted to add another edition to ”Songs for the Sequestration.”
It’s another one of those songs and videos I really didn’t want to love as much as I do. Some things grow on you, others knock you over the first listen. Church of the Cosmic Skull is one of those bands with ”Evil In Your Eye”: https://youtu.be/QMJTofSaKUM.
If you’ve never heard Shawn James, all I can say is: “Man, you’ve been missing out.” I caught him at Norman Music Festival a few years back and he is one of those rare powerhouse singers that can knock you out with a good hook. His take on ”War” is a strong introduction to what you need to know: https://youtu.be/0O4q61Gea-c.
Although the ”Today’s Best Soundemonium!” radio show is no more, our social media presence remains so you can keep up with what’s happening and what’s next.
Remember that all #VirtualSoundemoniumFest performances from the COVID-19 shutdown are archived on the column/radio show’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/steveoandthescribe/.
And, hey, if you have a song you want us to check out, email us: soundemonium@gmail.com.
Visit, “like” (“love”) and follow our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/steveoandthescribe/.